2025-03-16 11:02:31
Ημερομηνία: 19/3/2025, ώρα 17:00-18:00
Ομιλητής: Prof. Roberto Maiolino
University of Cambridge
Τίτλος: The population of infant black holes in the early Universe revealed by JWST
Περίληψη : The James Webb Space Telescope is revolutionising most areas of astrophysics. One of the most exciting and puzzling findings has been the discovery of a large population of massive black holes within the first billion years after the Big Bang. Their properties, and in particular their large masses and peculiar spectral shapes, are difficult to reconcile with the standard black hole formation scenarios, and have required the development of new models, which are being tested against the additional constraints that are being provided. JWST has also revealed that the interplay between these early black holes with their host galaxies was probably quite different than what observed at later cosmic epochs, with important implications for the early formation of galaxies and their stellar populations
Διαδικτυακός Σύνδεσμος: https://uoa.webex.com/uoa/j.php?MTID=m210fd663fdb3995d9f181ab9c5b80fb8
Meeting number: 2785 284 2160
Password: 3DPvKesAZ26
tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ