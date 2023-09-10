tinanantsou.blogspot.gr

Το Πολυτεχνείο Κρήτης υποδέχεται στα Χανιά τον αστροναύτη της NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Dr. Stanley G. Love και την ειδική στις επιστήμες του διαστήματος, Dr. Jancy McPhee της SciArt ExchangeΟι προσκεκλημένοι επιστήμονες θα παρουσιάσουν μέσα από τις δικές τους εμπειρίες τις εξελίξεις στις επιστήμες και τις τεχνολογίες του διαστήματος, τις οραματικές αποστολές που προγραμματίζονται για το μέλλον καθώς και την εκπαίδευση και την προετοιμασία που απαιτείται για μια σταδιοδρομία στο διάστημα.Οι ομιλίες έχουν προγραμματιστεί για την Τρίτη 12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 και ώρα 11:00, στο Αμφιθέατρο «Μανούσος Μανουσάκης» του Πολυτεχνείου Κρήτης. Η εκδήλωση είναι ανοιχτή για το κοινό και θα μεταδοθεί ζωντανά εδώ: https://www.tuc.gr/el/tuc-streaming/livestreaming-g201 .Η εκπαιδευτική αυτή πρωτοβουλία του Πολυτεχνείου Κρήτης έρχεται να σηματοδοτήσει την έναρξη της νέας ακαδημαϊκής χρονιάς με ανοιχτές εκδηλώσεις και με σημαντικές παράλληλες δράσεις τόσο για την ακαδημαϊκή κοινότητα όσο και για την ευρύτερη κοινωνία των Χανίων.- -The Technical University of Crete in Chania welcomes NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration Αstronaut Dr. Stanley G. Love and space life-sciences expert from SciArt Exchange, Dr. Jancy McPhee.In their lectures, based on their own experiences, the invited scientists will present the advancements in space sciences and technologies, visionary missions planned for the future, as well as the education and the preparations required for a career in space.The Lectures are scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 10:00 CET, at the"Manousos Manousakis" Auditorium, Technical University of Crete. The event is open to the public and will be livestreamed here: https://www.tuc.gr/el/tuc-streaming/livestreaming-g201 .This educational initiative by the Technical University of Crete marks the beginning of the new academic year with open lectures and significant parallel events for both the academic community and the broader community of Chania.