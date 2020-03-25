2020-03-25 18:05:43
Φωτογραφία για Ben Sparks: H καμπύλη του κορωνοϊού
Ο Ben Sparks εξηγεί (και κωδικοποιεί) το μοντέλο SIR που χρησιμοποιείται για την πρόβλεψη της εξάπλωσης του κορωνοϊού:

National Health Service (UK) advice on Coronavirus: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronav... Ben Sparks: https://www.bensparks.co.uk Use the Geogebra file Ben created for this video: https://www.geogebra.org/m/nbjfjtpv Another good file courtesy of Juan Carlos Ponce Campuzano: https://www.geogebra.org/m/utbemrca SOME OTHER YOUTUBERS ON THIS TOPIC... 3blue1brown on the exponential growth of epidemics: https://youtu.be/Kas0tIxDvrg Tom Crawford on the SIR Model: https://youtu.be/NKMHhm2Zbkw Kurzgesagt on COVID-19: https://youtu.be/BtN-goy9VOY Washington Post simulator: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphi... Extended presentation by Nick Jewell for MSRI: https://youtu.be/MZ957qhzcjI More videos with Ben Sparks: http://bit.ly/Sparks_Playlist
