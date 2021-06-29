H αμερικανική κυβέρνηση, η οποία κάποτε απέρριπτε κατηγορηματικά τις αναφορές περί θεάσεων ATIA (UFO), πρόκειται να βγάλει μια αναλυτική έκθεση σχετικά με τα αποκαλούμενα «άγνωστα εναέρια φαινόμενα» (UAP- unidentified aerial phenomena) με βάση παρατηρήσεις πιλότων πολεμικών αεροσκαφών.

Η κοινότητα των αμερικανικών υπηρεσιών πληροφοριών, σε συντονισμό με το Πεντάγωνο, αναμένεται τις προσεχείς ημέρες να υποβάλει αναφορά στο Κογκρέσο για το συγκεκριμένο θέμα. Τα τελευταία χρόνια το Πεντάγωνο έχει δημοσιοποιήσει ή επιβεβαιώσει την αυθεντικότητα βίντεο πιλότων του ναυτικού όπου φαίνονται αινιγματικά αεροσκάφη με ταχύτητες και ευελιξίες πέρα από τα όρια των γνωστών αεροπορικών τεχνολογιών.

Όπως γράφει το Reuters, εν όψει της επερχόμενης έκθεσης, αξιωματούχοι του Πενταγώνου έχουν αποσαφηνίσει πως λαμβάνουν υπόψιν το θέμα σοβαρά, αποφεύγοντας ερωτήματα περί πιθανής εξωγήινης προέλευσης

. Η έκθεση αυτή αποτελεί σημαντική εξέλιξη για τις ένοπλες δυνάμεις των ΗΠΑ, μετά από δεκαετίες διαψεύσεων και απορρίψεων αναφορών περί παρατηρήσεων αγνώστων ιπτάμενων αντικειμένων και «ιπτάμενων δίσκων».

«Λαμβάνουμε τις αναφορές των εισβολών στον εναέριο χώρο μας- από οποιαδήποτε αεροσκάφη, γνωστά ή άγνωστα- πολύ σοβαρά, και τις διερευνούμε όλες» είπε η Σου Γκοφ, εκπρόσωπος του Πενταγώνου.

Η περίπτωση της Άλεξ Ντίτριχ, υποπλοιάρχου εν αποστρατεία του αμερικανικού ναυτικού, είναι χαρακτηριστική: Η Ντίτριχ ήταν μεταξύ πιλότων του αεροπλανοφόρου USS Nimitz που ενεπλάκησαν σε μια επαφή το 2004 στα ανοιχτά της Καλιφόρνια με άγνωστα αεροσκάφη που, όπως αναφέρθηκε, θύμιζαν στην όψη καραμελίτσες «Tic Tac».

Μιλώντας στο Reuters η Ντίτριχ είπε ότι το στενόμακρο αντικείμενο δεν φαινόταν να έχει ορατά χαρακτηριστικά για τον έλεγχο της πτήσης στην επιφάνειά του ή μέσα προώθησης. Όπως είπε, το περιστατικό αναλύθηκε με επαγγελματικό, νηφάλιο τρόπο από τη στρατιωτική ιεραρχία, και ελπίζει το ότι μίλησε δημόσια για αυτό να βοηθήσει στην εξάλειψη του στίγματος που έχουν δεχτεί άλλοι υπό παρόμοιες συνθήκες ώστε να μιλήσουν, «ακόμα και αν δεν ξέρουν τι είδαν».

Οι New York Times είχαν μεταδώσει στις 3 Ιουνίου πως αξιωματούχοι των αμερικανικών υπηρεσιών πληροφοριών δεν βρήκαν στοιχεία πως τα UAP που είδαν πιλότοι του ναυτικού ήταν εξωγήινα σκάφη, μα δεν μπορούν να εξηγήσουν τις ασυνήθιστες κινήσεις αυτών των αντικειμένων, ούτε να αποκλείσουν με βεβαιότητα τις θεωρίες περί εξωγήινης προέλευσης.

Οι Times, επικαλούμενοι ανώτερους αξιωματούχους, είπαν ότι αξιωματούχοι διαπίστωσαν πως η μεγάλη πλειονότητα σε ένα σύνολο άνω των 120 περιστατικών UAP μέσα στις τελευταίες δύο δεκαετίες – πολλά εκ των οποίων παρατηρήθηκαν από προσωπικό σε αεροσκάφη και πλοία του αμερικανικού ναυτικού- δεν φαίνονταν να συνδέονται με αμερικανικές στρατιωτικές ή άλλες προηγμένες κυβερνητικές τεχνολογίες.







The Navy’s UFO Sightings; US Government Recognizes the Phenomenon

Shortly after the Navy Times released “Aliens, ahoy!,” the Washington Post published “Angry Pilot,” and the NY Times asked, “Wow, What Was That?” these heavily promoted and widely consumed articles were immediately parroted by a long list of other popular news sites including CNN, AOL, Yahoo, The History Channel, Live Science, and many others. The upshot? The Navy pilot UFO report and video clearly show an extraterrestrial, “Tic-Tac”shaped ship outmaneuvering the world’s best fighter pilots. Big shocker, right?

Here’s the thing: when a tidal wave of information gateways tote the same content as the most clandestine, conspiracy-minded, UFO messaging boards, it’s vital we take notice. While the government might try to soften the blow of these reports, the truths resulting from the Pentagon UFO program are now officially confirmed.

“Sooner or later, the people in this country are gonna realize the government does not care about them! The government doesn’t care about you, or your children, or your rights, or your welfare or your safety. It simply does not care about you! It’s interested in its own power. That’s the only thing. Keeping it and expanding it wherever possible.”

— George Carlin

While it’s not clear what shiny, new gems might be revealed in the future, it’s obvious that we have surpassed the “shadow of a doubt” and conspiracy eras related to our alien neighbors and residents. The watershed of false information has been properly diffused. Going forward, expect continued showers of reality and possible floods of verifiable information. The truth is finally setting us free. Or is it?

Some secrets take time to gestate and boil upward to the surface, especially those controlled and manipulated by the CIA and the United States military. They know precisely how pimples work and when to let them pop. Their most coveted and protected secrets, other than ones surrounding 9/11, are those related to the UFOs that have been seen, confiscated, and reverse-engineered by the United States military since the long-ago crash in Roswell, New Mexico.

When Project Bluebook began in the 1950s, its public mission was to uncover the truth related to Unidentified Flying Objects. In all, over 12,000 UFO sightings were reported. Meanwhile, Bluebook’s confidential mission was to control the dissemination of the truth and extinguish all imagined threats. During the years that followed Project Bluebook, people disappeared, many contradicted their stories, and UFO researchers were watched, followed, harassed and possibly killed.

“One day, we might receive a signal from a planet like (Gliese 832c). But we should be wary of answering back. Meeting an advanced civilization could be like Native Americans encountering Columbus. That didn’t turn out so well.”

— Stephen Hawking

Even though Stephen Hawking had doubts, UFOs have never appeared to be a real threat to public safety; in fact, they’ve been vital to the military industrial complex’s sole agenda: invest in advanced weaponry by any means and protect the assets of the United States. The mission of our government and military has never been about the people or the planet or anything even remotely noble. It’s been keenly focused on promoting three things: nationalistic separatism, the proliferation of greed, and the pursuit of war.

As George Carlin would say: “Government wants to control information and control language because that’s the way you control thought, and basically that’s the game they’re in.”

The US Government never saw UFOs as a threat; they saw them as portals of expedited research and development of the most dangerous weapons the earth would ever see. When the CIA released over 13 million pages of redacted documents, even the most combative deniers of UFOs became unrelenting fans.

What most people don’t know is that the southwest United States includes a military installation much larger than the famed Area 51. When you consider all of the southwest’s classified locations and undisclosed testing sites, it amounts to an area that exceeds the combined size of Rhode Island plus two Delawares. This massive region includes The Nevada Test site, Nellis Air Force Base, and a handful of other restricted military havens, each of which holds unique secrets.

“Even if the aliens are short, dour, and sexually obsessed—if they’re here, I want to know about them.”

― Carl Sagan

