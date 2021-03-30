2021-03-30 18:28:06
Φωτογραφία για Σεμινάριο του Perimeter Int. για Έλληνες εκπαιδευτικούς
Greek Science Teacher Workshop! Please share with teachers in your school region!

Perimeter Institute’s Outreach team is passionate about supporting teachers so that, together, we can raise scientific literacy and get students excited about science. Join us for a series of 3, free, one-hour virtual workshops for science teachers in Greece (grades 5 -12). We will explore teaching strategies for the science classroom, the process of science, black holes and climate change science through hands-on student activities you can apply directly to your classroom.

A certificate of completion from Perimeter Institute will be given to participants that register and complete all three workshops.

NOTE: The workshops will be in English.

These workshops will take place via Zoom at 7:00 p.m. EEST (Greek time) on the evenings of April 8, April 12, and April 15, 2021. A link will be sent to all registered participants prior to each workshop.

Registration is free. Register here:

https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSeCugCv2MPSho.../viewform

You will receive a zoom meeting invitation prior to the start of each workshop. For any questions, please contact Tonia Williams at: https://perimeterinstitute.ca/people/tonia-williams

Presented by: Olga Michalopoulos, Perimeter Institute Teacher Network Coordinator for Greece
tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
