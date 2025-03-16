tinanantsou.blogspot.gr

Ημερομηνία: 19/3/2025, ώρα 17:00-18:00Ομιλητής: Prof. Roberto MaiolinoUniversity of CambridgeΤίτλος: The population of infant black holes in the early Universe revealed by JWSTΠερίληψη : The James Webb Space Telescope is revolutionising most areas of astrophysics. One of the most exciting and puzzling findings has been the discovery of a large population of massive black holes within the first billion years after the Big Bang. Their properties, and in particular their large masses and peculiar spectral shapes, are difficult to reconcile with the standard black hole formation scenarios, and have required the development of new models, which are being tested against the additional constraints that are being provided. JWST has also revealed that the interplay between these early black holes with their host galaxies was probably quite different than what observed at later cosmic epochs, with important implications for the early formation of galaxies and their stellar populations. JWST is also finding an intriguing, large population of dual black holes, which might be in the process of merging, indicating that this might be an additional route for their early growth and also an early source of gravitational waves. The seminar will give an overview of these various findings, highlighting the impressive progress made so far and also the exciting new questions that have been opened, as well as the prospects of tackling them in the coming years.Διαδικτυακός Σύνδεσμος: https://uoa.webex.com/uoa/j.php?MTID=m210fd663fdb3995d9f181ab9c5b80fb8Meeting number: 2785 284 2160Password: 3DPvKesAZ26