Όχι πλήρη τηλεργασία, αλλά ευελιξία και υβριδικά μοντέλα εργασίας προσδοκούν ότι θα απολαμβάνουν στο εξής οι εργαζόμενοι, σύμφωνα με έρευνα που διεξήγαγε στην Ελλάδα η Blueground (www.theblueground.com), μία από τις ταχύτερα αναπτυσσόμενες εταιρείες στο χώρο του real estate και της τεχνολογίας (prop-tech), με παρουσία σε Ελλάδα, Η.Π.Α., Μ. Βρετανία, Γαλλία, Αυστρία, Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα και Τουρκία.

Εργασία από το σπίτι, παρουσία στο γραφείο ή ζωή «ψηφιακού νομά»; Με στόχο να εντοπίσει νέες τάσεις στο εργασιακό χώρο και να ανιχνεύσει τις προτιμήσεις των σύγχρονων εργαζομένων, η Blueground αναζήτησε τις απαντήσεις στους ίδιους της τους πελάτες (οι οποίοι ως επί το πλείστον είναι επαγγελματίες - Έλληνες και ξένοι - που προτιμούν την άνεση και την ευελιξία ενός επιπλωμένου διαμερίσματος).

Η πανδημία και οι έκτακτες συνθήκες που δημιούργησε επηρέασαν σε μεγάλο βαθμό τον τρόπο που λειτουργούν οι εταιρείες σήμερα και ενθάρρυνε νέους τρόπους διάδρασης και συνεργασίας. Ωστόσο, παρά την άνθιση και καθιέρωση της τηλεργασίας, οι ίδιοι οι εργαζόμενοι δεν μοιάζουν να την προτιμούν ως την ιδανική λύση. Το 80% των ενοίκων της Blueground που συμμετείχαν στην έρευνα απάντησαν πως ιδανικότερο θεωρούν το υβριδικό μοντέλο εργασίας (συνδυασμό τηλεργασίας και εργασίας από το γραφείο), καθώς τους προσφέρει ευελιξία και παράλληλα τους βοηθά να διατηρούν στενή επαφή με τους συνεργάτες τους.



Συγκεκριμένα, το 70% των εργαζομένων βρίσκει την ύπαρξη ευελιξίας πολύ σημαντική, σε σχέση με άλλα εργασιακά προνόμια, με το 46% των ερωτηθέντων να ακολουθεί ήδη υβριδικό μοντέλο και το 64% να θεωρεί πως αυτό θα είναι και το μοντέλο που θα ακολουθήσουν και μετά το τέλος της πανδημίας. Συμπληρωματικά, σχεδόν 8 στους 10 δηλώνουν πως σε επόμενη επαγγελματική ευκαιρία θα προτιμούσαν το υβριδικό μοντέλο εργασίας, εκ των οποίων το 42% θα έβρισκε ιδανική τη δυνατότητα παρουσίας στο γραφείο για πάνω από το 50% του συνολικού χρόνου εργασίας εβδομαδιαίως.







Επιπλέον, το 87% των ερωτηθέντων θεωρεί την επαγγελματική εμπειρία στο εξωτερικό πολύ σημαντική, με το 77% να δηλώνει πρόθυμο να μετακομίσει σε άλλη χώρα για επαγγελματικό λόγο, εκ των οποίων το 55% και για μεγάλο χρονικό διάστημα (πάνω από χρόνο).





Αφουγκραζόμενη τις νέες αυτές τάσεις στα μοντέλα τηλεργασίας παγκοσμίως (ευέλικτα / υβριδικά) και με στόχο να παρέχει ένα περιβάλλον εργασίας διεθνών προδιαγραφών, η Blueground προσφέρει στους εργαζομένους της το Blueground Nomads. Πρόκειται για ένα νέο πρόγραμμα που επιτρέπει την επιλογή ανάμεσα σε τρία διαφορετικά μοντέλα ευέλικτης εργασίας, δημιουργώντας τις ιδανικές συνθήκες εργασίας για τον κάθε εργαζόμενο ξεχωριστά. Συγκεκριμένα, τα τρία μοντέλα ευέλικτης εργασίας που προβλέπει το Blueground Nomads είναι τα: 1) ‘Work From Anywhere’, στο οποίο οι επιλογές κυμαίνονται ανάμεσα σε εργασία πέντε ημέρες την εβδομάδα σε ένα από τα γραφεία της Blueground παγκοσμίως, πλήρη τηλεργασία, καθώς και ένα ενδιάμεσο υβριδικό μοντέλο (1-4 ημέρες την εβδομάδα στο γραφείο), 2) ‘Short - or Long - Term Assignment’, δηλαδή προσωρινές αναθέσεις εργασίας σε όλο τον κόσμο (διάρκειας από δύο μήνες έως ένα έτος), με απώτερο στόχο την προσωπική και επαγγελματική εξέλιξη των εργαζομένων και 3) ‘International Transfer’, δηλαδή διεθνείς μεταθέσεις, σε μια από τις θυγατρικές της Blueground σε άλλη χώρα.





"Όπως φανερώνει και η έρευνα, η πραγματικότητα ήρθε να αναδείξει την ανάγκη για έναν πιο ευέλικτο τρόπο εργασίας, κάτι το οποίο επιταχύνθηκε από την επέλαση της πανδημίας.» δήλωσε ο Δημήτρης Ψαλτούλης, VP of People. «Εμείς στη Blueground, με πνεύμα ευελιξίας και καινοτομίας, επιχειρούμε να προσφέρουμε μοντέλα εργασίας προσαρμοσμένα στις τάσεις του σήμερα και του μέλλοντος. Μέσα από το πρόγραμμα Blueground Nomads φιλοδοξούμε να δώσουμε τη δυνατότητα στους ανθρώπους μας, αφενός να απελευθερώσουν τη δημιουργικότητα και τις ικανότητές τους στο μέγιστο βαθμό, απολαμβάνοντας απόλυτη εργασιακή ευελιξία και αφετέρου να εξελιχθούν τόσο ως επαγγελματίες όσο και ως προσωπικότητες.»







WHAT IS REMOTE WORK?

Remote work is a working style that allows professionals to work outside of a traditional office environment. It is based on the concept that work does not need to be done in a specific place to be executed successfully.

Think of it this way: instead of commuting to an office each day to work from a designated desk, remote employees can execute their projects and surpass their goals wherever they please. People have the flexibility to design their days so that their professional and personal lives can be experienced to their fullest potential and coexist peacefully.

There has been a cultural paradigm shift in what society deems to be an appropriate workplace - and remote work has capitalized off of that newfound freedom.

‍

‍

HOW DO PEOPLE WORK REMOTELY?

There are a variety of ways in which people can work remotely. That’s the beauty of remote work - people can choose to work in a way that makes the most sense for their lives.

For example, some people have the opportunity to work remotely for the majority of the working week, but have to commute to in-person meetings at the office one day a week. On a typical day, these remote employees work from their home offices or nearby cafés and can work from their company’s office when it’s necessary.

Others rely on coworking spaces to be the spots where they can get the job done. Coworking spaces act as hubs of productivity, community, and technology, offering great network connectivity and opportunities to meet others who work in a multitude of industries. They can be utilized by people with full-time jobs, freelance careers and even entrepreneurs who want to rent out an office space for themselves or their small staff. You might even say that coworking spaces are a halfway point between a traditional office and a nontraditional workspace, giving you the comfort of working from home and combining it with the professional amenities and networking opportunities that you’d find in a corporate environment. Whether remote employees choose to take advantage of a coworking space in their home city, or obtain a membership with a coworking collective that has locations around the world, they reap the benefits of having location flexibility.

‍

‍

Some remote workers take full advantage of the opportunities that a remote working lifestyle gives them. On top of being able to set their schedules so that they are able to work whenever they are most productive or creative, some remote employees decide to leave their traditional routines behind and hit the road. In an effort to open their minds, achieve greater global understanding and expand their professional network into a worldwide community, they take their remote work to different countries around the world, either through work and travel programs or DIY travel arrangements.

‍

‍

WHY DO PEOPLE WORK REMOTELY?

Now that you understand what remote work is and how people make it happen everyday you might be wondering: why? Why would someone choose to work outside of an office environment and, better yet, why would their boss let them?

There are a multitude of benefits to remote work for both employees and employers, ranging from increased productivity to happier, healthier workers. Let’s break down a few of the advantages:

‍

HOW REMOTE WORK BENEFITS EMPLOYEES

Flexible lifestyle

The most obvious reason for why people want to work remotely is because it offers them a more flexible lifestyle. When they aren’t required to be in an office during a set time frame, remote employees can focus on the things that matter to them outside of the office. If a remote worker is also a parent, he or she has the ability to start work earlier in the day so that he or she can be present when the children get home from school, or take time off during the day for a doctor’s appointment. Another scenario could be a remote employee who wants to attain further education in their field. Because they aren’t subject to a strict schedule in a permanent workplace, a remote employee could pursue a Master’s degree or continuing education course during the day and double down on their work in the evening, or vice versa.

