Η Microsoft γνωστοποίησε πως σταματά την υποστήριξη προς τα Windows 10 στις 14 Οκτωβρίου 2025, δέκα χρόνια από το λανσάρισμα του λειτουργικού συστήματος, που είχε προωθηθεί ως «τα Windows ως υπηρεσία» και ως η «τελική» έκδοση των Windows, που θα αναβαθμιζόταν σταδιακά αντί να αντικαθίσταται.

Όπως γράφει το The Verge, η εταιρεία αποκάλυψε την ημερομηνία σε μια επικαιροποιημένη support life cycle page για το λειτουργικό σύστημα. Το Thurrott ανέφερε ότι πρόκειται για την πρώτη φορά που η Μicrosoft περιγράφει το τέλος υποστήριξης για το λειτουργικό της.

Σύμφωνα με το Thurrott, δεν είναι γνωστό πότε έγινε η επικαιροποίηση, ωστόσο στο παρελθόν υπήρχε αναφορά για τερματισμό υποστήριξης συγκεκριμένων εκδόσεων των Windows 10 και όχι όλου του λειτουργικού- κάτι που υποδεικνύει ότι αργά ή γρήγορα έρχεται μια νέα έκδοση των Windows.

Όπως υπογραμμίζει το The Verge, η Microsoft αφήνει πολλούς υπαινιγμούς πως είναι έτοιμη να φέρει «Windows 11». H εταιρεία πραγματοποιεί ειδική εκδήλωση για τα Windows, με θέμα την επόμενη γενιά του λειτουργικού, και στην πρόσκληση για το event υπάρχει ένα παράθυρο που δημιουργεί ένα παράθυρο με σκιά που παραπέμπει σε «11». Επίσης στελέχη της εταιρείας αναφέρονται σε «επόμενη γενιά Windows» εδώ και μήνες, ενώ είχε υπάρξει και «tease» περί Windows 11 σε 11λεπτο βίντεο την προηγούμενη εβδομάδα.

Η Microsoft αναμένεται να ανακοινώσει μια νέα έκδοση των Windows με σημαντικές αλλαγές στο user interface, και μια ανανέωση του Windows Store. Η Microsoft εργάζεται πάνω σε κάτι υπό την ονομασία «Sun Valley», που έχει χαρακτηριστεί ως «σαρωτική οπτική ανανέωση των Windows».

Αρχικά η Microsoft είχε δεσμευτεί για 10 χρόνια υποστήριξης των Windows 10, και το λειτουργικό αυτό είχε αποτελέσει σημαντική αλλαγή πορείας για την εταιρεία, καθώς σηματοδοτούσε μια αλλαγή πορείας σε σχέση με την παραδοσιακή στρατηγική της κυκλοφορίας νέας έκδοσης κάθε λίγα χρόνια. Η Microsoft είχε χαρακτηρίσει τα Windows 10 ως την «τελευταία έκδοση των Windows», ωστόσο πλέον φαίνεται έτοιμη να δοκιμάσει κάτι νέο. ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ

Microsoft says it will stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025, as it prepares to unveil a major revamp of its Windows operating system later this month.

When Windows 10 was launched, Microsoft said it was intended to be the final version of the operating system.

But from 14 October 2025, there will be no new updates or security fixes for either the Home or Pro versions.

And Microsoft says its successor will represent one of the "most significant updates" to the OS in the past decade.

Its predecessor, Windows 7, was retired in 2020, although businesses could pay Microsoft to continue receiving updates for Windows 7 Professional and Windows 7 Enterprise.

Windows 10 was released in July 2015 and dubbed "Windows as a service", which meant the software was gradually updated at no extra charge, rather than the company releasing a new version of its OS every few years.

At the time, chief executive Satya Nadella said it marked a "new era" for personal computing.

Developer evangelist and Microsoft employee Jerry Nixon went further, describing it as "the last version of Windows".

And Mr Nadella added he was particularly "excited" by features such as digital personal assistant Cortana, which was intended to compete with Apple's Siri.

But Cortana never really took off and in April this year it was retired on mobile, focusing instead on productivity help in Windows 10, Outlook and Teams.

A month after Windows 10's release, many popular webcams stopped working, with Microsoft having to patch a bug in the way Windows encoded videoHundreds of users complained they lost files and their emails no longer synced, and reported issues with broken wi-fi connections and printingAccording to consumer watchdog Which?, some users had to pay for their computer to be repaired, while others said they felt "nagged" to upgrade by the regular alertsA year after its release, the French data authority said Windows 10 gathered an excessive amount of personal data on users

Mr Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will launch the new OS at a virtual event on 24 June, with Microsoft now facing stiff competition not just from Apple but also from Google.

