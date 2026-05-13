





Έντονη συζήτηση έχει προκαλέσει στα social media η σκηνική παρουσία της Ελλάδας στη φετινή Eurovision, με αρκετούς θεατές να στέκονται σε έναν πιθανό συμβολισμό που πέρασε σχεδόν… υποσυνείδητα μέσα από την εμφάνιση του Ακύλας και το τραγούδι «Ferto».

Πιο συγκεκριμένα, πολλοί παρατήρησαν την παρουσία στοιχείων που παρέπεμπαν στα Ελγίνεια μάρμαρα κατά τη διάρκεια της performance, συνδέοντάς τα με τον ίδιο τον τίτλο και τη φράση «ΦΕΡΤΟ»που είναι γραμμένο . Η σκέψη που γεννήθηκε σχεδόν αμέσως ήταν η πολυσυζητημένη υπόθεση των Γλυπτών του Παρθενώνα και το διαχρονικό αίτημα της Ελλάδας για την επιστροφή τους από το British Museum.

Για όσους ίσως δεν γνωρίζουν το ιστορικό πλαίσιο, τμήματα των Γλυπτών του Παρθενώνα αφαιρέθηκαν από την Ακρόπολη της Αθήνα στις αρχές του 19ου αιώνα από τον Λόρδο Έλγιν, την περίοδο που η Ελλάδα βρισκόταν ακόμη υπό οθωμανική κυριαρχία. Από τότε μέχρι και σήμερα, η ελληνική πλευρά ζητά σταθερά την επανένωσή τους με τα υπόλοιπα γλυπτά στην Ελλάδα.

Αν και δεν υπάρχει κάποια επίσημη αναφορά ότι η σκηνική ιδέα της ελληνικής αποστολής είχε αυτόν τον στόχο, αρκετοί θεατές θεώρησαν πως ο συμβολισμός ήταν ιδιαίτερα έντονος και δύσκολα περνούσε απαρατήρητος. Άλλωστε, η σύνδεση ανάμεσα στα Ελγίνεια μάρμαρα και τη φράση «ΦΕΡΤΟ» δημιούργησε αμέσως έναν συνειρμό που πολλοί χαρακτήρισαν ευρηματικό και βαθιά ελληνικό.

Eurovision 2026: The Elgin Marbles, “Ferto” and the symbolism discussed after Greece’s performance

Greece’s stage performance at this year’s Eurovision has sparked intense discussion across social media, with many viewers focusing on a possible symbolism that seemed to pass almost… subconsciously through the appearance of Akylas and the song “Ferto”.

More specifically, many noticed elements during the performance that appeared to reference the Elgin Marbles, connecting them with the title itself and the phrase “FERTO” displayed on stage. The thought that immediately emerged for many was the long-discussed issue of the Parthenon Marbles and Greece’s enduring request for their return from the British Museum.

For those unfamiliar with the historical background, parts of the Parthenon Marbles were removed from the Acropolis of Athens in the early 19th century by Lord Elgin, during the period when Greece was still under Ottoman rule. Since then, Greece has consistently called for their reunification with the remaining sculptures in Greece.

Although there has been no official statement suggesting that the Greek delegation’s stage concept was intended to convey this message, many viewers felt the symbolism was particularly strong and difficult to ignore. After all, the connection between the Elgin Marbles and the phrase “bring it back” immediately created an association that many described as clever and deeply Greek.

Πηγή: tvnea.com