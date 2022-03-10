



Ο Ευρωπαϊκός Οργανισμός Πυρηνικών Ερευνών (CERN) ανακοίνωσε ότι δεν θα κάνει νέες συνεργασίες με ρωσικούς επιστημονικούς φορείς μετά από σχετικό αίτημα Ουκρανών επιστημόνων, ως απάντηση στην εισβολή της Ουκρανίας στη Ρωσία. Είναι η πρώτη σοβαρή ένδειξη ότι ακόμη και ένα πεδίο όπως η Επιστήμη και Τεχνολογία, όπου η διεθνής επιστημονική συνεργ

ασία αποτελεί κοινό τόπο, συχνά με ρωσική συμμετοχή, απειλείται πλέον λόγω του πολέμου.Το CERN, που διαθέτει τον μεγαλύτερο επιταχυντή σωματιδίων στον κόσμο, ο οποίος αναμένεται να επαναλειτουργήσει φέτος μετά από τριετή αδράνεια λόγω μιας νέας αναβάθμισης του, αλλά και της πανδημίας, ιδρύθηκε το 1954 και διαθέτει 23 κράτη μέλη (μεταξύ αυτών η Ελλάδα) και επτά συνεργαζόμενα κράτη (ένα από τα οποία είναι η Ουκρανία που έχει ενεργό συμμετοχή σε αρκετά πειράματα και άλλες δραστηριότητες του Οργανισμού), ενώ η Ρωσία όπως και οι ΗΠΑ έχουν καθεστώς απλώς παρατηρητή. Παρόλα αυτά εκτιμάται ότι οι Ρώσοι επιστήμονες αποτελούν περίπου το 8% του προσωπικού του CERN (1.000 από τους συνολικά 12.000), σύμφωνα με το περιοδικό "Science".





Ukraine is an Associate Member State of CERN, and Ukrainian scientists are active in many of the Laboratory’s experiments and activities. Deeply touched by the widespread and tragic consequences of the aggression, the CERN Management and personnel, as well as the scientific community in CERN’s Member States, are working to contribute to the humanitarian effort in Ukraine and to help the Ukrainian community at CERN.



The Council held an Extraordinary Session on 8 March, devoted to discussion of future interactions with Russia.



The Council decided that:



CERN will promote initiatives to support Ukrainian collaborators and Ukrainian scientific activity in the field of high-energy physics;



the Observer status of the Russian Federation is suspended until further notice;



CERN will not engage in new collaborations with the Russian Federation and its institutions until further notice.



The situation will continue to be monitored carefully and the Council is ready to take any further measures, as appropriate, at its future meetings.



In addition, the CERN Management will comply with all applicable international sanctions.



The CERN Council also expresses its support to the many members of CERN’s Russian scientific community who reject this invasion.



CERN was established in the aftermath of World War II to bring nations and people together for the peaceful pursuit of science: this aggression runs against everything for which the Organization stands. CERN will continue to uphold its core values of scientific collaboration across borders as a driver for peace.



https://home.cern/news/news/cern/cern-council-responds-russian-invasion-ukraine



https://www.science.org/content/article/ukrainian-physicists-call-russia-s-ouster-cern

CNN

tinanantsou.blogspot.gr