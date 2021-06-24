Κλείνει το χάσμα καινοτομίας μεταξύ των χωρών της ΕΕ, με την Ελλάδα και άλλες τέσσερις χώρες της ΕΕ να σημειώνουν βελτίωση απόδοσης πάνω από 25% την περίοδο 2014-2021, σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεία που έδωσε σήμερα στη δημοσιότητα η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή. Συγκεκριμένα, σύμφωνα με τον πίνακα αποτελεσμάτων για την καινοτομία το 2021, η απόδοση της καινοτομίας στην Ευρώπη συνεχίζει να βελτιώνεται σε ολόκληρη την ΕΕ. Κατά μέσο όρο, οι επιδόσεις της καινοτομίας έχουν αυξηθεί κατά 12,5% από το 2014. Υπάρχει συνεχής σύγκλιση εντός της ΕΕ, με τις χώρες με χαμηλότερες επιδόσεις να αναπτύσσονται ταχύτερα από αυτές με υψηλότερες επιδόσεις, κλείνοντας έτσι το χάσμα καινοτομίας μεταξύ τους.Η Ελλάδα είναι ανάμεσα στις πέντε χώρες της ΕΕ που έχουν δει τη μεγαλύτερη βελτίωση σε θέματα καινοτομίας, πάνω από 25% (μαζί με την Κύπρο, την Εσθονία, την Ιταλία και τη Λιθουανία). Με βάση τις βαθμολογίες τους, οι χώρες της ΕΕ εμπίπτουν σε τέσσερις ομάδες επιδόσεων: «Ηγέτες καινοτομίας», «Ισχυροί καινοτόμοι», «Μέτριοι καινοτόμοι» και «Αναδυόμενοι καινοτόμοι». Οι «ηγέτες καινοτομίας» και οι περισσότεροι «Ισχυροί Καινοτόμοι» βρίσκονται στη Βόρεια και στη Δυτική Ευρώπη, και οι περισσότεροι από τους «Μέτριους» και «Αναδυόμενους Καινοτόμους» στη Νότια και την Ανατολική Ευρώπη. Η Ελλάδα είναι ένας μέτριος καινοτόμος. Τα τρία τελευταία χρόνια, οι επιδόσεις της σε σχέση με τις άλλες χώρες της ΕΕ έχουν βελτιωθεί σημαντικά, σύμφωνα με την Επιτροπή. Η ισχυρή αύξηση της απόδοσης της καινοτομίας από το 2018 οφείλεται στη βελτίωση της ευρυζωνικής διείσδυσης, στο επιχειρηματικό κεφάλαιο, σε καινοτόμα προϊόντα, στην κινητικότητα ανθρώπινου δυναμικού σε επιστήμη και τεχνολογία και στις εξαγωγές αγαθών μεσαίας και υψηλής τεχνολογίας. Η Ελλάδα έχει ποσοστά πάνω από τον κοινοτικό μέσο όρο σε καινοτόμα προϊόντα εσωτερικού και βρίσκεται κοντά στο μέσο όρο σε δείκτες σχετικά με την κλιματική αλλαγή. Η ηγέτιδα χώρα σε καινοτομία στην ΕΕ συνεχίζει να είναι η Σουηδία, ακολουθούμενη από τη Φινλανδία, τη Δανία και το Βέλγιο. Και οι τέσσερις αυτές χώρες έχουν επιδόσεις καινοτομίας πολύ πάνω από τον μέσο όρο της ΕΕ.Στον παγκόσμιο χάρτη, η ΕΕ αποδίδει καλύτερα από τους ανταγωνιστές της όπως η Κίνα, η Βραζιλία, η Νότια Αφρική, η Ρωσία και η Ινδία. Αντίθετα, προβάδισμα έναντι των επιδόσεων της ΕΕ, έχουν η Νότια Κορέα, ο Καναδάς, η Αυστραλία, οι Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες και η Ιαπωνία. Ο επίτροπος για την Εσωτερική Αγορά, Τιερί Μπρετόν δήλωσε σχετικά: «Οι ευρωπαϊκές καινοτομίες όπως οι τεχνολογίες στο επίκεντρο των νέων εμβολίων COVID-19 υπήρξαν ζωτικής σημασίας για την καταπολέμηση και την υπέρβαση της τρέχουσας πανδημίας. Η βελτιωμένη απόδοση της καινοτομίας στην ΕΕ είναι ένα πολύ θετικό μήνυμα. Επένδυση στην καινοτομία σημαίνει επένδυση για μια βιώσιμη, ψηφιακή και ανθεκτική οικονομία και κοινωνία».Από την πλευρά της, η επίτροπος για την Καινοτομία, την Έρευνα, τον Πολιτισμό, την Εκπαίδευση και τη Νεολαία, Μαρίγια Γκάμπριελ δήλωσε: «Όλα τα κράτη μέλη και οι περιφέρειες της ΕΕ επενδύουν περισσότερο στην καινοτομία και το χάσμα καινοτομίας στην ΕΕ μειώνεται. Για την υποστήριξη της ικανότητας καινοτομίας της Ευρώπης, το Horizon Europe θα προωθήσει την αριστεία και θα υποστηρίξει κορυφαίους ερευνητές και καινοτόμους για να οδηγήσουν τις συστημικές αλλαγές που απαιτούνται για να διασφαλιστεί μια πράσινη, υγιής και ανθεκτική Ευρώπη». Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕGREECE INNOVATION GROWTH UP

Greece ranked 30th on a list of 60 of the world’s most innovative countries, according to the recently released “Bloomberg Innovation Index 2021”.

The annual index ranks the world’s 60 most innovative countries using seven criteria, including research & development expenditure as a percentage of GDP, productivity, patent activity, concentration of researchers, concentration of high-tech companies, and tertiary education efficiency.

Greece scored 68.47 on a scale of 100 based on its performance in the seven sub-sectors related to innovation.

The country’s highest score (48 points) was recorded in “manufacturing value-added”, followed by “patent activity” (47 points), “innovation productivity” (43 points), and “research & development intensity” (34 points).

According to the index, Greece garnered 29 points for high-tech density (concentration of locally based high-tech companies) and 26 points for research concentration.

The country’s lowest performance (9 points) was in “tertiary efficiency”, which concerns total enrolment in education as a percentage of post-secondary groupings and the share of the labor force with an advanced level of education.

Overall, South Korea is the world’s leading innovative country in 2021 according to the Bloomberg Innovation Index with a sore of 90.49, pushing Germany out of first place (2020) to 4th spot this year. Singapore ranked 2nd and Switzerland 3rd.

At the same time, seven European states are among the top 10 most innovative countries in the world: Germany 4th, Sweden 5th, Denmark 6th, Finland 8th, the Netherlands 9th, and Austria 10th.

The 2021 Bloomberg innovation rankings “reflect a world where the fight against Covid-19 has brought innovation to the fore – from government efforts to contain the pandemic, to the digital infrastructure that’s allowed economies to work through it, and the race to develop vaccines that can end it,” said Bloomberg.

