Ωραία, η Microsoft παρουσίασε τα Windows 11 και ανακοίνωσε τις απαιτήσεις συστήματος για το νέο λειτουργικό σύστημα. Στα χαρτιά όλα είναι καλά, πώς μπορείς όμως να είσαι σίγουρος ότι ο υπολογιστής σου μπορεί να τρέξει το OS; Η Microsoft έχει την εφαρμογή Windows PC Health Check που βοηθάει να ελέγχεις την υγεία του υπολογιστή σου, τη μπαταρία, αν έχεις όλα τα updates, και τα λοιπά. Η εταιρεία πρόσθεσε στο app και ένα εργαλείο ελέγχου συμβατότητας με τα Windows 11. Όπως όλα δείχνουν όμως το εργαλείο της Microsoft δεν λειτουργεί σωστά και πολλές φορές αναφέρει λανθασμένα ότι ο υπολογιστής τον οποίο τσεκάρει δεν είναι συμβατός με το νέο λειτουργικό σύστημα. Το σφάλμα προκαλείται, σύμφωνα με αναφορές, από τις απαιτήσεις συστήματος που χρησιμοποιεί κατά τον έλεγχο το Windows PC Health Check.Η Microsoft ανακοίνωσε τις προτεινόμενες απαιτήσεις. Ωστόσο υπάρχουν και οι ελάχιστες απαιτήσεις. Σύμφωνα με τις προτεινόμενες απαιτείται να υπάρχει νέος επεξεργαστής 8th+ Gen Intel ή Ryzen 2000+ και TPM 2.0, ενώ στις ελάχιστες έχουμε παλαιότερους επεξεργαστές και TMP 1.2 ή νεότερο. Η εφαρμογή ελέγχει μόνο για τις προτεινόμενες και πετάει σχεδόν πάντα μήνυμα μη συμβατότητας. Ελπίζουμε ότι η Microsoft προσπαθεί να λύσει το πρόβλημα.Όπως και να έχει αν θες να δεις μήπως φταίει κάτι με το TPM του υπολογιστή σου απλά τρέξε το PowerShell με δικαιώματα διαχειριστή και εκτέλεσε την εντολή “get-tpm”. Αν δεις στα πρώτα πέντε να γράφει “True”, όλα καλά. Τώρα αν θέλει ενεργοποίηση, μείνε συντονισμένος και έρχεται οδηγός πώς να κάνεις κάτι τέτοιο και πώς να λύσεις γενικά το θέμα με το μήνυμα μη συμβατότητας.How to check if your laptop can run Windows 11

Follow these steps to test whether your PC meets the system requirements for Windows.

1. Download Microsoft's PC Health Check here. Open the file, agree to the terms of service and click Install. Make sure the box is checked that says Open PC Health Check, and click Finish.

2. The app home page that pops up says "PC health at a glance." At the top, a box reads "Introducing Windows 11." Click Check now.

If your machine is not compatible, you'll get a message that says, "This PC will not run Windows 11." Though at first this was all you could see, on Friday, Microsoft updated the tool to give you more detailed information on what system requirements were not met.

We just made updates to the Windows 11 PC Health Check App. It now provides more detailed info on requirements not met. This should help in cases where folks assumed CPU compat issues were TPM related https://t.co/hTWMe16DWO pic.twitter.com/eZLTZMOdjT

— DWIZZZLE (@dwizzzleMSFT) June 25, 2021

If your machine is compatible, you can download the Windows 11 update for free when it becomes available around the 2021 holiday season.

System requirements to run Windows 11

Here's the full list of system requirements for Windows 11, including at least 4 gigabytes of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 720p display larger than 9 inches diagonally.

WINDOWS 11 REQUIREMENTSSpecRequirementProcessor1GHz or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chipRAM4GBStorage64GB or larger storage deviceSystem firmwareUEFI, Secure Boot capableTPMTrusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0Graphics cardCompatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driverDisplayHD (720p) display greater than 9 inches diagonally, 8 bits per color channelInternet connection and Microsoft accountFor Windows 11 Home edition: internet connectivity; Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use For all Windows 11 editions: internet access to perform updates and to download and use some features; Microsoft account for some features