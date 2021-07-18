tinanantsou.blogspot.gr

STEM φοιτητές και σπουδαστές: Το Τεχνικό Πρόγραμμα Φοιτητών του CERN είναι πλέον ανοιχτό για αιτήσεις!Αν είστε φοιτητής STEM μπορείτε να εξασκηθείτε στην επιστήμη σας στο μοναδικό μέρος στον κοσμο, στο μεγαλύτερο ερευνητικό κέντρο παγκοσμίως το CERN.Περισσότερα για το πρόγραμμα και για τις αιτησεις : https://cern.ch/techΠροθεσμία αιτήσεων: 11 Οκτωβρίου 2021.There’s no better way to learn than on-the-job. When that job happens to be in a world-famous organisation and centre of scientific excellence, even better. If you’re an undergraduate in Applied Physics, Engineering or Computing and are looking for a practical training period or a place to complete your final project, you could spend 4 to 12 months at CERN during the course of your studies (Bachelor or Master’s). If your university or institute requires or encourages you to acquire work experience through an internship, imagine doing this at CERN in Geneva.If you’re a motivated student looking for an opportunity to work in a unique environment at the cutting edge of technology, this is your chance to take part. Apply now for a place on the programme to learn and contribute your knowledge in any of the following disciplines : applied physics; electrical or electronics engineering; general or civil engineering; IT, mathematics and robotics; material and surface science; mechanical engineering.A panel of CERN experts meets twice a year in December and June to review all applications, and on each occasion, typically 120 students are selected to join the programme.(Please note that students specialising in theoretical or experimental particle physics are not eligible to apply for this programme.)