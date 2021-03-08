Άγιος Φιλόθεος, κτήτορας μονής Φιλοθέου (10ος αι.) / Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou monastery (10th c.)
Άγιος Φιλόθεος ο Φιλοθεΐτης
Τοιχογραφία • Μονή Ξηροποτάμου, νάρθηκας καθολικού • 1783
Ζωγράφοι: Κωνσταντίνος, Αθανάσιος και Ναούμ εκ Κορυτσάς
Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou moanstery
Wall painting • Xeropotamou monastery, Narthex of Katholikon • 1783
Paintes: Constantinos, Athanasios and Naoum from Korçë
Άγιος Φιλόθεος ο Φιλοθεΐτης (λεπτ.)
Τοιχογραφία • Μονή Ξηροποτάμου, νάρθηκας καθολικού • 1783
Ζωγράφοι: Κωνσταντίνος, Αθανάσιος και Ναούμ εκ Κορυτσάς
Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou moanstery (detail)
Wall painting • Xeropotamou monastery, Narthex of Katholikon • 1783
Paintes: Constantinos, Athanasios and Naoum from Korçë
Άγιος Φιλόθεος ο Φιλοθεΐτης
Τοιχογραφία • Πρωτάτο, εξωνάρθηκας • τέλη 18ου αι.
Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou monastery
Wall painting • Protaton, Exonarthex • Late 18th c.
Άγιος Φιλόθεος ο Φιλοθεΐτης (λεπτ.)
Τοιχογραφία • Πρωτάτο, εξωνάρθηκας • τέλη 18ου αι.
Saint Philotheos, founder of Philotheou monastery (detail)
Wall painting • Protaton, Exonarthex • Late 18th c.
