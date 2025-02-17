Στην Κύπρο την αέρινη τη γη, ζει η αγνή ψυχή;

Ήταν ποιητικός συνειρμός του εθνικού μας ποιητή Κωστή Παλαμά. Μια ερώτηση με βεβαία τότε την καταφατική απάντηση, σαν μια ακόμη επιβεβαίωση της παγκοίνως εγνωσμένης απλότητος και υπέρκαλλης αγνότητος της κυπριακής ψυχής!

Σήμερα, αν ετίθετο το ίδιο ερώτημα, σε μια προβληματική αναζήτησης απάντησης,

μετά τα σύγχρονα φαινόμενα και ακροώμενα, θα ημπορούσε αυτή άνετανα ταλαντευθεί ανάμεσα στο ναι και το όχι.

Αν λάβουμε υπόψη ότι η Κύπρος διεκδικεί μια από τις πρωτεύουσες θέσεις στη διαφθορά μεταξύ των κρατών μελών της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης, τότε δεν είναι παράξενη η ως άνω νέα προβληματική στη διεκδικούμενη απάντηση.

Όπως, δεν είναι καθόλου παράξενο, μέσα από τη γενική σήψη που επικρατεί στην Κύπρο, να αναδυθεί το μανιτάρι της σατανολατρείας, με το γνωστό τραγούδι που θα εκπροσωπήσει την Κύπρο στον επόμενο ευρωπαϊκό διαγωνισμό. Είναι απλά το κερασάκι στην τούρτα της γενικής διαφθοράς.

Είναι το μόνο φυσικό αποτέλεσμα που θα μπορούσε κάποιος να αναμένει. Αφού η Κύπρος πρωτεύει στο να ποιεί τα έργα του διαβόλου-γι αυτό και πρωτεύει στη διαφθορά- είναι φυσικό να αναμένεται να αναδείξει και το Θεό που προσκυνεί και στον οποίο υποτάσσεται. Που δεν είναι άλλος από το διάβολο!

Άραγε όμως είναι έτσι τα πράγματα; Μήπως η πλειονότητα του λαού της Κύπρου εξακολουθεί να παραμένει αγνή και καθαρή; Απλά οι ιθύνοντες ευθύνονται για τη διαφθορά και τη επαγόμενη σατανολατρεία και δεν εκφράζουν το φρόνημα του λαού που δήθεν εκπροσωπούν και τις αξίες του; Πως μπορεί να επήλθε τόση διάβρωση στις συνειδήσεις των Κυπρίων, ώστε από νήσος των αγίων και φίλη Χριστού, να έχει γίνει η νήσος της διαφθοράς και δούλη του διαβόλου;

Τολμούμε να πούμε με βεβαιότητα πως όχι! Δεν είναι δυνατό να έχει γίνει αυτή η κατάπτωση! Απλά παρεισέφρυσαν σε θέσεις κλειδιάαδόκιμοι νόες, κεκαυτηριασμένην έχοντες την συνείδησιν και αυτοί αμαυρώνουν την εικόνα του κυπριακού λαού και προσβάλλουν ως μη ώφειλε και ατιμάζουν τα Ιερά και όσιά του.

Τους οποίους οφείλει να περιθωριοποιήσει ο κυπριακός λαός για να διασώσει την Χριστοκεντρική Παράδοσή του, την αγιότητά του, την ευγένειά του, την τιμή και την αξιοπρέπειά του. Για να αποδειχθεί άξιος συνεχιστής των αγνών προγόνων του. Γιατί βαδίζει πάνω σε κόκκαλα αγίων και δικαίων, φίλων του Χριστού.Και αυτή την Παράδοση-που είναι παράλληλα τιμή και ευθύνη για τον ίδιο και τα παιδιά του-δεν μπορεί να την παίξει στα ζάρια, ούτε να την αποβάλει από πάνω του ως ξένο σώμα. Γιατί είναι οστούν από τα οστά του και σάρκα από την σάρκα του! Είναι η αλήθεια της οντότητός του, είναι το φως της ζωής του, είναι η οδός του προς την αιώνια Βασιλεία του Θεού, το σημείο μεταφυσικής τομής, έλξης, πυροδότησης και έμπνευσης όλων των παραλ­λήλων προσκαίρων δράσεων και γηίνων ενεργειών του, είναι αυτή τούτη η ζωή του.

Αρχιμανδρίτης Εφραίμ

Καθηγούμενος της Ιεράς και Σεβασμίας

Μεγίστης Μονής του Βατοπαιδίου







«In Cyprus the aethereal land, does the pure soul live? »

In Cyprus the aethereal land, does the pure soul live? This was a poetic flight on the part of our national poet, Kostis Palamas. A question which then, of course, would have received a positive response, as being yet another confirmation of the universally recognized simplicity and exquisite purity of the Cypriote soul.

If the same question were posed now, as part of a search for an answer toconcerns over what we see and hear today, the yes or no answer would hang in the balance.

If we take into account that Cyprus is vying for first place among the member states of the European Union in terms of corruption, then it comes as no surprise that the answer sought to the question posed above is problematical.

By the same token, it is by no means strange that, in the general putrescence prevailing in Cyprus, the toadstool of satanism has sprung up, with the well-known song which will represent Cyprus at the forthcoming European Song Contest. That is simply the cherry on the cake of the general blight.

It is the only natural concomitant and one to be expected. Since Cyprus is taking the lead in doing the works of the devil- which is why it is at the fore of those who are corrupt- it is natural to expect it to reveal the God it venerates and submits to. And that is none other than the devil.

But is this really how things are? Might it be that the majority of the people of Cyprus continue to be pure and pristine? Is it simply that those in charge are responsible for the corruption and the propagation of satanism and that they express neither the mind nor the values of the people they purportedly represent? Has it come about that the minds of Cypriots have suffered such degeneration that the land has gone from being the island of saints and friend of Christ to being the island of corruption and handmaid of the devil?

We would boldly state ‘No!’. Such a decline cannot have occurred. It is simply that key positions have been infiltrated by people of negligible maturity, whose consciences have been seared as with a hot iron. They are now tarnishing the image of the Cypriote people and are improperly insulting and dishonoring all that is holy and sacred.

The people of Cyprus need to rid themselves of such figures, so that they can preserve the island’s Christocentric Tradition, its sanctity, its nobility, its honor and its dignity. So that they may deemed worthy successors of their pure ancestors. Because they walkupon the bones of saints and of the righteous, of friends of Christ. And this Tradition- which is simultaneously an honor and responsibility for them and their children- is not to be toyed with, nor can it be cast off like a foreign body. Because it is bone of their bones and flesh of their flesh. It’s the truth of their entity as a people, it is the light in their lives, it is their path to the eternal Kingdom of God, it is the point of metaphysical transformation, of attraction, of ignition and inspiration of all their parallel, transitory activities and earthly actions, it is their very life.

Archimandrite Efraim

Abbot of the Holy and Venerable

Great Monastery of Vatopaidi

agioritikesmnimes