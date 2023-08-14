On Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 August, the 2023 CERN openlab summer students will present their work at the public “lightning talk” sessions (session 1, session 2).

Students will each give a five-minute presentation, introducing the audience to their project, explaining the technical challenges they have faced and describing the results they have found during their projects. Each student will have the opportunity to showcase their progress while also informing the audience about different cutting-edge IT projects they have been working on.

Over nine weeks (June-August), the CERN openlab summer students have been working with some of the latest hardware and software technologies. 30 students representing 21 nationalities were part of this year’s openlab Summer Student Programme. During their time at CERN, the summer students, alongside working on their projects, attended a series of lectures given by IT experts on advanced CERN-related computing topics.

Join us on 15 and 16 August to discover more about the exciting projects the students have been working on.

You can follow the live webcasts by following the links below:

