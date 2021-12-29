CERN needs you!… Really?Yes!If you are a recent graduate and want to begin your career at the forefront of scientific research, we are looking for people like you to join our Junior Fellowship Programme. Not only do we offer roles in STEM disciplines, but in various administrative fields too!Please read the full job description and apply on https://smrtr.io/6JTPK#CERN. Take part!

Junior Fellowship ProgrammeGeneva, SwitzerlandFull-timeCompany DescriptionAt CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, physicists and engineers are probing the fundamental structure of the universe. Using the world's largest and most complex scientific instruments, they study the basic constituents of matter - fundamental particles that are made to collide together at close to the speed of light. The process gives physicists clues about how particles interact, and provides insights into the fundamental laws of nature. Find out more on http://home.cern.chDiversity has been an integral part of CERN's mission since its foundation and is an established value of the Organization.Job DescriptionWelcome to the Junior Fellowship ProgrammeThis Programme is aimed at graduates from universities or higher technical institutes in a wide range of applied sciences, computing and engineering with limited or no work experience, looking to work in a research group.Please note that you are applying for a programme and not a specific job. In order to help us offer you an interesting work project, we recommend that you let us know how your research interests and skills relate to CERN’s diverse activities. You can include this during the online application process form or in a separate motivation letter.Candidates holding a PhD are not eligible for this programme and should apply for the Senior Applied fellowship : https://smrtr.io/6JTkTIn addition, candidates holding a PhD whose specific field of interest is experimental or theoretical physics must apply for the Senior research fellowship : https://smrtr.io/6JTmgQualificationsIn order to qualify for a place on the programme you will need to meet the following requirements:You are a national of a CERN Member or Associate Member State (https://home.cern/about/member-states).You have graduated, or are about to graduate (within six months from the date of the committee), with a university degree (BSc or MSc level) and have no more than 4 years’ relevant experience after obtaining your degree. Kindly note that experience prior to the latest obtained degree will not be taken into account for the calculation of your overall years of experience.Please note that CERN Staff members are not eligible to apply for a Fellowship.Additional InformationCERN would very much like to benefit from your expertise, commitment and passion. In return, CERN will provide you with:An employment contract for between 6 months (minimum) up to 24 months, with a possible extension up to 36 months.A stipend ranging from 5,305 to 6,586 Swiss Francs per month (net of tax).Coverage by CERN’s comprehensive health scheme (for yourself, your spouse and children), and membership of the CERN Pension Fund.Depending on your individual circumstances: an installation grant, family, child and infant allowances as well as travel expenses to and from Geneva.2.5 days of paid leave per month.This is how you can apply:Your future Life @CERNGet a glimpse of what it’s like to work at CERN: https://careers.cern/benefits and https://careers.cern/our-peopleYou will need the following documents (in PDF format) to complete your application:Please note that the documents have to be named as shown in the parenthesis, or they won't be taken into account.A CV. (Resume)Your most recent relevant qualification. (Degree)Three recent letters of recommendation (not older than a year at the time of the deadline for applications), giving an overview of your academic and/or professional achievements. (Ref 1, 2, 3)You can upload these letters at the time of application if you have them to hand. You will also be provided with a link as soon as you have submitted your application to forward to your referees to upload their letters confidentially. Please note this must be done before the closing date.All applications should normally reach us no later than 1 March 2022 at noon (12.00 PM CEST)