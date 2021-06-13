Ακόμη και η μέτρια χρήση «έξυπνου» κινητού τηλεφώνου μπορεί να επηρεάσει αρνητικά την ποιότητα της διατροφής και το σωματικό βάρος των εφήβων, σύμφωνα με μια μεγάλη νοτιοκορεατική επιστημονική μελέτη. Όσο περισσότερο χρόνο αφιερώνει μέσα στη μέρα ένας έφηβος στο κινητό, στο smartphone του, τόσο περισσότερο ρέπει σε ανθυγιεινές συμπεριφορές, σύμφωνα με την έρευνα. Οι ερευνητές, με επικεφαλής την επίκουρη καθηγήτρια Χάνα Οχ του Πανεπιστημίου της Κορέας, που έκαναν τη σχετική διαδικτυακή παρουσίαση στο διεθνές συνέδριο για θέματα επιστήμης της διατροφής "Nutrition 2021 Live Online", ανέλυσαν στοιχεία για περισσότερους από 53.000 εφήβους 12 έως 18 ετών. Η μελέτη συσχέτισε τις υγιεινές διατροφικές συμπεριφορές (π.χ. κατανάλωση φρούτων και λαχανικών), καθώς και τις ανθυγιεινές (παράλειψη πρωινού, κατανάλωση «φαστ φουντ», τηγανητών, ποτών με ζάχαρη κ.α.), με το χρόνο ημερήσιας χρήσης του κινητού τηλεφώνου.Διαπιστώθηκε ότι οι έφηβοι που περνούσαν περισσότερες από πέντε ώρες στο κινητό τους καθημερινά, ήταν πιθανότερο να διατρέφονται με ανθυγιεινό τρόπο, σε σχέση με όσους συνομηλίκους τους αφιέρωναν λιγότερες από δύο ώρες τη μέρα στο smartphone τους. «Ενώ προηγούμενες μελέτες έχουν δείξει ότι η παρακολούθηση τηλεόρασης αποτελεί σημαντικό παράγοντα που αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο παχυσαρκίας στα παιδιά και στους εφήβους, λίγα πράγματα είναι γνωστά σχετικά με τις επιπτώσεις του χρόνου μπροστά από μια οθόνη smartphone πάνω στη διατροφή και στην παχυσαρκία. Τα δεδομένα μας δείχνουν ότι τόσο ο χρόνος χρήσης του έξυπνου κινητού τηλεφώνου όσο και το είδος του περιεχομένου που βλέπει ο έφηβος σε αυτό, μπορούν να επηρεάσουν τη διατροφή και την παχυσαρκία στους εφήβους», δήλωσε η Οχ.Η παχυσαρκία τείνει να αυξηθεί σε πολλές χώρες.Τα παχύσαρκα παιδιά είναι πιθανότερο να είναι παχύσαρκοι και ως ενήλικες, αντιμετωπίζοντας έτσι μεγαλύτερο κίνδυνο για καρδιοπάθειες, διαβήτη και άλλα προβλήματα υγείας. Οι αιτίες για τη συσχέτιση κινητού τηλεφώνου-διατροφής, σύμφωνα με τους ερευνητές, είναι ποικίλες, όπως: το επιθετικό και παραπλανητικό ψηφιακό μάρκετινγκ ανθυγιεινών τροφίμων, η «αφηρημένη» κατανάλωση τροφίμων κατά τη χρήση του κινητού, ο ανεπαρκής ύπνος, η ελλιπής σωματική άσκηση κ.α. Από την άλλη, επεσήμαναν ότι τα smartphones μπορούν να αξιοποιηθούν για να βελτιωθεί η υγεία των εφήβων, για παράδειγμα μέσω ψηφιακών εφαρμογών (apps) που βοηθούν στην παρακολούθηση της σωστής διατροφής. Πηγή: ΑΠΕ - ΜΠΕFinding the Right Teen Weight Loss ProgramThea Runyan

Millions of adults join WW (formerly Weight Watchers) to lose weight, but teenagers who want to get healthier and lose weight may not know where to turn. Instead of Instagram diet tricks or the latest weight loss fad, teenagers need a weight-loss program designed specifically for them, with an understanding of their emotional and nutritional needs. That’s why Kurbo licensed the Stanford University teen weight loss program to develop an evidence-based program especially to help teens build confidence, eat healthier, move more, and safely lose weight. Kurbo has now partnered with WW and the programs are similarly effective, but Kurbo combines simplicity and fun, so teens are more likely to stick with it.

5 quick key facts about Kurbo:Kurbo is NOT a diet. All foods and drinks are on the menu, just as they are on WW (formerly Weight Watchers). Instead of restrictions, Kurbo uses behavior change to teach teens how to make healthier choices while leaving room for their favorites.There is no calorie counting. We focus on the healthfulness of foods and drinks, not just the calories. WW uses SmartPoints®, to put complex nutritional information into one simple number to guide members toward a healthier pattern of eating. Kurbo achieves the same goal for teens with the traffic light food classification system. This simple and intuitive approach makes it is easier to follow the program at a restaurant, a party or the grocery store.Teens get healthy using their favorite device: their phones! The Kurbo program, like WW, includes an app to track food and activity. They can also use the app to play games, celebrate progress, and find food inspiration.A personal health coach is available to help each teenager succeed. WW has trained coaches available to members via the app and in-person workshops. On Kurbo, teens have a quick weekly video or text check-in with a behavior coach trained to help them reach their goals. Together, they develop meal and activity plans tailored for the teen member.Kurbo’s highly qualified health coaches are inspiring and relatable! Teens report that coaching is a fun source of inspiration that keeps them on track with their health goals. Parents report that coaching dramatically reduces tension around food and mealtime. All coaches are required to complete an intensive screening process, including a background check, to ensure safety.

Helping teenagers lose weight and build healthy habits now sets them up for a lifetime of well-being. The reverse is also true: Research shows that children and adolescents with obesity are around five times more likely to have obesity in adulthood than their healthy-weight peers. So early intervention is vital, and everyone–teens and parents alike–will feel better when they face this issue head-on.

Here’s what parents are saying about their teen’s experience on Kurbo:

“My daughter’s weight was upsetting her emotionally and was contributing to her severe back pain. I knew I needed to do something to help her. When I found Kurbo I was impressed with its research and roots in the successful Stanford program. The simplicity it offered a busy teenager made a lot of sense to me.” Tracy, mom of 15-year-old Juliana

“Marcelo is always smiling while he’s exercising. That’s something I didn’t see before and it motivates me as a mom. I see him with more energy, which helps him with sports. I just want to thank Kurbo. Marcelo is on his way, and now Paulina, my daughter, is signed up, too!” -Bertha, mom of 13-year-old Marcelo

