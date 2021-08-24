tinanantsou.blogspot.gr

Λίγες μέρες μόνο για να εγγραφείτε στο ανθρωπιστικό hackathon THE Port του CERN!Only 3 days left to register for THE Port #Humanitarian #Onlinehackathon 2021! Don't miss this great opportunity to create #impact through #innovation! The #hackathon's moderation will be live-streamed from CERN. Let's hack for a good cause! Register here: https://cutt.ly/KWwqNKjIf you’re selected to take part, we ask that you:Join a team call roughly once a week for the 4 to 6 weeks preparationTake part in the 3 day hackathon starting on Friday and finishing Sunday eveningBe able to work with CERN time i.e. Central European Time