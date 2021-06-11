Η Electronic Arts, publisher δημοφιλών σειρών video games, έπεσε θύμα hacking. Όπως αναφέρεται σε πολλά underground forums, hackers υποστηρίζουν ότι 780GB δεδομένων της εταιρείας έχουν έρθει στην κατοχή τους. Μεταξύ αυτών ο πηγαίος κώδικας του FIFA 2021 αλλά και ο πηγαίος κώδικας και εργαλεία για τη Frostbite game engine της εταιρείας.Μερικά ακόμα από τα assets που εκλάπηκαν είναι software development kits, τα οποία οι hackers ψαχνουν τρόπους να πουλήσουν. Η EA επιβεβαίωσε το γεγονός και έχει ξεκινήσει έρευνα για να αποκαλύψει τους υπεύθυνους της επίθεσης που δέχτηκε το εταιρικό της δίκτυο. Τονίζει πως δεν παραβιάστηκαν δεδομένα των χρηστών και δεν υπάρχει κανένας λόγος να ανησυχίας. Μετά από το συμβάν η εταιρεία προέβη σε αναβάθμιση του επιπέδου ασφαλείας του δικτύου της και θεωρεί πως δεν θα υπάρξει ο παραμικρός αρνητικός αντίκτυπος στα παιχνίδια και τον τρόπο λειτουργίας της.(Image credit: EA)

Electronic Arts has been hit with a massive data breach that reportedly saw hackers make off with the source code for various games and tools, according to a report from Motherboard.

According to underground hacking forums accessed by Motherboard, hackers claimed to have "full capability of exploiting on all EA services". These posts assert that the group has accessed the full source code for FIFA 21 and its matchmaking tools, along with the source code for the Frostbite Engine (EA's most popular in-house game engine, which is powering this year's Battlefield 2042).

In total, the hackers claim to have nicked over 780GB worth of data (including proprietary tools and development frameworks) from the publisher, and has begun advertising its sale in hacking communities.

