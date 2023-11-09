2023-11-09 09:52:04

Ημερομηνία: 22/11/2023



Ομιλητής: Prof. Stefano Vitale



University of Trento, Italy



Τίτλος: From LISA Pathfinder to LISA



Περίληψη : LISA is a space-borne gravitational wave (GW) observatory under development by the European Space Agency (ESA), together with the space agencies of many of its member states and with NASA. It aims at the GW spectrum between a few tens of micro-Hz and a fraction of a Hz, which cannot be accessed by ground-based detectors. Such frequency range gives access, among many other sources, to million solar mass sources at cosmological distances, and to non-transient GW astronomy of our Galaxy. LISA has been preceded by a precursor mission, LISA Pathfinder, operated between 20115 and 2017, that has successfully demonstrated the necessary space-time metrology, while LISA itself is now undergoing the final review, before starting its industrial development for a launch predicted in 2035. The talk will review the concept of the observatory, its vast science promise, including some recent highlights, the science and achievements of LISA Pathfinder, and, finally, the current status of the project and of the large international collaboration behind it.



Διαδικτυακός Σύνδεσμος:



https://uoa.webex.com/uoa/j.php?MTID=m6f57f363f96351783b734483f6ede8e8



(password: JVvzhwNT945)



