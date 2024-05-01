SUMMARY

Issue #9 of Astrobiology: The Story of our Search for Life in the Universe answers one of the biggest questions of all… “How do I become an astrobiologist?” Are you curious about the origin of life on Earth and the potential for life beyond our planet? Do you want to answer questions about habitability and life’s existence in the Universe? This issue talks about the journey to becoming an astrobiologist. Turn the pages to learn everything from what to study in school to opportunities for starting a career as a scientist. If you aspire to become an astrobiologist, this issue is your guide!

