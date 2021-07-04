Οι ερευνητές της Kaspersky πραγματοποίησαν μια εις βάθος μελέτη εννέα δημοφιλών εφαρμογών γνωριμιών για να αξιολογήσουν πόσο ασφαλείς ήταν, ώστε να κατανοηθούν οι επιπτώσεις αυτής της τάσης στην ασφάλεια των χρηστών.

Αυτό που βρήκαν ήταν ότι, σε σύγκριση με την προηγούμενη έρευνά τους το 2017, οι εφαρμογές γνωριμιών έχουν γίνει πιο ασφαλείς από τεχνική άποψη, ιδιαίτερα όσον αφορά τη μεταφορά δεδομένων. Ωστόσο, αυτές οι εφαρμογές εξακολουθούν να αποτελούν σημαντικό κίνδυνο εκθέτοντας συχνά πάρα πολλές προσωπικές πληροφορίες των χρηστών – αφήνοντας τους έτσι ευάλωτους σε απειλές όπως το cyberstalking και το doxing.

Το Tinder άγγιξε το ρεκόρ των 3 δισεκατομμυρίων «swipes» σε μία μέρα τον Μάρτιο του 2020, ενώ η OkCupid σημείωσε τεράστια αύξηση της τάξης του 700% από τον Μάρτιο έως τον Μάιο του ίδιου έτους. Εν μέσω της αυξανόμενης δημοτικότητας των dating apps, η Kaspersky επανέλαβε την έρευνα που είχε πραγματοποιηθεί το 2017 προκειμένου να εξετάσει τι έχει βελτιωθεί και τι όχι σχετικά με την ασφάλεια των χρηστών αυτών των εφαρμογών.

Για την έρευνα η εταιρεία κυβερνοασφάλειας ανέλυσε εννέα δημοφιλείς εφαρμογές γνωριμιών υψηλής αξιολόγησης σε παγκόσμιες βάσεις χρηστών: Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, Mamba, Pure, Feeld, Her, Happn και Badoo. Αυτό που εντοπίστηκε ήταν ότι, σε σύγκριση με το 2017, ενώ οι εφαρμογές γνωριμιών έχουν γίνει πιο ασφαλείς από τεχνική άποψη, εξακολουθούν να υφίστανται σημαντικοί κίνδυνοι για το απόρρητο των χρηστών.

Από τις εφαρμογές που μελετήθηκαν το 2017 διαπιστώθηκε πως τέσσερις από αυτές αφήνουν περιθώρια για την υποκλοπή δεδομένων που στάλθηκαν μέσω της εφαρμογής, ενώ πολλές από αυτές χρησιμοποιούσαν το μη κρυπτογραφημένο πρωτόκολλο HTTP. Ωστόσο, το 2021 η κατάσταση έχει βελτιωθεί σημαντικά. Καμία από τις εφαρμογές που μελετήθηκαν δεν χρησιμοποιεί HTTP και τα δεδομένα δεν αποστέλλονται εάν το πρωτόκολλο δεν είναι ασφαλές.

Ως εκ τούτου, εξακολουθούν να υφίστανται προβληματισμοί σχετικά με το απόρρητο των χρηστών εφαρμογών γνωριμιών. Οι περισσότερες εφαρμογές γνωριμιών επιτρέπουν στους χρήστες να πραγματοποιούν σύνδεση μέσω ενός λογαριασμού τους στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης (Instagram, Facebook, Spotify κ.λπ.). Εάν ο χρήστης επιλέξει να το κάνει αυτό, τότε το προφίλ του συμπληρώνεται αυτόματα με πληροφορίες από τον συγκεκριμένο ιστότοπο κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, όπως φωτογραφίες και πληροφορίες προφίλ. Οι χρήστες καλούνται επίσης να μοιραστούν πληροφορίες όπως ο τόπος εργασίας ή το πανεπιστήμιο που φοιτούν. Όλα αυτά διευκολύνουν τον εντοπισμό των λογαριασμών των χρηστών στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης και, ανάλογα με τις ρυθμίσεις απορρήτου τους σε αυτούς τους λογαριασμούς, μια σειρά από άλλα προσωπικά στοιχεία.

Επιπλέον, εφαρμογές όπως το Happn, το Her, το Bumble και το Tinder υποχρεώνουν τους χρήστες να διαμοιράζονται την τοποθεσία τους. Ορισμένες εφαρμογές, όπως το Mamba, διαμοιράζονται την απόσταση των χρηστών στην πιο κοντινή περιοχή. Το Happn διαθέτει μια επιπλέον λειτουργία μέσω της οποίας επιτρέπεται στους χρήστες να βλέπουν πόσες φορές και σε ποιες τοποθεσίες έχουν διασταυρωθεί με τα πιθανά ταίρια τους.

Η πρόσβαση σε δεδομένα όπως η τοποθεσία των χρηστών, ο τόπος εργασίας, το όνομα, τα στοιχεία επικοινωνίας και άλλα, αφήνει τους χρήστες ευάλωτους στο cyberstalking ή ακόμα και στη φυσική καταδίωξη, καθώς και στο doxing (μέσω του οποίου οι προηγούμενες προσωπικές πληροφορίες δημοσιοποιούνται για να ντροπιάσουν ή να βλάψουν ένα θύμα). Επιπλέον, το Mamba είναι η μόνη εφαρμογή που επιτρέπει στους χρήστες να θολώνουν τις φωτογραφίες τους δωρεάν και το Pure είναι η μόνη εφαρμογή που απαγορεύει στους χρήστες να λαμβάνουν στιγμιότυπα οθόνης συνομιλιών. Τα στιγμιότυπα οθόνης (screenshots) επιτρέπουν σε ορισμένους να μοιράζονται τις συζητήσεις και τις φωτογραφίες άλλων χρηστών χωρίς την άδεια τους, ενδεχομένως για σκοπούς εκβιασμού ή doxing.

Ωστόσο, πολλές εφαρμογές έχουν προσθέσει πληρωμένες εκδόσεις με πρόσθετες επιλογές, οι οποίες μπορούν να βελτιώσουν την ασφάλεια των χρηστών. Για παράδειγμα, στις πληρωμένες εκδόσεις του Tinder και του Bumble, μπορείτε να επιλέξετε χειροκίνητα την τοποθεσία σας σε μια συγκεκριμένη περιοχή. Δεδομένου ότι εμφανίζεται μόνο μία περιοχή και μία συγκεκριμένη απόσταση, καθίσταται πολύ πιο δύσκολο να προσδιοριστεί η ακριβής τοποθεσία ενός χρήστη. Ορισμένες επί πληρωμή εκδόσεις εφαρμογών από την άλλη, όπως το Happn, προσφέρουν στους χρήστες την επιλογή «ανώνυμης περιήγησης», σύμφωνα με την οποία οι χρήστες μπορούν να αποκρύψουν το προφίλ τους από όσους δεν έχουν κάνει «swipe right» και από αγνώστους.

Όσον αφορά το μέλλον των dating apps, η Kaspersky προβλέπει και ελπίζει πως η χρήση της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης θα συνδράμει στην ασφάλεια των χρηστών, προστατεύοντάς τους από απάτες και συνεισφέροντας στη δημιουργία επαληθευμένων λογαριασμών.

Για να παραμείνετε ασφαλείς κατά τη χρήση των dating apps, οι ειδικοί της Kaspersky προτείνουν τα εξής:

• Μην κοινοποιείτε πάρα πολλά προσωπικά στοιχεία (επώνυμο, στοιχεία εργοδότη, φωτογραφίες με φίλους, πολιτικές απόψεις κ.λπ.) στο προφίλ σας.



• Μην συνδέετε άλλους λογαριασμούς μέσων κοινωνικής δικτύωσης με το προφίλ σας.



• Εάν υπάρχει αυτή η δυνατότητα, επιλέξτε τη θέση σας με χειροκίνητο τρόπο.



• Χρησιμοποιήστε τον έλεγχο ταυτότητας δύο παραγόντων εάν είναι δυνατόν.



• Διαγράψτε ή αποκρύψτε το προφίλ σας εάν δεν χρησιμοποιείτε πλέον την εφαρμογή.



• Χρησιμοποιήστε το ενσωματωμένο messenger στα dating apps για την αλληλεπίδραση με άλλους χρήστες. Είναι καλύτερο να μεταφέρετε την αλληλεπίδραση σας σε άλλες ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες μόνο στη περίπτωση που εμπιστεύεστε το ταίρι σας. Εάν τελικά αποφασίσετε να το κάνετε, ρυθμίστε τη συνομιλία με τρόπο που να προστατεύει τις προσωπικές σας πληροφορίες.







Social networks: the 5 most common dangers and which actions to take

If social media is used in a clueless way, this can have emotional, social, financial, and even legal consequences. In some cases, it can even lead to personal data being shared. Children and teenagers are especially exposed to the social media risks, but this doesn’t mean that adults, authorities, banks, and even large internet companies are not immune.

Social networks are more important than ever. From the approximate 3.43 billion internet users worldwide, 2.28 billion (almost a third of the world’s population) regularly visits social networks – and the trend is rising. As the platform with the most monthly clicks, Facebook is leading the way and is even celebrating a double victory among mobile device users with its partner, WhatsApp.

The enthusiasm for sharing sloth and cat photos may be great, but where there’s more people, it makes it easier for tricksters to lurk. In real life, they are attracted by street festivals, crowded train carriages, and bustling tourist attractions; in the digital world, it’s social networks that are flashing beacons for hackers and cyber criminals.

ContentsSocial networks and their dangers: likes are addictivePrivacy and messaging: bullying in the digital ageFacebook and the dangers of data trafficking: spreading personal informationReputation damage: public content can be seen by everyone – including your bossSocial networks as a PR tool: poor organization jeopardizes your imageSummarySocial networks and their dangers: likes are addictive

Young people are particularly prone to becoming addicted to the internet: in a phase or life where social contact with peers plays a major role in self-esteem and identification, likes and requests for friendship tempt people to spend more and more time in front of the screen.

Similar to a gambling addiction, the high feeling when the body releases endorphins can only be felt for a fraction of a second – when the notification shows you have a message or a friend has liked your post. As soon as the smartphone is out of sight, many people start to feel uncomfortable and as if they’re missing out. It’s hard to imagine a time when smartphones didn’t exist.

Privacy and messaging: bullying in the digital age

While some people receive their daily dose of happiness from the internet, many have to prepare themselves for the worst when they log onto their social network: they are victims of cyber bullying or stalking. Students that are picked on in the classroom often find that this inexcusable behavior spills over into the digital world. This may include threats of violence, slander, or even leaking personal images. Victims of stalkers are often confronted with threatening messages. By uploading photos that anyone can see, users make it much easier for potential stalkers to get ammo.

Parents should therefore talk to their children about the dangers of social media before allowing them to create an account. It is particularly important to focus on the importance of privacy settings. The less personal data that is publicly accessible, the better. TrendMicro has analyzed various sources, which has shown that culprits mostly use information about their victim’s school (according to 61% of users), home town (48%), or vacation plans (26%) to harass or threaten.

Facebook and the dangers of data trafficking: spreading personal information

If you navigate around the internet, you’ll leave traces. Anyone who makes their Facebook timeline public and feeds the Silicon Valley giant with information on their age, favorite music/games/brands, etc. will end up leaving a digital footprint as big as Godzilla’s. You can read it clearly in the general terms and conditions: Facebook not only has the rights to all the images you upload onto the platform, but it can also sell public profile data on (i.e. like a digital dossier) to its partners. However, many users do not see this as a problem: after all, a quarter of those surveyed were happy to see personal advertising based on data evaluation. This makes searching for consumer goods a lot easier.

However, everyone should be aware that this could end up with your data falling into the hands of criminals. In addition, users are rarely aware of how far their data travels on the net. Even if you download an app, you often have the choice to allow the app access to certain information. This personal data is what makes social media users interesting for companies – sometimes you can earn real money by selling this information or at least tailoring advertising to the user.

Compared to this, personalized advertising is a relatively harmless use of personal data. When so-called social engineers get hold of your data, the threat is a lot bigger. They are modern-day con artists: social engineers deceive their victims to get their data or money. They use different methods to do this: as a rule, they adopt a false identity to gain the trust of their potential victim. Either they present themselves as someone from the authorities (e.g. someone from a bank or from the government) or they impersonate friends or relatives. They do this by hacking accounts and then writing to the contacts, for example.

Baiting is a special kind of social engineering: providers of supposedly free downloads ask for your account login information, which they then use to access your e-mail. Quid Pro Quo is a method whereby fraudsters pretend to offer certain services or information if the user follows their instructions or divulges technical data beforehand.

An example: if the con artist is pretending to be from an IT company that offers a quick fix for common bugs, they might ask the victim to turn off their firewall and install an update. This update then turns out to be a virus or spyware.

Phishing attacks feed on victims’ fear and their trust in authorities. For example, many phishing e-mails base their text and design on those from banks and renowned service providers. They then link to websites similar to those of respected authorities. If you enter your bank details there, they will be forwarded directly to cybercriminals. Another possibility is identity theft, where the perpetrators do business or commit crimes under your name.

Reputation damage: public content can be seen by everyone – including your boss

Are you looking for a new job or have you just got to know the love of your life? Social media offers many possibilities to leave an impression on others – both positive and negative. A good 75% of HR managers get their first impression of applications by checking Facebook and other social media platforms. If you decided to make photos of your alcohol or drug binges available to the public, this will reduce your chances of getting the job. Also, if there are many statuses bad-mouthing you, this can also hinder your chances. However, not every social media mistake is self-inflicted: blackmailers or personal enemies can easily spread posts online to damage your reputation. These social media dangers range from defamation to revenge porn. Although these platforms have rules of conduct set up as well as moderators on hand to delete any posts that break these rules, they can’t always react straightaway. Juicy content can therefore be shared quite quickly. In such cases, victims can only be helped by documenting who had access to the relevant data, and then going to the police.

