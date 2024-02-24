2024-02-24 12:27:34
Perimeter Institute's Educational Outreach team has developed a series of short courses for educators.
Working within a renowned theoretical physics research facility, the team has access to many of the world’s top scientists, and decades of experience in science education.
Our train-the-trainer model empowers teachers to learn innovative pedagogical tools as part of our ever-expanding Perimeter Teacher Network.
These short courses contain both asynchronous and virtual synchronous components as outlined in the descriptions below.
Upon completion of the course, including attendance to both virtual synchronous sessions, participants receive a digital badge of completion.
Upcoming Teacher Courses
Browse our library of courses below to register. If a course isn’t currently open for registration, you may sign up to be notified when it will be offered next. Registration for open courses closes when capacity is reached, or approximately 24 hours before the course opens.CourseCourse opensMandatory synchronous sessions (1.5 hours)
Teaching Particle ModelMay 27
May 30th 11am ET or 7pm ET, and
June 6th 11am ET or 7pm ETAstronomy: Stars & ExoplanetsJuly 8July 16th 11am ET or 7pm ET, and
July 23rd 11am ET or 7pm ETTeaching Wave-Particle DualityJuly 8July 17th 11am ET or 7pm ET, and
July 24th 11am ET or 7pm ETTools for Teaching ScienceAugust 14August 19th 11am ET or 7pm ET, and
August 26th 11am ET or 7pm ETTeaching Climate ChangeAugust 16August 21st 11am ET or 7pm ET, and
August 28th 11am ET or 7pm ET
Astronomy: Stars & Exoplanets
Astronomy: Galaxies
Teaching Climate Change
Teaching Particle Model
Teaching Advanced Particle Physics
Teaching Wave-Particle Duality
Wave Functions & Quantum Computers
Tools for Teaching Science

