This is your chance to spend your summer at CERN and be one of CERN’s 300 annual summer students.

tinanantsou.blogspot.gr

You will get the chance to work on a project, attend the specially designed lecture programme, participate in workshops and visit CERN facilities and experiments.Learn more and apply: https://careers.cern/summerDeadline: 31.01.2024CERN. Take Part!