Σεμινάριο του Perimeter Institute στις 7 Οκτωβρίου για εκπαιδευτικούς με θέμα τη φυσική πίσω από τα βραβεία Nobel Πώς μπορούμε να μεταφέρουμε τα νόμπελ στη σχολική τάξη ;The Nobel Prize is the ultimate award in physics. Teachers can join us for a tour of the astronomy, quantum physics, and relativity behind some of the prizes. We'll connect those topics, and the science behind the 2021 prize (to be announced October 5), to the topics you are teaching in your high school physics classroom.The content includes selections from Perimeter Institute’s free classroom resources and you can download your copies of activities here:https://resources.perimeterinstitute.ca/products/investigating-plancks-constant-with-ledshttps://resources.perimeterinstitute.ca/products/beyond-the-atom-remodelling-particle-physicshttps://resources.perimeterinstitute.ca/products/the-expanding-universeWhen: Thursday, October 7 @ 7:00pm ETGrade Level: High School Physics*Registration is limited

