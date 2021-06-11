Η μητέρα όλων των password leaks φαίνεται πως είναι αυτή με την ονομασία RockYou2021, η οποία διέρρευσε σε ένα hacker forum. Ένα τεράστιο TXT αρχείο μεγέθους 100GB, περιέχει 8.4 δισεκατομμύρια κωδικούς, οι οποίοι εκτιμάται πως αποτελούν μία συγκέντρωση νέων και παλαιότερων διαρροών και παραβιάσεων.Σύμφωνα με αυτόν που ανάρτησε το αρχείο, όλα τα passwords που βρίσκονται στο αρχείο έχουν από έξι έως είκοσι χαρακτήρες και σύμφωνα με το CyberNews ο ακριβής αριθμός των passwords είναι 8.459.060.239.

Η ονομασία του αρχείου “RockYou2021” προφανώς έχει σχέση με το διαβόητο breach “RockYou” του 2009, όπου hackers διέρρευσαν τότε 32 εκατομμύρια passwords.

Συνδυάζοντας 8.4 δισεκατομμύρια μοναδικές παραλλαγές password με άλλες παραβιάσεις που περιλαμβάνουν usernames και email διευθύνσεις, κακόβουλοι μπορούν να χρησιμοποιήσουν το RockYou2021 για να συνθέσουν ένα κατάλογο κωδικών και να ξεκινήσουν επιθέσεις σε ανυπολόγιστο αριθμό online λογαριασμών. Καθώς οι περισσότεροι άνθρωποι χρησιμοποιούν το ίδιο password σε διαφορετικές εφαρμογές και websites, ο αριθμός των λογαριασμών που μπορούν να επηρεαστούν από αυτές τις επιθέσεις μπορεί να φτάσει τα εκατομμύρια, αν όχι τα δισεκατομμύρια. – Cybernews

Shortly before Apple CEO Tim Cook took the virtual stage at the iPhone maker’s Apple Park headquarters campus for WWDC 2021 on Monday — at which the company unveiled a ton of new software updates, including some major new privacy enhancements — an email landed in my inbox underscoring how critical those privacy features are going to be once they roll out with iOS 15. Basically, there’s been another huge data leak, this time exposing several billion passwords in what just might be the biggest dump of passwords online ever.

This news comes via the team at CyberNews, which reports that a 100GB text file containing a staggering 8.4 billion password entries was just leaked on a popular hacker forum. This data set presumably combines passwords stolen via previous data breaches and leaks, and it’s been dubbed the “RockYou2020” password leak on that hacker forum. That name was apparently chosen, per CyberNews, as a nod to the RockYou data breach from back in 2009, “when threat actors hacked their way into the social app website’s servers and got their hands on more than 32 million user passwords stored in plain text.”

If you’re reading these words, suffice it to say you probably need to change your passwords. Today, even. That’s because this new password leak is comparable in scale to the so-called “Compilation of Many Breaches,” or COMB, that we wrote about earlier this year. That previous compilation was essentially a giant database of more than 3.2 billion email-and-password pairings based on existing data that had been stolen as part of previous breaches and leaks from companies like Netflix and LinkedIn.

This new leaked password dataset, of course, is more than double that previous collection. And when you stop and consider that there are more than 7 billion people in the world, this means that there’s a strong likelihood that one of your myriad passwords is very likely caught up in this leak. CyberNews is recommending that anyone who wants to check and see if their passwords are included in this dataset should visit the CyberNews personal data leak checker or the leaked password checker, where password entries from the RockYou2021 compilation are being uploaded.

