Στη στάση των Ελλήνων εργαζομένων για την τηλεργασία και την διαδικτυακή ιδιωτικότητα τους στη μετα-κορονοϊού εποχή εστιάζει νέα έρευνα της Kaspersky. Σύμφωνα με σχετική ανακοίνωση, «το δεύτερο κύμα του COVID-19 εδραίωσε για τα καλά την τηλεργασία, αναδεικνύοντάς την σε νέα κανονικότητα. Παρά τα, κατά γενική ομολογία, πολλαπλά οφέλη της, η εργασία από το σπίτι επιφέρει πολλαπλές προκλήσεις τόσο για τους οργανισμούς όσο και για τους ίδιους τους εργαζόμενους. Η απουσία διαπροσωπικής επαφής, η μονοτονία από τη συνεχή παραμονή στον χώρο του σπιτιού και τα ασαφή όρια μεταξύ προσωπικού και εργάσιμου χρόνου καθιστούν για αρκετούς εργαζόμενους λιγότερο ελκυστική την τηλεργασία.Μία ακόμα πρόκληση που καλούνται να αντιμετωπίσουν οι εργαζόμενοι αφορά την προστασία της ιδιωτικότητάς τους, η οποία αναδεικνύεται σε καθοριστικό παράγοντα της ποιότητας της εργασιακής καθημερινότητας στη μετα-Covid εποχή. Αυτό προκύπτει από τη νέα έρευνα της Kaspersky, σύμφωνα με την οποία ο σεβασμός της online ιδιωτικότητας από την εργοδοσία αποτελεί εξαιρετικά σημαντικό ζήτημα για σχεδόν 8 στους 10 εργαζομένους. Μάλιστα, για το 81,4% ο σεβασμός της online ιδιωτικότητας από την εργοδοσία θα έπαιζε σημαντικό ρόλο στην επιλογή μιας νέας εργασιακής θέσης, επιβεβαιώνοντας με αυτόν τον τρόπο τη σημασία που έχει ο σεβασμός της ιδιωτικότητας των εργαζομένων από τους οργανισμούς. Αν και από τα ευρήματα δεν φαίνεται οι Έλληνες εργοδότες να απαιτούν τη διατήρηση ανοιχτής κάμερας, με το 63,7% των ερωτηθέντων να απαντά πως ποτέ δεν έχει έρθει αντιμέτωπο με τέτοια απαίτηση, ένας στους τρεις υποστηρίζει πως του έχει ζητηθεί τουλάχιστον ορισμένες φορές να ανοίξει την κάμερα του για την πραγματοποίηση μιας τηλεδιάσκεψης. Έτσι, προκειμένου να προστατευτεί ο προσωπικός τους χώρος, σχεδόν οι μισοί (47,9%) Έλληνες εργαζόμενοι επιλέγουν να διατηρούν κλειστή την κάμερά τους, προστατεύοντας με αυτόν τον τρόπο την ιδιωτικότητα του χώρου τους και τις ενδοοικογενειακές τους σχέσεις από αδιάκριτα βλέμματα. Η τηλεργασία δεν απειλεί απλώς την ιδιωτικότητα του προσωπικού χώρου αλλά και εκείνη του προσωπικού χρόνου.Η απότομη και μαζική υιοθέτηση της εξ αποστάσεως απασχόλησης συνεισέφερε στη διαμόρφωση μιας νοοτροπίας σύμφωνα με την οποία οι εργαζόμενοι οφείλουν να είναι προσβάσιμοι ανά πάσα στιγμή, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των ωρών εκτός εργασίας. Αν και από την έρευνα φαίνεται πως για πάνω από τους μισούς η εργάσιμη τους μέρα λήγει με το πέρας του ωραρίου, ένας στους πέντε Έλληνες εργαζόμενους δηλώνει πως καλείται αρκετά συχνά να εργαστεί εκτός του κανονικού ωραρίου εργασίας του. Η τηλεργασία ωστόσο θέτει σε κίνδυνο και την ιδιωτικότητα των προσωπικών δεδομένων των υπαλλήλων. Ενώ παλαιότερα η χρήση του διαδικτύου από τους εργαζόμενους καλύπτονταν από τα μέτρα κυβερνοασφάλειας των εγκαταστάσεων της επιχείρησης, η χρήση οικιακού δικτύου αυξάνει το κίνδυνο μη εξουσιοδοτημένης πρόσβασης σε ευαίσθητες πληροφορίες. Λαμβάνοντας υπόψη πως ένα πολύ μεγάλο ποσοστό του δείγματος, το 74,5%, χρησιμοποιεί τον προσωπικό του εξοπλισμό για την εκπλήρωση των καθημερινών επαγγελματικών καθηκόντων, γίνεται εύκολα κατανοητό πως σημαντικά δεδομένα τόσο των ίδιων των εργαζομένων όσο και συνολικά των επιχειρήσεων είναι έκθετα σε διάφορες μορφές κυβερνοαπειλών. Ο Βασίλης Βλάχος, Channel Manager της Kaspersky για Ελλάδα και Κύπρο, σχολιάζει σχετικά: «Είναι εμφανές ότι η άτακτη πολλές φορές μετάβαση σε μοντέλα τηλεργασίας είχε σαν αποτέλεσμα τη δημιουργία επιπρόσθετων ρίσκων για πολλές επιχειρήσεις, τόσο στο πεδίο της κυβερνοασφάλειας όσο και στο διαχρονικό θέμα της προστασίας της ιδιωτικότητας. Και τα δύο μέρη, εταιρείες και εργαζόμενοι, οφείλουν να καταστήσουν εντελώς διακριτά τα όρια μεταξύ της εργασιακής και της ιδιωτικής δραστηριότητας, δημιουργώντας ξεκάθαρες πολιτικές και διαδικασίες που καθοδηγούν τον εκάστοτε υπάλληλο-χρήστη της εταιρείας αναφορικά με την ορθή χρήση των τεχνολογικών πόρων. Με αυτόν τον τρόπο, ελαχιστοποιείται η πιθανότητα να τεθεί σε οποιονδήποτε κίνδυνο η εταιρεία, λόγω διαρροής η κλοπής εμπιστευτικών δεδομένων ή άλλων απειλών που σχετίζονται με την κυβερνοασφάλεια της.Από την άλλη, και η διοίκηση του οργανισμού θα πρέπει να υιοθετήσει τις κατάλληλες πολιτικές που εκμηδενίζουν την πιθανότητα έκθεσης προσωπικών δεδομένων του χρήστη ή γενικότερα την προσβολή της ιδιωτικότητας του μέσω τεχνολογικών πόρων, διαδικασιών και πολιτικών της εταιρείας». Και συνέχισε: «Και στις δύο περιπτώσεις είναι σημαντική η εκπαίδευση τόσο των χρηστών όσο και των υπευθύνων από την πλευρά της διοίκησης για θέματα που σχετίζονται με το ανθρώπινο δυναμικό. Οι σύγχρονες πλατφόρμες εκπαίδευσης σε θέματα κυβερνοασφάλειας, όπως είναι το Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform, εμπεριέχουν εκτενείς ενότητες αναφορικά με τα φλέγοντα θέματα της προστασίας της ιδιωτικότητας, των εμπιστευτικών/απόρρητων δεδομένων, καθώς και τους κινδύνους που απορρέουν από τη μη ορθολογική χρήση των τεχνολογικών μέσων».What Is Online Privacy? This Is Your Human Right

Online privacy, also known as internet privacy or digital privacy, refers to how much of your personal, financial and browsing information remains private when you’re online.

This has become a growing worry, with browsing history and personal data all potentially at risk when online.

Many people underestimate the importance of online privacy, but they should be aware of how much information they’re sharing - not just on social networks, but just by browsing itself.

Why online privacy is so important

You should value data privacy online in the same way as the real world. So you have a confidential conversation behind closed doors or only share your financial details with a bank.

It’s important to remember that nothing is free: whether it be downloading apps, using a company’s “free” email service (such as Gmail) or social networks like Facebook. Even visiting a website means you’re sharing data about yourself. And, as some people in your life know you better than others, online privacy exists on a spectrum: some online entities gather and store more information about you than other platforms.

Online privacy is important for numerous reasons. You don’t want to share details of your personal life with strangers and it’s hard to be sure what personal information is gathered and by whom: information collected by one company might be shared with another.

You might be uncomfortable with bespoke, targeted ads that remember your internet search history.

Even more problematic is information sold from one company to another, or data gathered and shared without your consent. Ultimately, this is identity theft.

Public concern over internet privacy

In a recent poll of American internet users, 81% said they believe they have no control over data collected by private companies. Worse - the number climbs to 84% when asked if they could control the government’s collection of their data.

GDPR

In the EU, concerns like these were addressed with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). This set of laws, passed in 2016 and implemented in 2018, was intended to protect the privacy and data of every EU citizen.

There are 99 articles in GDPR. These include:

the right to know what data a company holds about youan opportunity to refuse a company access to browsing history and cookies when you visit their siteclear responsibility for companies to gain consent for customer informationstricter regulations regarding contacting customers and sharing contact details with third partiesThe right to be forgotten: data privacy as a human right

“The right to be forgotten” is a relatively new phrase, but it grows in relevance every time someone visits a site. Some tech companies have customer information dating back years, logging every site they visited, their preferences, shopping habits, political views and more.

The right to be forgotten is the right to ask those companies to delete and surrender this information.

This can extend to online chatter and third-party discussions: there have been cases where people have fought to have their names and images removed from “revenge porn” (and search engine results for same). Some have requested past personal stories (involving petty crime or embarrassing viral stories) be taken off the internet.

