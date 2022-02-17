2022-02-17 17:42:47
Φωτογραφία για CERN Prof. Nanopoulos visits Hill Primary School in Greece

 



This video is an extract of a reportage broadcasted by SKAI TV in Greece about the visit of Prof. Dimitri Nanopoulos to Hill Primary School, the oldest operating school in Greece. The video describes a breakthrough education programme aimed at introducing big ideas in physics, particle physics and cosmology to K-6 students through a pedagogical approach that promotes inquiry, creativity and hands-on experimentation with the use everyday materials.

https://videos.cern.ch/record/1693676?fbclid=IwAR19OQaeghqWgEQdq0S2pQ9X5OR_rOkRQkfcHCMktnLWABjga0tPoO1gOwQ



0" style="box-sizing: border-box;">
tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
Μουσείο Ολοκαυτώματος: Οριστικά στην περιοχή του Παλαιού Σιδηροδρομικού Σταθμού, στη Δυτική Είσοδο της Θεσσαλονίκης
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Μουσείο Ολοκαυτώματος: Οριστικά στην περιοχή του Παλαιού Σιδηροδρομικού Σταθμού, στη Δυτική Είσοδο της Θεσσαλονίκης
Γνωστός ηθοποιός κατηγορείται για τον βιασμό τεσσάρων γυναικών - Δύο από τα θύματα ήταν ανήλικα
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Γνωστός ηθοποιός κατηγορείται για τον βιασμό τεσσάρων γυναικών - Δύο από τα θύματα ήταν ανήλικα
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Καλλιάνος στο CNN Greece: Καταιγίδες χιόνια και πλημμύρες - Πώς θα εξελιχτεί η μίνι κακοκαιρία
Καλλιάνος στο CNN Greece: Καταιγίδες χιόνια και πλημμύρες - Πώς θα εξελιχτεί η μίνι κακοκαιρία
Prof. Walter Lewin: Ο τρίτος Νόμος του Newton
Prof. Walter Lewin: Ο τρίτος Νόμος του Newton
Technician Training Experience at CERN
Technician Training Experience at CERN
CERN needs you!
CERN needs you!
Θερμές ευχές από το πείραμα ALICE στο CERN
Θερμές ευχές από το πείραμα ALICE στο CERN
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Έρχονται οι «Ιστορίες τραγουδιών» με την Χαρούλα Αλεξίου . Πόσα επεισόδια θα δούμε;
Έρχονται οι «Ιστορίες τραγουδιών» με την Χαρούλα Αλεξίου . Πόσα επεισόδια θα δούμε;
Χαιρέτα μου τον Πλάτανο: Ο Θοδωρής είναι σίγουρος πως η Αγγέλα έχει φετίχ με τα ράσα και τραβάει τα μαλλιά του
Χαιρέτα μου τον Πλάτανο: Ο Θοδωρής είναι σίγουρος πως η Αγγέλα έχει φετίχ με τα ράσα και τραβάει τα μαλλιά του
Σπύρος Ζώγας : Σοβαρή προσπάθεια για τον καθαρισμό και την ανάδειξη των αρχαιολογικών χώρων της περιοχής μας με το Δήμο Ξηρομέρου και την αρχαιολογική υπηρεσία.
Σπύρος Ζώγας : Σοβαρή προσπάθεια για τον καθαρισμό και την ανάδειξη των αρχαιολογικών χώρων της περιοχής μας με το Δήμο Ξηρομέρου και την αρχαιολογική υπηρεσία.
Γεωργίου: «Το είχα σκεφτεί γιατί την τηλεόραση την αγαπώ και δεν είχα ζήσει μέχρι σήμερα την αίσθηση και την αδρεναλίνη του Live»
Γεωργίου: «Το είχα σκεφτεί γιατί την τηλεόραση την αγαπώ και δεν είχα ζήσει μέχρι σήμερα την αίσθηση και την αδρεναλίνη του Live»
Δημήτρης Φάρρος : καθαρισμός σε τρία εγκαταλελειμμένα σπίτια δίπλα στην πλατεία του Μύτικα.
Δημήτρης Φάρρος : καθαρισμός σε τρία εγκαταλελειμμένα σπίτια δίπλα στην πλατεία του Μύτικα.