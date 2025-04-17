tinanantsou.blogspot.gr

How does a canal over 2,000 years old look from space?Located in northern #Greece, the Canal of Nea Potidea connects the Thermaic and Toronean Gulfs, separating the Kassandra peninsula from the mainland. Spanning 1,250 metres, its origins date back to between the 4th and 1st century BC.The picturesque coastal village of Nea Potidea, built near the site of ancient Potidaea - originally founded by Corinthians in the 7th century BC and later reconstructed by Cassander of Macedon - is rich in history. Remnants of ancient fortifications still stand, blending cultural heritage with modern charm.With its sandy beaches, vibrant tavernas, and relaxed seaside vibe, Nea Potidea is a popular destination for travellers seeking both history and leisure.This Copernicus #Sentinel2 image from 28 March 2025 shows the canal at the centre of the village.Copernicus Sentinel satellites help monitor culturally and environmentally significant sites, providing key insights to support their preservation.