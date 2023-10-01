2023-10-01 22:37:57
Best Paper Award in ICL!! Είμαι ευτυχής!!
ICL2023 "Towards a Hybrid, Flexible and Socially Engaged Higher Education". Springer Nature
"Hands-on Experiments on Atomic Structure and Particle Physics for Primary Teachers at CERN"
T.P. Nantsou1, E. Kapotis1, A. Tsirou2, E. Nistazakis1, G.S. Tombras1
1National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Department of Physics, Greece
2CERN, European Organization for Nuclear Research
Θα δημοσιευθεί από το Springer στο "Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems".
Springer Nature Switzerland Springer Education
https://icl-conference.org/current/
tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
