2023-10-01 22:37:57
Best Paper Award in ICL!! Είμαι ευτυχής!!

ICL2023 "Towards a Hybrid, Flexible and Socially Engaged Higher Education". Springer Nature

"Hands-on Experiments on Atomic Structure and Particle Physics for Primary Teachers at CERN"

T.P. Nantsou1, E. Kapotis1, A. Tsirou2, E. Nistazakis1, G.S. Tombras1

1National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Department of Physics, Greece

2CERN, European Organization for Nuclear Research

Θα δημοσιευθεί από το Springer στο "Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems".

Springer Nature Switzerland Springer Education

https://icl-conference.org/current/
