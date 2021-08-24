2021-08-24 18:00:18
Λίγες μέρες μόνο για να εγγραφείτε στο ανθρωπιστικό hackathon THE Port του CERN! 

Only 3 days left to register for THE Port #Humanitarian #Onlinehackathon 2021! Don't miss this great opportunity to create #impact through #innovation! The #hackathon's moderation will be live-streamed from CERN. Let's hack for a good cause! Register here: https://cutt.ly/KWwqNKj

If you’re selected to take part, we ask that you:

Join a team call roughly once a week for the 4 to 6 weeks preparation

Take part in the 3 day hackathon starting on Friday and finishing Sunday evening

Be able to work with CERN time i.e. Central European Time
tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
CERN Webfest 2021
Φοιτητές STEM στο CERN
Εργασία στο CERN Είστε απόφοιτος με εμπειρία σε τομείς STEM;
Ανακαλύφθηκε νέο σωματίδιο στο CERN
STEM φοιτητές στο CERN. Ανοιξε το τεχνικό πρόγραμμα φοιτητών στο CERN
«Άγριες Μέλισσες»: H γυναίκα που απειλεί τη Μυρσίνη Σεβαστού
Ο προγραμματισμός του MEGA
Οριστικοποιήθηκε η παρουσία του Ασημακόπουλου στο «Το Πρωινό»
Ανατροπή στο πρόγραμμα του Mega-Νωρίτερα το δελτίο και στις 20.00 η νέα καθημερινή σειρά;
Aυτά είναι τα νέα μέτρα που θα ισχύσουν από τις 13/09/21
