Φωτογραφία για Άγιος Φιλόθεος, κτήτορας μονής Φιλοθέου (10ος αι.) / Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou monastery (10th c.)
Άγιος Φιλόθεος ο Φιλοθεΐτης

Τοιχογραφία • Μονή Ξηροποτάμου, νάρθηκας καθολικού • 1783

Ζωγράφοι: Κωνσταντίνος, Αθανάσιος και Ναούμ εκ Κορυτσάς

Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou moanstery

Wall painting • Xeropotamou monastery, Narthex of Katholikon • 1783

Paintes: Constantinos, Athanasios and Naoum from Korçë

Άγιος Φιλόθεος ο Φιλοθεΐτης (λεπτ.)

Τοιχογραφία • Μονή Ξηροποτάμου, νάρθηκας καθολικού • 1783

Ζωγράφοι: Κωνσταντίνος, Αθανάσιος και Ναούμ εκ Κορυτσάς

Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou moanstery (detail)

Wall painting • Xeropotamou monastery, Narthex of Katholikon • 1783

Paintes: Constantinos, Athanasios and Naoum from Korçë

Άγιος Φιλόθεος ο Φιλοθεΐτης 

Τοιχογραφία • Πρωτάτο, εξωνάρθηκας • τέλη 18ου αι.

Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou monastery

Wall painting • Protaton, Exonarthex • Late 18th c.

Άγιος Φιλόθεος ο Φιλοθεΐτης (λεπτ.)

Τοιχογραφία • Πρωτάτο, εξωνάρθηκας • τέλη 18ου αι.

Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou monastery (detail)

Wall painting • Protaton, Exonarthex • Late 18th c.
