Το περασμένο καλοκαίρι, η Samsung και η AMD ανακοίνωσαν μια στρατηγική συνεργασία για τη δημιουργία Exynos chip με την αρχιτεκτονική RDNA (αναμένεται ο Exynos 2200). Στις αρχές του 2021, η νοτιοκορεάτικη κατασκευάστρια έλεγε ότι η ανάπτυξη προχωρά σταθερά και είναι επιτυχής. Η AMD υπενθύμισε πρόσφατα την κοινή πορεία των δύο εταιρειών και ανακοίνωσε ότι το κορυφαίο chip επόμενης γενιάς με γραφικά RDNA 2 θα ανακοινωθεί αργότερα φέτος.Περιμένουμε ότι το ίδιο chip θα χρησιμοποιηθεί και στον Exynos 2200 τον οποίο αναμένεται να δούμε στα flagships της σειράς Galaxy S22 Σύμφωνα με φήμες, οι δύο εταιρείες θα κατασκευάσουν το νέο SoC χρησιμοποιώντας τεχνολογία επεξεργασίας LPE 4 νανομέτρων και από άποψη της απόδοσης σε επίπεδο γραφικών θα ξεπεράσει τον Snapdragon SM8450 με Adreno 730 που θα είναι ο διάδοχος του Snapdragon 888 με Adreno 660.Αν κάτι τέτοιο ισχύει ή όχι θα το μάθουμε αργότερα, αλλά τα πρώτα συμπεράσματα μπορούν ήδη να εξαχθούν. Τα αποτελέσματα του Exynos 2200 στο GFXBench φαίνονται πολύ αισιόδοξα. Σύμφωνα με προκαταρκτικά δεδομένα, ο νέος επεξεργαστής της Samsung με GPU της AMD περνάει σε απόδοση γραφικών τον A14 Bionic της Apple. Aν το τσιπ προσφέρει την ίδια ισχύ, τότε μπορούμε να πούμε ότι η Samsung κατάφερε τελικά να δημιουργήσει ένα chipset με ένα αξιοπρεπές υποσύστημα γραφικών που ανταγωνίζεται τον ανταγωνισμό.

Last summer, Samsung and AMD announced a strategic partnership for mobile graphics chips, in particular the use of RDNA architecture in Exynos chips. In early 2021, Samsung was telling us that the work is progressing and successful. AMD recently recalled the joint development of the two companies; and announced that the next generation flagship chip with RDNA 2 graphics will be announced later this year.

We expect that the new video accelerator will become part of the Exynos 2200 chip, which will form the basis of the flagships of the Galaxy S22 series. According to rumors, they will manufacture the new product using a 4-nanometer LPE process technology and in terms of its graphics performance will bypass the Snapdragon SM8450 chip with Adreno 730 graphics, which will be the successor to the Snapdagon 888 with the Adreno 660 graphics subsystem.

Whether this is true or not, we will find out later, but the first conclusions can already be drawn. The results of the Exynos 2200 benchmark in the GFXBench benchmark have is available, which look very optimistic. According to preliminary data, the new Samsung processor with AMD graphics bypasses the graphics performance of the Apple A14 Bionic. And if the chip offers the same power; then we can say that Samsung has finally managed to create a chipset with a decent graphics subsystem that rivals its competitors.

freegr

Freegr network blog- News about pc, technology.