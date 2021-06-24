Τον κώδωνα του κινδύνου κρούουν NASA και ΝΟΑΑ για τον πλανήτη. Τα αποτελέσματα κοινής έρευνας τους, που δημοσιεύτηκαν στο Geophysical Research Letters, πρέπει να μας ανησυχήσουν, καθώς σύμφωνα με αυτά η θερμότητα που παγιδεύεται από το έδαφος, τους ωκεανούς και την ατμόσφαιρα της Γης, έχει διπλασιαστεί μέσα στα τελευταία 14 χρόνια.

Παρατηρώντας μετρήσεις δορυφόρων για το πόση ενέργεια του Ήλιου μπαίνει στην ατμόσφαιρα της Γης και πόση αντανακλάται πίσω στο διάστημα, οι επιστήμονες σύγκριναν τα δεδομένα με τις μετρήσεις των ωκεάνιων θερμοκρασιών για να καταλάβουν το ποσό που απορροφάται από αυτούς. Τα αποτελέσματα έδειξαν ότι σε αυτό το ενεργειακό ισοζύγιο από το 2005 έως το 2019, η θερμότητα που απορροφήθηκε από τη Γη έχει αυξηθεί.

Ερευνητής της NASA, ο Norman Loeb, υπογραμμίζει επί του θέματος: «Οι δύο αυτοί πολύ ανεξάρτητοι τρόποι να δούμε τις αλλαγές στο ενεργειακό ισοζύγιο της Γης, συμφωνούν απόλυτα και μας δείχνουν και οι δύο αυτή τη μεγάλη αλλαγή, η οποία μας δίνει μεγάλη σιγουριά πως πρόκειται για ένα πραγματικό φαινόμενο και όχι απλά ένα κατασκεύασμα των οργάνων. Οι τάσεις που παρατηρήσαμε είναι πολύ ανησυχητικές».

Τι ευθύνεται για τον διπλασιασμό της θερμότητας;

Οι λόγοι που ο πλανήτης μας συγκρατεί περισσότερη θερμότητα ποικίλλουν. Ένας είναι η ανθρωπογενής κλιματική αλλαγή. Όσο περισσότερα αέρια θερμοκηπίου παράγουμε, τόσο περισσότερη θερμότητα παγιδεύεται. Επίσης, σημαντικό ρόλο παίζουν οι φυσικές αλλαγές στο κλίμα, οι οποίες μεταξύ 2014 και 2019, σχημάτισαν λιγότερα σύννεφα.

«Ο συνδυασμός των δύο προκαλεί τη θέρμανση, η οποία οδηγεί σε μεγάλη αλλαγή στο ενεργειακό ισοζύγιο της Γης. Το μέγεθος αυτής της αύξησης είναι χωρίς προηγούμενο. Η ελπίδα μου είναι αυτός ο ρυθμός να υποχωρήσει τις επόμενες δεκαετίες. Αλλιώς θα δούμε πιο ανησυχητικές κλιματικές αλλαγές», εξηγεί ο ερευνητής.

Scientific evidence is clear that our climate is changing

We know this from:

direct surface temperature measurementschanges in rainfall and weather patternsan increase in the frequency of extreme weather eventsloss of Arctic sea icesea level risemelting of the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, and from the NZ Southern Alps - watch this video: Glaciers don’t lie on the retreat of New Zealand glaciers [NIWA Taihoro Nukurangi website]shifts in the geographic ranges distribution of some plant and animal speciesearlier unfolding of new leaves in spring changes in bird migration patterns.Many of these changes pose serious risks

Extreme drought, heat, rainfall, and coastal inundation are projected to get worse in many parts of New Zealand and around the world. They pose risks to our safety, property, and infrastructure such as roads.

Understanding climate change

Earth’s atmosphere is made up of oxygen, a large amount of nitrogen and a small amount of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane.

Greenhouse gases act like a blanket around the Earth. They trap warmth from the sun and make life on Earth possible. Without them, too much heat would escape and the surface of the planet would freeze. Increasing the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere causes the Earth to heat more and the climate to change.

This process is often called global warming, but it is better to think of it as climate change. It is changing other aspects of climate as well as temperature (eg, frequency and intensity of extreme weather events).

The impact of humans

Since the industrial revolution, there has been a marked and growing increase in greenhouse gas producing activities such as industry, agriculture and transportation. These activities are increasing the level of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. They are causing the Earth to heat up at a rate unprecedented in recent history. This recent warming can only be explained by the influence of humans.

Studies of ice cores tell us that greenhouse gases are at their highest levels in at least 800,000 years.

The worst effects of climate change can be mitigated if greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to net zero over the course of this century.

Watch this video from the World Meteorological Organization on our changing climate

Video: WMO

