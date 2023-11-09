2023-11-09 09:52:04
Φωτογραφία για Τμήμα Φυσικής ΕΚΠΑ: Σεμινάριο Φυσικής
Ημερομηνία: 22/11/2023

Ομιλητής: Prof. Stefano Vitale

University of Trento, Italy

Τίτλος: From LISA Pathfinder to LISA

Περίληψη : LISA is a space-borne gravitational wave (GW) observatory under development by the European Space Agency (ESA), together with the space agencies of many of its member states and with NASA. It aims at the GW spectrum between a few tens of micro-Hz and a fraction of a Hz, which cannot be accessed by ground-based detectors. Such frequency range gives access, among many other sources, to million solar mass sources at cosmological distances, and to non-transient GW astronomy of our Galaxy. LISA has been preceded by a precursor mission, LISA Pathfinder, operated between 20115 and 2017, that has successfully demonstrated the necessary space-time metrology, while LISA itself is now undergoing the final review, before starting its industrial development for a launch predicted in 2035. The talk will review the concept of the observatory, its vast science promise, including some recent highlights, the science and achievements of LISA Pathfinder, and, finally, the current status of the project and of the large international collaboration behind it.

Διαδικτυακός Σύνδεσμος:

https://uoa.webex.com/uoa/j.php?MTID=m6f57f363f96351783b734483f6ede8e8

(password: JVvzhwNT945)
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
7ο Συνέδριο Ομίλου ΠΕΙΦΑΣΥΝ: Αύριο ένα νέο επάγγελμα
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
7ο Συνέδριο Ομίλου ΠΕΙΦΑΣΥΝ: Αύριο ένα νέο επάγγελμα
Κρήτη: 19χρονος απατεώνας «άδειασε» τον λογαριασμό φαρμακοποιού
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Κρήτη: 19χρονος απατεώνας «άδειασε» τον λογαριασμό φαρμακοποιού
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Ένωση Λογιστών Φοροτεχνικών Αιτωλ/νιας: Eνημερωτικό σεμινάριο με θέμα:
Ένωση Λογιστών Φοροτεχνικών Αιτωλ/νιας: Eνημερωτικό σεμινάριο με θέμα: "ΦΠΑ στο ηλεκτρονικό εμπόριο & Ηλεκτρονική Τιμολόγηση B2G"
μήμα Φυσικής του ΕΚΠΑ: Η χθεσινή μερική έκλειψη της Σελήνης
μήμα Φυσικής του ΕΚΠΑ: Η χθεσινή μερική έκλειψη της Σελήνης
Επισκέψεις Σχολείων στο Τμήμα Φυσικής του ΕΚΠΑ
Επισκέψεις Σχολείων στο Τμήμα Φυσικής του ΕΚΠΑ
Καθηγητής Φυσικής ισχυρίζεται ΟΤΙ ΕΧΕΙ ΑΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ ΠΩΣ ζούμε στο «Matrix»
Καθηγητής Φυσικής ισχυρίζεται ΟΤΙ ΕΧΕΙ ΑΠΟΔΕΙΞΕΙΣ ΠΩΣ ζούμε στο «Matrix»
Γαλλία: Ο κάτοχος νόμπελ φυσικής ξενιτεύτηκε στις ΗΠΑ γιατί συνταξιοδοτήθηκε αναγκαστικά
Γαλλία: Ο κάτοχος νόμπελ φυσικής ξενιτεύτηκε στις ΗΠΑ γιατί συνταξιοδοτήθηκε αναγκαστικά
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Στην κορυφή η Καινούργιου - Αναλυτικά τα πρωινά ψυχαγωγικά προγράμματα (8/11/2023)
Στην κορυφή η Καινούργιου - Αναλυτικά τα πρωινά ψυχαγωγικά προγράμματα (8/11/2023)
Ημερίδα Κωνσταντίνος Καραθεοδωρή
Ημερίδα Κωνσταντίνος Καραθεοδωρή
Το πρώτο θαύμα του Αγίου Νεκταρίου!
Το πρώτο θαύμα του Αγίου Νεκταρίου!
Καθηγητής Ιατρικής εξομολογείται: «Ακόμα νιώθω την παρουσία του Αγίου Νεκταρίου στο Αρεταίειο»
Καθηγητής Ιατρικής εξομολογείται: «Ακόμα νιώθω την παρουσία του Αγίου Νεκταρίου στο Αρεταίειο»
Εκτός “Just the two of us” η Καίτη Γαρμπή;
Εκτός “Just the two of us” η Καίτη Γαρμπή;