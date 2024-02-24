2024-02-24 12:27:34
Φωτογραφία για Perimeter Institute: Δωρεάν online σεμινάρια εκπαιδευτικών



Perimeter Institute's Educational Outreach team has developed a series of short courses for educators.

Working within a renowned theoretical physics research facility, the team has access to many of the world’s top scientists, and decades of experience in science education.

Our train-the-trainer model empowers teachers to learn innovative pedagogical tools as part of our ever-expanding Perimeter Teacher Network.

These short courses contain both asynchronous and virtual synchronous components as outlined in the descriptions below.

Upon completion of the course, including attendance to both virtual synchronous sessions, participants receive a digital badge of completion.



Upcoming Teacher Courses

Browse our library of courses below to register. If a course isn’t currently open for registration, you may sign up to be notified when it will be offered next. Registration for open courses closes when capacity is reached, or approximately 24 hours before the course opens.

CourseCourse opensMandatory synchronous sessions (1.5 hours)

Teaching Particle Model

May 27

May 30th 11am ET or 7pm ET, and

June 6th 11am ET or 7pm ET

Astronomy: Stars & ExoplanetsJuly 8July 16th 11am ET or 7pm ET, and

July 23rd 11am ET or 7pm ET

Teaching Wave-Particle DualityJuly 8July 17th 11am ET or 7pm ET, and

July 24th 11am ET or 7pm ET

Tools for Teaching ScienceAugust 14August 19th 11am ET or 7pm ET, and

August 26th 11am ET or 7pm ET

Teaching Climate ChangeAugust 16August 21st 11am ET or 7pm ET, and

August 28th 11am ET or 7pm ET

 

 

 



Astronomy: Stars & Exoplanets

Astronomy: Galaxies

Teaching Climate Change

Teaching Particle Model

Teaching Advanced Particle Physics

Teaching Wave-Particle Duality

Wave Functions & Quantum Computers

Tools for Teaching Science
