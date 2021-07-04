Νέους κανόνες για την ασφάλεια των προϊόντων και την καταναλωτική πίστη στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση εισηγείται η Κομισιόν, εν μέσω της σημαντικής αύξηση των διαδικτυακών αγορών που έφερα για τους καταναλωτές η πανδημία του κορονοϊού. Όπως αναφέρεται σε σχετική ανακοίνωση, η Επιτροπή ενισχύει το δίκτυ ασφαλείας που παρέχει στους καταναλωτές της ΕΕ, διασφαλίζοντας, π.χ., ότι τα επικίνδυνα προϊόντα ανακαλούνται από την αγορά και ότι οι προσφορές πιστώσεων που παρουσιάζονται στους καταναλωτές είναι σαφείς και ευανάγνωστες στα ψηφιακά μέσα.Η πρόταση επικαιροποιεί τόσο την υφιστάμενη οδηγία για τη γενική ασφάλεια των προϊόντων όσο και τους κανόνες της ΕΕ για τη προστασία των καταναλωτών στον τομέα της καταναλωτικής πίστης.Οι διαδικτυακές πωλήσεις σημείωσαν σταθερή αύξηση τα τελευταία 20 χρόνια και το 2020 το 71% των καταναλωτών πραγματοποίησε διαδικτυακές αγορές, αγοράζοντας συχνά προϊόντας νέας τεχνολογίας. Από ασύρματες ωτοασπίδες και συσκευές καθαρισμού του αέρα έως κονσόλες παιχνιδιών –η αγορά αντικειμένων τεχνολογίας είναι τεράστια. Ο κανονισμός για τη γενική ασφάλεια των προϊόντων θα αντιμετωπίσει τους κινδύνους που συνδέονται μ' αυτά τα προϊόντα νέας τεχνολογίας, όπως κίνδυνοι όσον αφορά την κυβερνοασφάλεια, καθώς και με τις διαδικτυακές αγορές, θεσπίζοντας κανόνες για την ασφάλεια των προϊόντων στις ηλεκτρονικές αγορές. Θα διασφαλίζει ότι όλα τα προϊόντα που φθάνουν στους καταναλωτές της ΕΕ, μέσω ηλεκτρονικών αγορών ή από το κατάστημα της γειτονιάς, είναι ασφαλή, είτε προέρχονται από χώρες εντός ΕΕ είτε από τρίτες χώρες. Ο νέος κανονισμός θα εξασφαλίζει ότι οι αγορές εκπληρώνουν τις υποχρεώσεις τους ώστε να μην καταλήγουν στα χέρια των καταναλωτών επικίνδυνα προϊόντα.Η αναθεώρηση της οδηγίας για την καταναλωτική πίστη προβλέπει ότι οι πληροφορίες σχετικά με τις πιστώσεις θα πρέπει να παρουσιάζονται με τρόπο σαφή και να είναι προσαρμοσμένες στα ψηφιακά μέσα ώστε οι καταναλωτές να κατανοούν τι συνεπάγεται η σύμβαση που υπογράφουν. Επιπλέον, η οδηγία θα βελτιώσει τους κανόνες βάσει των οποίων αξιολογείται η πιστοληπτική ικανότητα, δηλαδή το κατά πόσον ένας καταναλωτής θα είναι σε θέση να εξοφλήσει την πίστωση. Στόχος είναι να αποφευχθούν οι περιπτώσεις υπερχρέωσης. Βάσει του κανονισμού τα κράτη μέλη να κληθούν να προωθήσουν τη διαπαιδαγώγηση σχετικά με χρηματοοικονομικά ζητήματα και να διασφαλίσουν ότι παρέχονται στους καταναλωτές συμβουλές σε περιπτώσεις χρέους.Η αντιπρόεδρος για θέματα αξιών και διαφάνειας, κ. Βιέρα Γιούροβα, δήλωσε σχετικά: «Οι καταναλωτές αντιμετωπίζουν πολλές προκλήσεις, ιδίως σ' έναν ψηφιακό κόσμο που έχει φέρει επανάσταση στην αγορά αγαθών, στις υπηρεσίες και στις χρηματοοικονομικές αγορές. Για τον λόγο αυτό, ενισχύουμε την προστασία των καταναλωτών σε δύο μέτωπα: καθιστούμε ευκολότερη την αποφυγή κινδύνων για τους καταναλωτές που συνδέονται με τη σύναψη δανείου και θεσπίζουμε ισχυρότερους κανόνες για την ασφάλεια των προϊόντων. Με τον τρόπο αυτό θα επωμιστούν περισσότερες ευθύνες οι παράγοντες της αγοράς και θα καταστεί δυσκολότερο για τους μη έντιμους παράγοντες να κρύβονται πίσω από περίπλοκη νομική ορολογία». insidergrNEW RULES FOR E-COMMERCE IN EUROPENA UNION

Today, the Commission and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy are presenting a new EU Cybersecurity Strategy. As a key component of Shaping Europe's Digital Future, the Recovery Plan for Europe and the EU Security Union Strategy, the Strategy will bolster Europe's collective resilience against cyber threats and help to ensure that all citizens and businesses can fully benefit from trustworthy and reliable services and digital tools. Whether it is the connected devices, the electricity grid, or the banks, planes, public administrations and hospitals Europeans use or frequent, they deserve to do so with the assurance that they will be shielded from cyber threats.

The new Cybersecurity Strategy also allows the EU to step up leadership on international norms and standards in cyberspace, and to strengthen cooperation with partners around the world to promote a global, open, stable and secure cyberspace, grounded in the rule of law, human rights, fundamental freedoms and democratic values.

Furthermore, the Commission is making proposals to address both cyber and physical resilience of critical entities and networks: a Directive on measures for high common level of cybersecurity across the Union (revised NIS Directive or ‘NIS 2'), and a new Directive on the resilience of critical entities. They cover a wide range of sectors and aim to address current and future online and offline risks, from cyberattacks to crime or natural disasters, in a coherent and complementary way.

Trust and security at the heart of the EU Digital Decade

The new Cybersecurity Strategy aims to safeguard a global and open Internet, while at the same time offering safeguards, not only to ensure security but also to protect European values and the fundamental rights of everyone. Building upon the achievements of the past months and years, it contains concrete proposals for regulatory, investment and policy initiatives, in three areas of EU action:

Resilience, technological sovereignty and leadership

Under this strand of action the Commission proposes to reform the rules on the security of network and information systems, under a Directive on measures for high common level of cybersecurity across the Union (revised NIS Directive or ‘NIS 2'), in order to increase the level of cyber resilience of critical public and private sectors: hospitals, energy grids, railways, but also data centres, public administrations, research labs and manufacturing of critical medical devices and medicines, as well as other critical infrastructure and services, must remain impermeable, in an increasingly fast-moving and complex threat environment.

The Commission also proposes to launch a network of Security Operations Centres across the EU, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which will constitute a real ‘cybersecurity shield' for the EU, able to detect signs of a cyberattack early enough and to enable proactive action, before damage occurs. Additional measures will include dedicated support to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), under the Digital Innovation Hubs, as well as increased efforts to upskill the workforce, attract and retain the best cybersecurity talent and invest in research and innovation that is open, competitive and based on excellence.

Building operational capacity to prevent, deter and respond

The Commission is preparing, through a progressive and inclusive process with the Member States, a new Joint Cyber Unit, to strengthen cooperation between EU bodies and Member State authorities responsible for preventing, deterring and responding to cyber-attacks, including civilian, law enforcement, diplomatic and cyber defence communities. The High Representative puts forward proposals to strengthen the EU Cyber Diplomacy Toolbox to prevent, discourage, deter and respond effectively against malicious cyber activities, notably those affecting our critical infrastructure, supply chains, democratic institutions and processes. The EU will also aim to further enhance cyber defence cooperation and develop state-of-the-art cyber defence capabilities, building on the work of the European Defence Agency and encouraging Member States to make full use of the Permanent Structured Cooperation and the European Defence Fund.

Advancing a global and open cyberspace through increased cooperation

The EU will step up work with international partners to strengthen the rules-based global order, promote international security and stability in cyberspace, and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms online. It will advance international norms and standards that reflect these EU core values, by working with its international partners in the United Nations and other relevant fora. The EU will further strengthen its EU Cyber Diplomacy Toolbox, and increase cyber capacity-building efforts to third countries by developing an EU External Cyber Capacity Building Agenda. Cyber dialogues with third countries, regional and international organisations as well as the multi-stakeholder community will be intensified. The EU will also form an EU Cyber Diplomacy Network around the world to promote its vision of cyberspace.

The EU is committed to supporting the new Cybersecurity Strategy with an unprecedented level of investment in the EU's digital transition over the next seven years, through the next long-term EU budget, notably the Digital Europe Programme and Horizon Europe, as well as the Recovery Plan for Europe. Member States are thus encouraged to make full use of the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility to boost cybersecurity and match EU-level investment. The objective is to reach up to €4.5 billion of combined investment from the EU, the Member States and the industry, notably under the Cybersecurity Competence Centre and Network of Coordination Centres, and to ensure that a major portion gets to SMEs.

The Commission also aims at reinforcing the EU's industrial and technological capacities in cybersecurity, including through projects supported jointly by EU and national budgets. The EU has the unique opportunity to pool its assets to enhance its strategic autonomy and propel its leadership in cybersecurity across the digital supply chain (including data and cloud, next generation processor technologies, ultra-secure connectivity and 6G networks), in line with its values and priorities.

Cyber and physical resilience of network, information systems and critical entities

Existing EU-level measures aimed at protecting key services and infrastructures from both cyber and physical risks need to be updated. Cybersecurity risks continue to evolve with growing digitalisation and interconnectedness. Physical risks have also become more complex since the adoption of the 2008 EU rules on critical infrastructure, which currently only cover the energy and transport sectors. The revisions aim at updating the rules following the logic of the EU's Security Union strategy, overcoming the false dichotomy between online and offline and breaking down the silo approach.

