2025-04-17 11:37:47
Φωτογραφία για Copernicus EU Η Χαλκιδική από τον δορυφόρο Sentinel 2



How does a canal over 2,000 years old look from space?

Located in northern #Greece, the Canal of Nea Potidea connects the Thermaic and Toronean Gulfs, separating the Kassandra peninsula from the mainland. Spanning 1,250 metres, its origins date back to between the 4th and 1st century BC.

The picturesque coastal village of Nea Potidea, built near the site of ancient Potidaea - originally founded by Corinthians in the 7th century BC and later reconstructed by Cassander of Macedon - is rich in history. Remnants of ancient fortifications still stand, blending cultural heritage with modern charm.

With its sandy beaches, vibrant tavernas, and relaxed seaside vibe, Nea Potidea is a popular destination for travellers seeking both history and leisure.

This Copernicus #Sentinel2 image from 28 March 2025 shows the canal at the centre of the village.

Copernicus Sentinel satellites help monitor culturally and environmentally significant sites, providing key insights to support their preservation.
tinanantsou.blogspot.gr
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
James Webb: Η ισχυρότερη ένδειξη εξωγήινης ζωής έως τώρα – 124 έτη φωτός μακριά από τη Γη
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
James Webb: Η ισχυρότερη ένδειξη εξωγήινης ζωής έως τώρα – 124 έτη φωτός μακριά από τη Γη
Πείραμα: Πώς ξεχωρίζουμε ένα βρασμένο από ένα άβραστο αβγό;
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Πείραμα: Πώς ξεχωρίζουμε ένα βρασμένο από ένα άβραστο αβγό;
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Οι σεισμοί όπως καταγράφηκαν από τον Copernicus EU
Οι σεισμοί όπως καταγράφηκαν από τον Copernicus EU
Η Γη θα αποκτήσει έναν δεύτερο φυσικό δορυφόρο για λίγο
Η Γη θα αποκτήσει έναν δεύτερο φυσικό δορυφόρο για λίγο
Copernicus: Ο Μάρτιος του 2024 ο πιο ζεστός που έχει καταγραφεί ποτέ παγκοσμίως
Copernicus: Ο Μάρτιος του 2024 ο πιο ζεστός που έχει καταγραφεί ποτέ παγκοσμίως
Copernicus: Εικόνα του Ολύμπου από τον δορυφόρο
Copernicus: Εικόνα του Ολύμπου από τον δορυφόρο
Στα χέρια ξένων πάνω από το 50% των ακινήτων που πωλούνται στη Χαλκιδική - Πρώτοι οι Βούλγαροι
Στα χέρια ξένων πάνω από το 50% των ακινήτων που πωλούνται στη Χαλκιδική - Πρώτοι οι Βούλγαροι
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Αναλυτικά τα 15' νούμερα τηλεθέασης σε όλα τα προγράμματα (16/4/2025)
Αναλυτικά τα 15' νούμερα τηλεθέασης σε όλα τα προγράμματα (16/4/2025)
Ανάσταση με την Ιουλία Καλλιμάνη ο ΑΝΤ1
Ανάσταση με την Ιουλία Καλλιμάνη ο ΑΝΤ1
Αγιογραφίες οροφής. Ναός Αγίου Νικολάου στη Ρεστέλα Βόνιτσας
Αγιογραφίες οροφής. Ναός Αγίου Νικολάου στη Ρεστέλα Βόνιτσας
Πασχαλινές ευχές του blog Μπαμπίνη ΙΝ
Πασχαλινές ευχές του blog Μπαμπίνη ΙΝ
ΟΤ Delphi Economic Forum: ΤΟ ΜΕΛΛΟΝ ΤΗΣ ΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΜΕ ΚΙΝΔΥΝΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΡΟΟΠΤΙΚΕΣ
ΟΤ Delphi Economic Forum: ΤΟ ΜΕΛΛΟΝ ΤΗΣ ΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΜΕ ΚΙΝΔΥΝΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΡΟΟΠΤΙΚΕΣ