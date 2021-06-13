Η εποχή που ξεκλειδώναμε πόρτες με φυσικά κλειδιά τείνει να περάσει στο παρελθόν, εάν πιστέψουμε όσα υπόσχονται οι Apple και Google. Η αρχή θα γίνει με τα κλειδιά των αυτοκινήτων, μία αλλαγή που θα συμβεί ήδη από τη φετινή χρονιά.

Σύμφωνα με τα όσα ανακοίνωσε η Apple στο πλαίσιο του WWDC, το iOS 15 θα επιτρέπει σε ένα iPhone να συνδέεται με το αυτοκίνητο που θα βρίσκεται κοντά του μέσω της τεχνολογίας UWB, ενώ παρόμοιες ανακοινώσεις έκανε και η Google για τα όσα φέρνει το Android 12. Στο πλαίσιο του Google I/O, σημειώθηκε ότι ανάλογα με το μοντέλο του αυτοκινήτου θα υποστηρίζεται η λειτουργία ξεκλειδώματος με ένα Android 12 smartphone, με τη βοήθεια της τεχνολογίας NFC ή του UWB.

Με τη βοήθεια αυτών των πρωτοκόλλων επικοινωνίας, δηλαδή του NFC και του UWB, θα είναι εφικτός και ο χειρισμός επιμέρους στοιχείων του αυτοκινήτου, όπως είναι για παράδειγμα ο κλιματισμός και άλλες λειτουργίες

. Εκτός από την Tesla, η BMW φαίνεται να ενδιαφέρεται να ενσωματώσει στα μελλοντικά της μοντέλα αυτές τις τεχνολογίες.

Εννοείται ότι θα υπάρχει ως backup και το φυσικό κλειδί, αλλά ο τρόπος εισόδου και εξόδου από ένα όχημα, πολύ σύντομα θα αλλάξει ριζικά.

Apple today announced expanded support for digital car keys in iOS 15 during its WWDC keynote. Combined with Google’s recent Android announcements at its own developers conference, it’s clear that the big transition to digital car keys will begin in earnest later this fall.

While Apple first announced support for digital car keys last year, today the company expanded its efforts with new updates coming to Wallet in iOS 15 that will allow iPhones to connect to nearby cars via UWB. The addition of support for UWB mirrors a similar announcement Google made during Google I/O that regarding support for digital car keys via UWB or NFC depending on the specific model of car in Android 12.

Currently, NFC and UWB are slated to be the two main methods for implementing digital car keys, both of which have their pros and cons. NFC typically has a much shorter range than UWB, which means you often have to be right next to your vehicle or even tap your phone on a certain spot on your vehicle in order to unlock its door or start the car. However, because NFC is already built into all but the cheapest budget phones, it remains a relatively easy way to transition from traditional physical keys to newfangled digital car keys.





On the flip side, UWB boasts a potential range of more than 100 feet, which means users might be able to start their car or turn on the heat/AC remotely from inside their home, just so long as they have a relatively clear line of sight to the vehicle vehicle. The downside is that because UWB is still relatively new technology, it’s only available on a handful of devices right now, which means you might need to upgrade to a new phone to get support for UWB.

