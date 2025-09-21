Σαν σήμερα, πριν δύο χρόνια, ορκίστηκα διδάκτωρ του Τμήματος Φυσικής του ΕΚΠΑ. Κοιτώντας πίσω, νιώθω βαθιά ευγνωμοσύνη για αυτό το ταξίδι που συνεχίζεται ακόμα με την ίδια αγάπη και το ίδιο πάθος. Ένα ταξίδι που ξεκίνησε χάρη στις συστατικές επιστολές των κορυφαίων φυσικών John Ellis (CERN- Clerk Maxwell Professor of Theoretical Physics at King's College London) και Stavros Katsanevas (director EGO & the Virgo Collaboration).Μετά το διδακτορικό, συνέχισα δυναμικά την έρευνα στην Εκπαίδευση της Φυσικής (Physics Education Research), με 10 paper (scopus) — μια από αυτές τις επιστημονικές εργασίες βραβεύτηκε με το Best Paper Award (ανάμεσα σε 202 εργασίες) και δημοσιεύθηκε στο Springer Nature! Δεν το φανταζόμουν ποτέ όταν ξεκινούσα. Οι σπουδές αγαπητοί φίλοι είναι για όλους και για όλες τις ηλικίες. Όλοι πρέπει να έχουμε δικαίωμα στην γνώση και την προσωπική πρόοδο.Θέλω να ευχαριστήσω από καρδιάς το Τμήμα Φυσικής του ΕΚΠΑ και ιδιαίτερα τον ομότιμο καθηγητή και πρώην Πρόεδρο του Τμήματος Φυσικής ΕΚΠΑ Γεώργιο Τόμπρα, που μου άνοιξε την πόρτα της επιστημονικής έρευνας και μου έδωσε την ευκαιρία να κάνω το διδακτορικό μου σε μια ηλικία που για άλλους θεωρείται «αργά» — για μένα, ήταν ακριβώς η σωστή στιγμή.Αυτός ο δρόμος έχει δυσκολίες, αλλά και μια ομορφιά που δεν περιγράφεται. Και ναι, τα ωραία έρχονται. Συνεχίζω με το ίδιο μεράκι.Two years ago today, I was officially awarded my PhD from the Department of Physics at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA).Looking back, I feel deeply grateful for this journey. A journey that began thanks to the recommendation letters of the leading physicists John Ellis (CERN- Clerk Maxwell Professor of Theoretical Physics at King's College London) and Stavros Katsanevas(director EGO & the Virgo Collaboration)— a journey that continues with the same passion and love for science and education.After completing my PhD, I continued actively in research in the field of Physics Education Research, with 10 peer-reviewed publications (Scopus-indexed). One of them even received a Best Paper Award and was published by Springer Nature— something I could have never imagined when I first started.Dear friends, education is for everyone, at every stage of life. We all deserve access to knowledge and opportunities for personal growth.I want to thank the Department of Physics at NKUA sincerely, and especially Professor George Tombras, who opened the door to scientific research for me and allowed me to pursue a PhD at an age that some might consider “late” — but for me, it was precisely the right moment.This path has its challenges, but it also holds a unique beauty that’s hard to describe. And yes — the best is yet to come. I continue with the same enthusiasm and dedication.

