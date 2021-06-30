Η φαντασία αλλά και οι ικανότητες όσων θέλουν να αποκτήσουν παράνομα οικονομικά ή άλλα οφέλη μέσω του κυβερνοχώρου είναι πραγματικά ανεξάντλητες. Μια νέα μεγάλης έκτασης απάτη αποκαλύφθηκε με θύματα τους παίκτες δημοφιλών videogames όπως τα Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K19 και Pro Evolution Soccer 2018.

Κανονικά για να παίξει κάποιος ένα από αυτά τα videogames θα πρέπει να καταβάλει κάποιο ποσό για να τα αποκτήσει είτε σε φυσική μορφή (π.χ DVD) είτε συνηθέστερα τα τελευταία χρόνια να τα «κατεβάσει» στον υπολογιστή του από κάποια ιστοσελίδα που έχει τα σχετικά δικαιώματα.

Κάποιοι εξαιρετικά ικανοί χάκερ έθεσαν σε εφαρμογή ένα πραγματικά σατανικό σχέδιο

. Οι χάκερ δημιούργησαν αρχικά ένα πρόγραμμα το οποίο τοποθέτησαν μέσα στα αρχεία διαφόρων δημοφιλών videogames. Στην συνέχεια δημιούργησαν διάφορα φόρουμ στις κοινότητες των παικτών videogames στα οποία προσέφεραν δωρεάν αυτά τα δημοφιλή παιχνίδια. Όπως είναι ευνόητο χιλιάδες φίλοι αυτών των παιχνιδιών έσπευσαν να αποκτήσουν το ανέλπιστο δώρο που θεώρησαν ότι τους κάνει κάποιος… Ρομπέν των Δασών του Internet.

Όταν όμως κατέβασαν το παιχνίδι στους υπολογιστές τους αυτόματα ενεργοποιήθηκε το πρόγραμμα το οποίο άρχισε να τρέχει κρυφά «πίσω» από το videogame. Το πρόγραμμα αυτό που ονομάζεται Crackonosh αρχικά απενεργοποιεί τα αντιικά προγράμματα που μπορεί να είναι εγκατεστημένα στον υπολογιστή που έχει διεισδύσει. Στην συνέχεια χωρίς να το αντιλαμβάνεται ο κάτοχος του υπολογιστή το πρόγραμμα χρησιμοποιεί την υπολογιστική ισχύ του συστήματος για να δημιουργήσει κρυπτονομίσματα τα οποία καταλήγουν φυσικά στους χάκερ.

Όμως η διαδικασία δημιουργίας κρυπτονομισμάτων είναι εξαιρετικά «επίπονη» για τους υπολογιστές αλλά και ενεργοβόρος. Έτσι όταν κάποια στιγμή τα θύματα των χάκερ άρχισαν να διαπιστώνουν καθυστερήσεις στην λειτουργία του υπολογιστή, ζημιές σε ορισμένα μέρη του και φυσικά ανεξήγητη αύξηση της κατανάλωσης ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας όταν έφθανε ο λογαριασμός η απάτη αποκαλύφθηκε.

Μέχρι στιγμής έχουν εντοπιστεί περί τα 150 χιλιάδες θύματα σε περίπου 12 χώρες σε όλο τον κόσμο αλλά πιστεύεται ότι ο αριθμός είναι πολλαπλάσιος. Οι διωκτικές Αρχές που ανέλαβαν δράση εντόπισαν ορισμένους από τους δράστες αφού ανακάλυψαν τα ψηφιακά τους πορτοφόλια στα οποία καταχωρούνταν τα κρυπτονομίσματα που είχαν παραχθεί στους υπολογιστές των παικτών. Πιστεύεται ότι δημιουργοί του προγράμματος είναι Τσέχοι χάκερ αφού η λέξη Crackonosh σημαίνει «πνεύμα του βουνού» στα τσέχικα.

Gamers are being duped into helping hackers become rich, after downloading games laced with hidden malware.

Versions of Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K19, and Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 are being given away free in forums.

But hidden inside the code of these games is a piece of crypto-mining malware called Crackonosh, which secretly generates digital money once the game has been downloaded.

Criminals have made more than $2m (£1.4m) with the scam, researchers say.

The researchers, at Avast, say the "cracked" games are spreading Crackonosh fast and the cyber-security software company is now detecting about 800 cases on computers every day.

And Avast detects malicious software on devices only where its antivirus is installed, so the true impact of Crackonosh is likely to be far higher.

So far, the malware has been found in more than a dozen countries, including:

Philippines: 18,448 victimsBrazil: 16,584 victimsIndia: 13,779 victimsPoland: 12,727 victimsUnited States: 11,856 victimsUnited Kingdom: 8,946 victims

When Crackonosh is installed, it takes actions to protect itself including:

disabling Windows Updatesuninstalling all security software

And the cryptocurrency mining programme it then runs in the background, without the owner knowing, can:

slow their computer downwear out components through overuseincrease the victim's electricity bill

"Crackonosh shows that trying to get games for free can get you something you didn't expect - malware" Christopher Budd, from Avast, said.

"And we can see that this is highly profitable for the malware authors."

Tracking the hackers' digital wallets has revealed the scam has yielded over $2m in the cryptocurrency Monero, Avast says.

And the company believes the malware's creator may be Czech, hence the name, Crackonosh, which means "mountain spirit" in Czech folklore.

In March, researchers at Cisco-Talos found malware inside cheat software for multiple games.

And earlier this month, another fledgling hacking campaign targeting gamers using the Steam platform was discovered by a team at G Data Software.

In its latest cyber-threat report, cyber-security company Akamai says it has detected a 340% increase in attacks on both gaming brands and gamers alike since 2019.

Many of the cyber-attacks involved gaming accounts being stolen for their high value in-game items, which are then sold on hacking forums.

