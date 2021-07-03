Ερευνητές από το Πανεπιστημιακό Κολέγιο του Λονδίνου ανέπτυξαν μια μέθοδο ελέγχου των κινητών τηλεφώνων για παρουσία κορωνοϊού η οποία όπως υποστηρίζουν έχει την ίδια εγκυρότητα με τα διαγνωστικά ρινικά τεστ. Οι ερευνητές συνεργάζονται τώρα με την νεοφυή εταιρεία Diagnosis Biotech στην Χιλή για την μαζική παραγωγή αυτών των τεστ Covid για τα κινητά τηλέφωνα. Όπως λένε η χρήση αυτών των τεστ επιτρέπει σε κάποιον να αποφύγει την δυσάρεστη εμπειρία της λήψης δείγματος από το εσωτερικό της μύτης.

Οι ερευνητές αναφέρουν ότι οι μελέτες που έκαναν έδειξαν πώς τα ατόμα που έχουν μολυνθεί από τον κορωνοϊό μεταδίδουν εύκολα τον ιό στην οθόνη του κινητού τους τηλεφώνου καθώς το χρησιμοποιούν. Η μέθοδος που ανέπτυξαν μπορεί να εντοπίζει την παρουσία του κορωνοϊού στο τηλέφωνο με ποσοστά επιτυχίας από 81%-100%.

Πρόκειται για ποσοστά παρόμοια με αυτά των rapid τεστ. Μάλιστα ο έλεγχος των τεστ για τα κινητά τηλέφωνα γίνεται εργαστηριακά με τον ίδιο τρόπο που γίνεται ο έλεγχος των μοριακών τεστ PCR αλλά τα αποτέλεσμα για τα κινητά τηλέφωνα βγαίνουν σε διάστημα έξι ωρών ενώ των PCR χρειάζονται τουλάχιστον 24 ώρες. Σύμφωνα με τους δημιουργούς του το τεστ κορωνοϊού για κινητά τηλέφωνα παράγει λιγότερα ψευδώς θετικά αποτελέσματα από τα συμβατικά τεστ που κάνουν οι άνθρωποι.

«Τα τεστ στα κινητά τηλέφωνα μπορούν να φέρουν το τέλος των ρινικών τεστ στους εργασιακούς χώρους, τα σχολεία κ.α. Αυτή η νέα μέθοδος μπορεί να χρησιμοποιηθεί σε μαζική κλίμακα και να εμποδίσει την μετάδοση του ιού από ασυμπτωματικούς ασθενείς όταν ανακαλύψουν ότι έχουν νοσήσει από το τεστ του κινητού τους τηλεφώνου. Ανακαλύψαμε ότι υπάρχουν μεγάλες συγκεντρώσεις του ιού στα κινητά τηλέφωνα από τα άτομα που τα αγγίζουν ή μιλούν με αυτά. Είναι παρόμοιου επιπέδου συγκεντρώσεις του ιού με αυτές που υπάρχουν στην μύτη. Αυτό σημαίνει ότι μπορούμε να κάνουμε τεστ Covid στα κινητά τηλέφωνο διαδικασία απλή και χαμηλού κόστους. Επιπλέον είναι μια μέθοδος που μπορεί να βοηθήσει όχι μόνο στην παρούσα κατάσταση αλλά και στην παρεμπόδιση της εξάπλωσης μιας επόμενης πανδημίας» αναφέρει ο δρ. Ροντρίγκο Γιάνγκ, επικεφαλής της ερευνητικής ομάδα. ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ

COVID-19 screening: New test can detect COVID-19 by using swab samples from cellphone screens01/5How to test your smartphone to detect the presence of the virus

Early detection and timely treatment of COVID-19 infection lower the risk of complications and ensure a speedy recovery. Keeping this point in mind, scientists have come up with a novel method of testing the presence of a virus by taking the swabs from the smartphone of an individual.

In this new method of screening, samples are not taken from the individual's nose or throat, which is usually done in the case of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen, rather from the screen of their cellphone. The newly discovered Phone Screen Testing (PoST) method is non-invasive, costs less, and is equally accurate as other methods of screening the presence of the virus in an individual's respiratory system.

READMORE02/5​Why are smartphones used?

Time and again several studies have highlighted that our smartphones harbour millions of viruses and bacteria. When we take them to the washroom, hold them with our dirty hands, or put them on an unclean surface, the pathogens stick on the cell phone. When we hold the phone and then with the same hands touch our mouth, nose, or eyes, the invisible microorganism enters our organs.





Similarly, in the case of coronavirus, when people cough, sneeze or talk, the droplets they expel carrying pathogens settle on surfaces around them. The new study carried by scientists explains that when a person is infected with coronavirus, it can be detected from their cellphone's screen as well as it is personal items we carry all day long.

READMORE03/5​How this test works

In this testing method, the samples are collected from the phone screen with swabs like the ones used for nasopharyngeal sampling. They are then embedded in a saline water solution and subjected to a regular PCR test.





04/5​The study

The team led by University College London researchers performed this test on 540 individuals before coming to the conclusion. During the test, they took the swab that underwent both- normal PCR test and PoST. The tests were carried out in different laboratories by independent teams. Moreover, they were not informed about the outcomes of the testing. At the end of the study, the researchers found out that the phone test was able to detect 81.3 per cent to 100 per cent of contagious people with a high viral load.





Out of all, 51 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR test and 15 had a low CT value. These people were also tested positive in the phone test. The researchers clarified that this new method of screening helped to detect 100 per cent COVID-10 positive cases in individuals with high viral load.

READMORE05/5​How this screening can be beneficial

The phone screening method to detect the presence of the virus is cheaper, faster, and also accurate. It can be easy to carry out mass testing to detect the presence of the virus, especially when the cases of the coronavirus rise drastically. The researchers pitched this method of screening as an excellent way for mass testing the people. As we know that some people are asymptomatic and spread the virus unknowingly. Using this testing method it can be easy to carry out regular checking at the mass level to detect the presence of the virus.





