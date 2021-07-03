Συνεχίζεται η ανοδική πορεία της ευρυζωνικής αγοράς στην Ελλάδα για το β' εξάμηνο του 2020, όπως αποτυπώνεται στην έκθεση που δημοσίευσε η Εθνική Επιτροπή Τηλεπικοινωνιών και Ταχυδρομείων.

Τα στοιχεία που παρατίθενται στην έκθεση καταδεικνύουν αύξηση των ευρυζωνικών συνδέσεων, των γραμμών πρόσβασης σε Δίκτυα Νέας Γενιάς (NGA) και του αριθμού ενεργών συνδρομητών κινητής ευρυζωνικότητας, καθώς επίσης άνοδο του ποσοστού των γραμμών υψηλών και υπερ-υψηλών ταχυτήτων.

Πιο αναλυτικά, σύμφωνα με την έκθεση, καταγράφεται:

-Αύξηση ευρυζωνικών συνδέσεων: Οι ευρυζωνικές συνδέσεις στο τέλος του 2020 ανήλθαν σε 4.270.473, σημειώνοντας ετήσια αύξηση 4%, ενώ η ευρυζωνική διείσδυση στον πληθυσμό ανήλθε σε 39,8% έναντι 38,1% στο τέλος του 2019.

- Αύξηση των γραμμών πρόσβασης σε δίκτυα NGA: Οι γραμμές πρόσβασης σε δίκτυα NGA ανήλθαν σε 472.613 έναντι 323.917 τον Ιούνιο και 195.427 στο τέλος του 2019. Το ποσοστό τους επί του συνόλου των ευρυζωνικών γραμμών αυξήθηκε, φθάνοντας το 11,07% έναντι 7,71% τον Ιούνιο του 2020 και 4,76% στο τέλος του 2019.

-'Ανοδος του ποσοστού των γραμμών υψηλών και υπέρ-υψηλών ταχυτήτων:Σημαντική είναι η αύξηση του ποσοστού των γραμμών υψηλών ταχυτήτων (από 30 Mbps έως 100 Mbps), οι οποίες συνιστούν πλέον το 32,8% των ευρυζωνικών γραμμών της χώρας (έναντι 25,7% στα τέλη του 2019), ενώ οι γραμμές υπερ-υψηλών ταχυτήτων (από 100 Mbps και άνω), αποτελούν το 5,8% των ευρυζωνικών γραμμών της χώρας έναντι 1,8% στα τέλη του 2019.

-Αύξηση του αριθμού ενεργών συνδρομητών κινητής ευρυζωνικότητας: Οι ενεργοί συνδρομητές κινητής τηλεφωνίας που αξιοποίησαν υπηρεσίες δεδομένων στο διαδίκτυο στο τέλος του 2020 ξεπέρασαν τα 9,2 εκατομμύρια (έναντι 9,1 εκατομμυρίων στο τέλος του 2019) καταγράφοντας πληθυσμιακή διείσδυση 86%.NAYTEMΠΟΡΙΚΗ

INTERNET STATISTICS IN GREECE 2021

You’ll find our complete #Digital2021 report for Greece in the SlideShare embed above (click here if that’s not working for you).

This report contains all the latest internet stats, mobile stats, and social media stats for Greece, but read on below for essential insights into digital use in Greece in 2021.

Greece’s population

Greece had a population of 10.40 million in January 2021.

Greece’s population decreased by 51 thousand (-0.5%) between January 2020 and January 2021.

50.9% of Greece’s population is female, while 49.1% of its population is male [note: the United Nations does not publish data for genders other than ‘female’ and ‘male’].

79.9% of Greece’s population lives in urban centres, while 20.1% lives in rural areas.

Internet users in Greece

There were 8.39 million internet users in Greece in January 2021.

The number of internet users in Greece increased by 86 thousand (+1.0%) between 2020 and 2021.

Internet penetration in Greece stood at 80.7% in January 2021.

Note: we no longer include data sourced from social media platforms in our internet user numbers, so the numbers shown above and in our complete Digital 2021 reports are not comparable with numbers published in our reports from previous years.

Social media statistics for Greece

There were 7.40 million social media users in Greece in January 2021.

The number of social media users in Greece increased by 650 thousand (+9.7%) between 2020 and 2021.

The number of social media users in Greece was equivalent to 71.2% of the total population in January 2021.

Note: Figures for social media users shown here and in our complete Digital 2021 reports may not equate to unique individuals. We have also included new sources in this year’s social media figures, so numbers shown here and in our Digital 2021 reports will not be comparable with numbers published in our previous reports.

Mobile connections in Greece

There were 14.02 million mobile connections in Greece in January 2021.

The number of mobile connections in Greece decreased by 1.0 million (-6.7%) between January 2020 and January 2021.

The number of mobile connections in Greece in January 2021 was equivalent to 134.9% of the total population.

Note: many people have more than one mobile connection, so figures for mobile connections may exceed 100% of the total population.

freegr

Freegr network blog- News about pc, technology.