2025-06-13 19:46:54
Δημοσιεύθηκε η επιστημονική μας εργασία στο κορυφαίο επιστημονικό περιοδικό IEEE Xplore. Είμαι ευτυχής.

"The Universe for All: Hands-On Modern Physics for STEM Educators"

T. P. Nantsou; S. Katsanevas; C. Sofianopoulou; N. Tracas; G. S. Tombras; Andromachi Tsirou

Το άρθρο μπορείτε να το διαβάσετε στον παρακάτω σύνδεσμο:

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/11016407

The STEM education initiative “The Universe for All” is an international professional development program aiming to enhance science education through simple experiments and activities in modern physics and technology. In collaboration with leading institutions such as the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Canada, the European Gravitational Observatory in Italy, a team of CERN researchers in Switzerland, and the Eugenides Foundation, as well as academic institutions in Greece, the program was piloted in Greece with science educators working in public primary and secondary schools
. Quantitative and qualitative methods were employed to assess the program's effectiveness, focusing on the participant's needs and the impact on classroom teaching. Findings showed that hands-on teaching methods and direct interaction with researchers increased the educators' confidence and ability to engage students in STEM subjects. The collaboration fostered a shared learning environment. Suggestions were made for continuous scientific support and simplified educational tools. Overall, the educational program in question has the potential to enhance STEM education. The program's results indicate a strong need for continuous professional development in the modern sciences.

Perimeter Institute EGO & the Virgo Collaboration CERN Πανεπιστήμιο Αθηνών - University of Athens Εθνικό Μετσόβιο Πολυτεχνείο - National Technical University of Athens Εθνικόν Αστεροσκοπείον Αθηνών Χαροκόπειο Πανεπιστήμιο Ίδρυμα Ευγενίδου / Eugenides Foundation IEEE Educon Conference IEEE Xplore IEEE Education Society - EdSoc

