Άγιος Φιλόθεος ο Φιλοθεΐτης



Τοιχογραφία • Μονή Ξηροποτάμου, νάρθηκας καθολικού • 1783



Ζωγράφοι: Κωνσταντίνος, Αθανάσιος και Ναούμ εκ Κορυτσάς



Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou moanstery



Wall painting • Xeropotamou monastery, Narthex of Katholikon • 1783



Paintes: Constantinos, Athanasios and Naoum from Korçë



Άγιος Φιλόθεος ο Φιλοθεΐτης (λεπτ.)



Τοιχογραφία • Μονή Ξηροποτάμου, νάρθηκας καθολικού • 1783



Ζωγράφοι: Κωνσταντίνος, Αθανάσιος και Ναούμ εκ Κορυτσάς



Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou moanstery (detail)



Wall painting • Xeropotamou monastery, Narthex of Katholikon • 1783



Paintes: Constantinos, Athanasios and Naoum from Korçë



Άγιος Φιλόθεος ο Φιλοθεΐτης



Τοιχογραφία • Πρωτάτο, εξωνάρθηκας • τέλη 18ου αι.



Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou monastery



Wall painting • Protaton, Exonarthex • Late 18th c.



Άγιος Φιλόθεος ο Φιλοθεΐτης (λεπτ.)



Τοιχογραφία • Πρωτάτο, εξωνάρθηκας • τέλη 18ου αι.



Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou monastery (detail)



Wall painting • Protaton, Exonarthex • Late 18th c.

