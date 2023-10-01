tinanantsou.blogspot.gr

Best Paper Award in ICL!! Είμαι ευτυχής!!ICL2023 "Towards a Hybrid, Flexible and Socially Engaged Higher Education". Springer Nature"Hands-on Experiments on Atomic Structure and Particle Physics for Primary Teachers at CERN"T.P. Nantsou1, E. Kapotis1, A. Tsirou2, E. Nistazakis1, G.S. Tombras11National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Department of Physics, Greece2CERN, European Organization for Nuclear ResearchΘα δημοσιευθεί από το Springer στο "Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems".Springer Nature Switzerland Springer Educationhttps://icl-conference.org/current/