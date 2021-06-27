Οι ρυθμιστικές αρχές της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης για την προστασία των δεδομένων ζήτησαν γενική απαγόρευση της χρήσης τεχνητής νοημοσύνης για την αναγνώριση προσώπου και άλλων χαρακτηριστικών, «βιομετρικών και συμπεριφοράς», σε δημόσιους χώρους. Στην κοινή τους γνωμοδότηση, οι European Data Protection Board (EDPB) και European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) ανακοίνωσαν επίσης ότι η χρήση τεχνητής νοημοσύνης για κοινωνική αξιολόγηση θα πρέπει να θεωρείται παράνομη.Πιο αναλυτικά, οι EDPB και EDPS συμφώνησαν στο να απαγορεύσουν στην τεχνητή νοημοσύνη να «αναγνωρίζει πρόσωπα, είδος βαδίσματος, δακτυλικά αποτυπώματα, DNA, φωνή, κτυπήματα πλήκτρων και άλλα βιομετρικά ή συμπεριφορικά χαρακτηριστικά», σε περιοχές που είναι δημόσια προσβάσιμες. Οι δύο ρυθμιστικές αρχές θεωρούν ότι θα πρέπει να είναι παράνομο για συστήματα τεχνητής νοημοσύνης να χρησιμοποιούν βιομετρικά χαρακτηριστικά για να κατηγοριοποιούν ανθρώπους «σε ομάδες βασισμένες στην εθνότητα, το φύλο, τον πολιτικό ή σεξουαλικό προσανατολισμό» ή άλλους τύπου κατηγοριοποίησης κάτω από τους οποίους θα μπορούσαν να υποστούν διακρίσεις. Υπεράνω όλων, οι EDPB και EDPS συμφώνησαν ότι θα πρέπει να υπάρχουν κυρώσεις σε περίπτωση χρήσης τεχνητής νοημοσύνης για να «συμπεραίνει τα συναισθήματα ενός φυσικού προσώπου». Αυτό θα μπορεί να επιτρέπεται μόνο σε ειδικές περιπτώσεις, όπως για πολύ συγκεκριμένους ιατρικούς λόγους. Οι ρυθμιστικές αρχές ανταποκρίθηκαν με τις παραπάνω θέσεις στο ρυθμιστικό πλαίσιο για την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη που είχε προταθεί από την Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή.Στη σχετική ανακοίνωση προτείνονται επίσης η απαγόρευση σε ποικιλία εφαρμογών τεχνητής νοημοσύνης, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του λεγόμενου social scoring και «τη χρήση σε πραγματικό χρόνο συστημάτων απομακρυσμένης βιομετρικής ταυτοποίησης σε δημόσιους χώρους για λόγους επιβολής του νόμου». Προβλέπονται πάντως και ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις, όπως για να βοηθηθούν οι αρχές στην εύρεση παιδιών που αγνοούνται και για να προλαμβάνονται «συγκεκριμένες, ουσιώδεις και άμεσες απειλές», όπως συμβαίνει στην περίπτωση τρομοκρατικών επιθέσεων.Στα μέλη του EDPB περιλαμβάνονται σαν μέλη οι αντίστοιχες ρυθμιστικές αρχές από κάθε μέλος της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης, ενώ το EDPS αναλαμβάνει να εξασφαλίσει ότι τα θεσμικά όργανα της ΕΕ σέβονται τα ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα σε επίπεδο προστασίας δεδομένων και ιδιωτικότητας όταν χειρίζονται προσωπικά δεδομένα. Η πρόταση της Επιτροπής ορίζει τον EDPS ως «αρμόδια αρχή και αρχή εποπτείας της αγοράς» για τον έλεγχο των οργανισμών της ΕΕ. Ωστόσο, οι δύο ρυθμιστικές αρχές ζήτησαν περισσότερη διαφάνεια στους ρόλους και τα καθήκοντα που τους αποδίδει το προτεινόμενο ρυθμιστικό πλαίσιο. Επιπλέον, εκφράστηκαν ανησυχίες ότι οι προτάσεις εξαιρούν «τη συνεργασία σε επίπεδο διεθνούς επιβολής του νόμου». telecomnewsEU privacy watchdogs call for ban on facial recognition in public spacesREUTERS1/2

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - Europe's two privacy watchdogs teamed up on Monday to call for a ban on the use of facial recognition in public spaces, going against draft European Union rules which would allow the technology to be used for public security reasons.

The European Commission in April proposed rules on artificial intelligence, including a ban on most surveillance, in a bid to set global standards for a key technology dominated by China and the United States. read more

The proposal does allow high-risk AI applications to be used in areas such as migration and law enforcement, though it laid out strict safeguards, with the threat of fines of as much as 6% of a company's global turnover for breaches.

The proposal needs to be negotiated with EU countries and the bloc's lawmakers before it becomes law.

The two privacy agencies, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), warned of the extremely high risks posed by remote biometric identification of individuals in public areas.

"The EDPB and the EDPS call for a general ban on any use of AI for automated recognition of human features in publicly accessible spaces, such as recognition of faces, gait, fingerprints, DNA, voice, keystrokes and other biometric or behavioural signals," the two watchdogs said in a joint opinion.

They said AI systems using biometrics to categorize individuals into clusters based on ethnicity, gender, political or sexual orientation should also be banned.

Using the technology to infer a person's emotions should also be outlawed except for very specific cases, such as health purposes, they said.

"A general ban on the use of facial recognition in publicly accessible areas is the necessary starting point if we want to preserve our freedoms and create a human-centric legal framework for AI," EDPB Chair Andrea Jelinek and EDPS head Wojciech Wiewiorowski said.

"The proposed regulation should also prohibit any type of use of AI for social scoring, as it is against the EU fundamental values and can lead to discrimination," they said.

While the opinion is non-binding, it does carry weight with the Commission, EU countries and the European Parliament.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey

