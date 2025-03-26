2025-03-26 21:00:18
Masaki Kashiwara has won the 2025 Abel Prize “for his fundamental contributions to algebraic analysis and representation theory.” https://abelprize.no

In his early 20s, he established the theory of D-modules, a powerful framework for understanding systems of partial differential equations using methods from algebra and geometry. This work was foundational in establishing the burgeoning field of algebraic analysis. But it also had a surprising influence in representation theory, a branch of math that makes it easier to study important but abstract collections of symmetries.

Kashiwara continued to shape these fields throughout his career.

Read more about algebraic analysis: https://www.quantamagazine.org/groups-underpin-modern.../


