2021-12-14 17:28:28
Do you hold a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree? If so, you may be eligible to join CERN’s Junior Fellowship Programme! We offer places in a range of disciplines, across all STEM disciplines and more. No experience required.
Apply for an opportunity to be at the cutting edge of scientific research and technology!
Please read the full job description and apply on https://smrtr.io/6JTPK
tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
