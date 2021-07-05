Επιχειρησιακές αρρυθμίες καθώς και αλλαγή προτεραιοτήτων των καταναλωτών έφερε η πανδημία στο λιανεμπόριο ηλεκτρικών και ηλεκτρονικών ειδών, με τις μεγάλες αλυσίδες να προσπαθούν να επενδύσουν σε online κανάλια και logistics για να περιορίσουν την ζημιά από το κλείσιμο των φυσικών καταστημάτων. Ακόμα και σήμερα μάλιστα, όπου τα φυσικά καταστήματα σήκωσαν και πάλι ρολά, πολλοί είναι οι καταναλωτές εκείνοι που συνεχίζουν να ψωνίζουν online με το ποσοστό τους όμως να εκτιμάται ότι θα βαίνει μειούμενο καθώς θα οδηγούμαστε στην ανοσία της αγέλης.

Παρά την υγειονομική κρίση βέβαια και τα συνεπακόλουθά της, ο κλάδος ηλεκτρικών κι ηλεκτρονικών ειδών έδειξε αντιστάσεις, λαμβάνοντας ώθηση από την τηλεργασία αλλά κι από την παραμονή μας στο σπίτι

. Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι σύμφωνα με διαθέσιμα στοιχεία το προηγούμενος έτος η συνολική αγορά ηλεκτρικών κι ηλεκτρονικών ειδών κινήθηκε ικανοποιητικά όλη την προηγούμενη χρονιά, φτάνοντας τα 2,04 δισ. ευρώ και καταγράφοντας πτώση της τάξης του 1%. Σανίδα σωτηρίας της, όπως αποδεικνύεται, αποτέλεσαν τόσο τα tablet και τα laptops όσο και τα είδη προσωπικής φροντίδας και σπιτιού, όπως για παράδειγμα κουρευτικές μηχανές και ρομποτικές σκούπες. Τι συσκευές αγόρασαν οι Έλληνες

Ειδικότερα και βάσει στοιχείων της Gfk αλλά και του Κωτσόβολου, σημαντική αύξηση όλη την προηγούμενη χρονιά κατέγραψαν οι ηλεκτρονικοί υπολογιστές και τα tablet, λόγω των αυξημένων αναγκών για τηλεργασία και τηλεκπαίδευση. Η αύξηση μάλιστα θα ήταν μεγαλύτερη αν οι πωλήσεις δεν περιορίζονταν από την διαθεσιμότητα - να υπενθυμίσουμε ότι πέρυσι καταγράφηκαν έντονες ελλείψεις σε αυτές τις προϊοντικές κατηγορίες μετά το κλείσιμο εργοστασίων παραγωγής στην Κίνα.

Ανοδικά φαίνεται να κινήθηκαν και τα περιφερειακά, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των IoT συσκευών ενώ το μόνο είδος της εν λόγω υποκατηγορίας που κατέρρευσε ήταν οι κονσόλες παιχνιδιών. Ακόμα και σήμερα μάλιστα παραγγελίες που έχουν γίνει καιρό πριν δεν έχουν παραδοθεί αφού η διαθεσιμότητα στα πολυαναμενόμενα νέα μοντέλα που παρουσιάστηκαν προς το τέλος της χρονιάς είναι σχεδόν... ανύπαρκτη.

Δύο ακόμα υποκατηγορίες που παρουσίασαν μεγάλη αύξηση ήταν αυτές της προσωπικής φροντίδας και των ηλεκτρικών σκουπών. Κουρευτικές μηχανές υψηλότερης μέσης τιμής καθώς και ρομποτικές σκούπες και stick ηγήθηκαν της αύξησης εξαιτίας του κλεισίματος των κομμωτηρίων και της συνεχούς παραμονής όλη της οικογένειας στο σπίτι.

Στα περσινά επίπεδα κινήθηκε το προηγούμενο διάστημα η κατηγορία των smartphones, η οποία ωστόσο κατέγραψε σημαντικές ανακατανομές στα μερίδια αγοράς των βασικών κατασκευαστών. Ευνοημένη από την προαναφερθείσα συνθήκη ήταν η Apple, η οποία ακολούθησε την παγκόσμια τάση και αύξησε τα μερίδιά της στην ελληνική αγορά σε αντίθεση με όλους του άλλους κατασκευαστές που έχασαν σε πωλήσεις.

Στον αντίποδα τώρα, εξαιτίας των κλειστών καταστημάτων, μεγάλη πτώση κατέγραψαν τα αξεσουάρ κινητής, τα προϊόντα ήχου, οι φωτογραφικές μηχανές και οι τηλεοράσεις. Στην περίπτωση των τελευταίων βέβαια, σημαντικότερο ρόλο έπαιξαν τα προβλήματα διαθεσιμότητας, η απουσία μεγάλων τεχνολογικών εκθέσεων αλλά και το κόστος των panel που αυξήθηκε αισθητά επηρεάζοντας κυρίως τα OEM Brands. insidergr

How COVID-19 triggered the digital and e-commerce turning point

In years to come, we will look back at 2020 as the moment that changed everything. Nowhere else has unprecedented and unforeseen growth occurred as in the digital and e-commerce sectors, which have boomed amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Amid slowing economic activity, COVID-19 has led to a surge in e-commerce and accelerated digital transformation.

As lockdowns became the new normal, businesses and consumers increasingly “went digital”, providing and purchasing more goods and services online, raising e-commerce’s share of global retail trade from 14% in 2019 to about 17% in 2020.

These and other findings are showcased in a new report, COVID-19 and E-Commerce: A Global Review, by UNCTAD and eTrade for all partners, reflecting on the powerful global and regional industry transformations recorded throughout 2020.

At an event to release the report, UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said the trend towards e-commerce is likely to continue throughout the recovery from COVID-19.

“We need to recognize the challenges and take steps to support governments and citizens as they continue to embrace new ways of working,” he said.

UNCTAD Acting Secretary-General Isabelle Durant said: “Businesses and consumers that were able to ‘go digital’ have helped mitigate the economic downturn caused by the pandemic."

“But they have also sped up a digital transition that will have lasting impacts on our societies and daily lives – for which not everyone is prepared,” she said, adding: “Developing countries should not only be consumers but also active players and thus producers of the digital economy.”

Some benefit, others fall behind

The findings show the strong uptake of e-commerce across regions, with consumers in emerging economies making the greatest shift to online shopping.

Latin America’s online marketplace Mercado Libre, for example, sold twice as many items per day in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the same period the previous year. And African e-commerce platform Jumia reported a 50% jump in transactions during the first six months of 2020.

China’s online share of retail sales rose from 19.4% to 24.6% between August 2019 and August 2020. In Kazakhstan, the online share of retail sales increased from 5% in 2019 to 9.4% in 2020.

Thailand saw downloads of shopping apps jump 60% in just one week during March 2020.

The trend towards e-commerce uptake seen in 2020 is likely to be sustained during recovery, the report says.

But in many of the world’s least developed countries, consumers and businesses haven’t capitalized on pandemic-induced e-commerce opportunities due to persistent barriers.

These include costly broadband services, overreliance on cash, lack of consumers’ trust, poor digital skills among the population and governments’ limited attention to e-commerce.

“Countries that harness the potential of e-commerce will be better placed to benefit from global markets for their goods and services in this digitalizing economy, while those that fail to do so risk falling behind even further,” said Shamika N. Sirimanne, UNCTAD’s technology and logistics director.

One of the challenges, the report says, is that the pandemic has mostly benefited the world’s leading digital platforms.

Many solutions being used for e-commerce, teleworking and cloud computing are provided by a relatively small number of large companies, based mainly in China and the United States.

Smaller players may have gained a deeper foothold, but their market presence is still dwarfed by the digital giants, which could entrench their predominant role during the pandemic.

“The risk is that the huge digital divides that already existed between and within countries will only worsen in the wake of the pandemic,” said Torbjörn Fredriksson, UNCTAD’s digital economy head.

“The result will be even deeper inequalities that would threaten to derail progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

Government responses

Most governments prioritized short-term responses to the pandemic, but some have also begun to address longer-term strategic requirements for recovery. Several governments in developing countries have intervened to protect businesses and individual incomes.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, for example, Costa Rica's government initiated a platform for businesses without an online presence, and a smartphone app and texting service to facilitate trade among producers of agricultural, meat and fish products.

In Africa, Senegal ran an information, education and awareness campaign on the benefits of e-commerce across all segments of the population.

In Asia, Indonesia launched a capacity-building programme to expedite digitization and digitalization among micro, small, and medium enterprises.

