Σημαντικό τεχνολογικό έλλειμμα, αλλά και έλλειμμα σε επίπεδο καινοτομίας, έχουν σήμερα οι ελληνικές μικρές επιχειρήσεις, γεγονός που τους στερεί πολύτιμα “όπλα” ανταγωνιστικότητας τόσο έναντι των μεγάλων εταιρειών, όσο και των παγκόσμιων ανταγωνιστών τους.

Υστερούν στη χρήση ψηφιακών εργαλείων – ειδικά σε εξειδικευμένα συστήματα εσωτερικής λειτουργίας – οι μικρές επιχειρήσεις στην ΕλλάδαΣε επίπεδο ψηφιοποίησης, η τεχνολογία δεν εντάσσεται στη στρατηγική του 40% των μικρών επιχειρήσεων στην Ελλάδα. Το αντίστοιχο ποσοστό στις μεγάλες επιχειρήσεις της χώρας είναι μόλις 20%.

Μάλιστα, οι μικρές εταιρείες στην Ελλάδα υστερούν στη χρήση πολύτιμων ψηφιακών εργαλείων, ειδικά όσον αφορά εξειδικευμένα συστήματα εσωτερικής λειτουργίας, που θα μπορούσαν να αυξήσουν την παραγωγικότητά τους (ERP, CRM, data analytics).

Ταυτόχρονα, οι μικρότερες επιχειρήσεις εκφράζουν μικρότερη επιθυμία για ψηφιακές επενδύσεις: μόνο το 24% των μικρών εταιρειών έναντι 37% των μεγάλων εκφράζουν επενδυτικές προθέσεις για την τεχνολογία.

Παράλληλα, βάσει της Έρευνας Συγκυρίας των Μικρομεσαίων Επιχειρήσεων της Εθνικής Τράπεζας, οι μικρότερες επιχειρήσεις στην Ελλάδα φαίνεται να μην αναγνωρίζουν την τεχνολογία ως πηγή ανταγωνιστικού πλεονεκτήματος. Μόνο το 60% δηλώνει ότι βλέπει την τεχνολογία ως πηγή ανταγωνιστικών πλεονεκτημάτων, ενώ το αντίστοιχο ποσοστό στις μεγάλες είναι 80%.

Αυτή η στάση είτε υπαγορεύεται από έλλειψη γνώσης και εξειδίκευσης, είτε από την αδυναμία υλοποίησης σχετικών επενδύσεων. Αυτό αντικατοπτρίζεται και στη χρήση της ψηφιακής τεχνολογίας, της οποίας η σημασία αυξάνεται παγκοσμίως (ενώ επιταχύνθηκε και λόγω της πανδημίας) αλλάζοντας τα δεδομένα του ανταγωνισμού.

Ψηφιακά εργαλεία

Στη χρήση των ψηφιακών εργαλείων, οι μικρές εταιρείες στην Ελλάδα χρησιμοποιούν σχεδόν στον ίδιο βαθμό με τις μεγαλύτερες τα τυπικά εξ αυτών για την επικοινωνία με τους πελάτες τους (πχ. Ιστοσελίδα). Ωστόσο, η απόκλιση αυξάνεται όσον αφορά τη χρήση εσωτερικών ψηφιακών συστημάτων, που θα μπορούσε να αυξήσει την παραγωγικότητά τους.

Μόλις το 23% των μικρών εταιρειών στην Ελλάδα χρησιμοποιεί ERP ή CRM, έναντι 66% των μεγάλων. Ακόμη χαμηλότερα είναι τα ποσοστά σε χρήση data analytics: 8% για τις μικρές επιχειρήσεις έναντι 44% αντίστοιχα για τις μεγάλες.

Περί καινοτομίας

Υστέρηση των μικρότερων επιχειρήσεων εντοπίζεται μέσω της έρευνας της ΕΤΕ και σε όρους καινοτομίας. Σχεδόν οι μισές μικρές εταιρείες προχωρούν σε σχετικές επενδύσεις έναντι 88% των μεγάλων. Επίσης, μόνο το 31% αναπτύσσει νέα ή σημαντικά βελτιωμένα προϊόντα, έναντι 50% των μεγάλων.

Εξάλλου, μόλις το 6% των μικρών εταιρειών προχωρά σε κατοχύρωση πατέντας, ενώ το αντίστοιχο ποσοστό για τις μεγάλες είναι 23%. Ενδιαφέρον παρουσιάζουν και τα κανάλια στα οποία καταφεύγουν οι ΜμΕ, προκειμένου να καινοτομήσουν.

Ειδικότερα, κυρίαρχη είναι η εισαγωγή τεχνολογίας από το εξωτερικό, που προτιμάται από το ¼ των ΜμΕ, ποσοστό αντίστοιχο με τις μεγάλες. Στο μεταξύ, μόνο το 20% διατηρεί ειδικό τμήμα (ή προσωπικό) για έρευνα και ανάπτυξη εντός της επιχείρησης, όταν το αντίστοιχο ποσοστό για τις μεγάλες είναι 43%, με τις δεύτερες να αντέχουν – προφανώς – σε μεγαλύτερο βαθμό τις αντίστοιχες δαπάνες.

Αποκλίσεις

Σημαντική απόκλιση εντοπίζεται και στις συνεργασίες με πανεπιστήμια και ερευνητικά κέντρα. Περίπου το 10% των ΜμΕ έναντι 25%-30% των μεγάλων έχει σχετικές συνεργασίες, οι οποίες θα μπορούσαν να “ξεκλειδώσουν” δυνατότητες καινοτομίας στις μικρότερες επιχειρήσεις, που αδυνατούν να αντέξουν το κόστος εσωτερικής ανάπτυξης.

Πάντως, η βελτίωση των υποδομών ερευνητικών κέντρων και η καλύτερη διασύνδεση με αυτά αναγνωρίζεται από τις ΜμΕ ως βασικός παράγοντας ενίσχυσης της καινοτομίας (περίπου 1/4 των ΜμΕ, έναντι 12% των μεγάλων), μετά από την διαθεσιμότητα χρηματοδότησης και στοχευμένων προγραμμάτων, η οποία είναι βασικό ζητούμενο σε όλα τα μεγέθη.

Να σημειωθεί ότι οι απαντήσεις των εταιρειών αφορούν τη χρονική περίοδο πριν από την έναρξη της πανδημίας, ενώ δεν έχουν ληφθεί υπόψη και οι προγραμματισμένες δράσεις του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης.

The Digital Transformation “bible” of Greece (2020-2025)

The coronavirus pandemic in Greece acted as an accelerator for the digital transformation of the country as several services got digitalized quickly and efficiently. Greece, as soon as the first lockdown was imposed last spring, launched an online platform offering services such as medical prescriptions, residence certificates, recognition of university degrees etc. At the same time ministerial cabinet meetings were held through online meeting platforms, while distance learning and teleworking was expanding among the student and working communities. During the second lockdown, last November in the country, Greece made an impressive progress in distance learning as all classes, from nursery schools to universities, were held on-line without interruptions or obstacles.

According to available data presented in an extensive report created by Found.ation in collaboration with EIT Digital (part of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology) the majority of companies surveyed recognize the importance of digital transformation, as 90.2% have either initiated or intend to activate a digital transformation roadmap immediately. In addition, before the pandemic, 7 out of 10 Greek companies had only 25% of their workforce in remote work whereas after the outbreak of Covid-19, 6 out of 10 companies have more than 50 % of their employees working remotely.

The Greek Ministry of Digital Governance recently presented a Digital Transformation “bible” for the years 2020-2025 outlining a holistic digital strategy that was initially designed before the pandemic outbreak, it had though to move faster due to the urgent situation. The “bible” outlines the guiding principles, the strategic axes and the horizontal and vertical interventions that will lead to the digital transformation of the Greek society and economy. Through collaborations with stakeholders from the public and private sector as well as with the research & academic community and the civil society, the “bible” describes the objectives but also the implementation measures of the digital transformation strategy. It should be noted that the formulation of the Action Plan of the strategy is an open and dynamic process as new actions will be added when needed.

The new national Digital Transformation strategy sets seven objectives as follows:

1. Safe, fast, and reliable access to the Internet for all



The aim is to ensure a favourable regulatory and legislative framework and upgrade fixed network infrastructure for the development of 5th generation (5G) infrastructures. Through the new national cyber security strategy information systems, digital services and infrastructures will be inspected following the proper security procedures. Digital services and websites will be redesigned according to the principle of universal design in order to make them accessible to all population groups.

2. A digital state offering better digital services to the citizens for all life events



The aim is to meet citizen’s needs through the simplification of digital services and the provision of digital solutions. The National Portal for the Provision of Digital Services (gov.gr) has already been created and the aim is to serve as a central point of entrance and reference regarding information and digital of the Public Administration. The interconnection and interoperability among the basic Registries are also described in the “bible”.

3. Development of digital skills for all citizens



The aim is to enhance the teaching of innovation technologies in all education levels, from the secondary level to universities, in order to improve student’s digital abilities, while the creation of a Digital Academy for citizens will ensure that people of all ages will be able to acquire the needed skills through live or online programs whenever needed.

4. Facilitate the transformation to digital enterprise



The aim is to help all Greek enterprises becoming digital ones through training programs, the creation of a central digital invoices system and the support of electronic commerce solutions in order to also enhance the export orientation of enterprises.

5. Support and strengthening of digital innovation



The aim is to ensure the development of the start-up companies active in the domain of ICT while supporting the creation of new innovation ecosystems through the support of Digital Innovation Hubs.

6. Making productive use of public administration data



The aim is to make full use of public data through the creation of a single data governance model at national level with respect for the protection of personal data. The open availability and maximum use of public data contributing to the development of new products, business models and markets is a key factor to the digital transformation.

7. Incorporating digital technologies to all economic sectors



Adopting digital tools in various sectors such as telemedicine, distance learning, remote hearings at courts, teleworking in the public sector, network of sensors to collect data for the Environment etc.

The seven objectives of the Digital Transformation "bible" (© Ministry of Digital Governance)

The digital transformation of the country is a great challenge but also a complex and difficult task. The rapid technological changes combined with the low digital maturity of Greece demand urgent and immediate action on multiple axes through the implementation of a holistic digital approach. Within this direction the Digital Transformation Strategy, according to the “bible”, concerns the implementation of more than 400 projects in the following sectors: Economy, Development & Innovation, Foreign Policy, Education, Culture, Sports, Employment & Social Affairs, Health, Environment & Energy, Justice, Public Administration, Transformation of Cities and Communities, Transportation, Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy, Tourism, Migration & Asylum Policy.

The Digital Transformation “bible” here (in Greek)

Read more on GNA



Distance learning after the closure of schools in Greece



Digitalization of the public administration accelerated in Greece due to the coronavirus



Big technology investments to improve Greece’s innovation and digital footprint







I.E.

freegr

Freegr network blog- News about pc, technology.