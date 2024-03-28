tinanantsou.blogspot.gr

Μια εξαιρετική εικόνα της μαύρης τρύπας στο κέντρο του Γαλαξία μας αποτυπώνει για πρώτη φορά την ύπαρξη ενός ισχυρού μαγνητικού πεδίου στο περιβάλλον της. Η ομάδα του Event Horizon Telescope, αποτελούμενη από ένα δίκτυο τηλεσκοπίων, πέτυχε να καταγράψει αυτό το μαγνητικό πεδίο, μέσω της παρατήρησης του πολωμένου φωτός που εκπέμπεται από το υλικό που περιβάλλει τη μαύρη τρύπα. Η συνάφεια αυτού του μαγνητικού πεδίου με αντίστοιχες παρατηρήσεις στη μαύρη τρύπα του γαλαξία Μ87 υποδεικνύει μια συσχέτιση μεταξύ των μαύρων τρυπών και των ισχυρών μαγνητικών πεδίων. Επιπλέον, η παρουσία ενός πίδακα υλικού που εκτείνεται προς τα έξω από τον Γαλαξία μας, όπως παρατηρείται στον γαλαξία Μ87, παρέχει ενδείξεις για την ύπαρξη παρόμοιων φαινομένων και εκτός του συστήματός μας.ESO AstronomyUsing the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), astronomers have unveiled strong magnetic fields spiralling at the edge of Sagittarius A*, the Milky Way’s central supermassive black hole!To achieve this feat, the team looked at the black hole for the first time in the so-called polarised light — namely, light that oscillates in a preferred orientation — coming from the glowing gas near Sagittarius A*. This revealed the structure and strength of the magnetic fields that thread the flow of gas and matter the black hole feeds on and ejects.The results are strikingly similar to those the EHT already obtained for the black hole at the centre of the M87 galaxy, suggesting that strong magnetic fields may be common to all black holes.ALMA Observatory , in which ESO is a partner, and the ESO-hosted APEX, were part of the network of telescopes making up the EHT and carrying out the observations. And as the largest and most powerful of the telescopes in the EHT, ALMA played a key role in making this result possible!Read more: https://www.eso.org/public/news/eso2406/