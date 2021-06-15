Η Airbus και η Boeing ίσως έχουν λόγο να ανησυχούν: η Ευρωπαϊκή Υπηρεσία Αεροπορικής Ασφάλειας (EASA) προβλέπει ότι ιπτάμενα οχήματα κάθετης προσαπογείωσης θα κάνουν ντεμπούτο στον ουρανό της Ευρώπης την επόμενη τετραετία, ενώ βρετανική εταιρεία που αναπτύσσει ιπτάμενα ταξί εξασφάλισε παραγγελίες συνολικού ύψους 4 δισ. δολαρίων.

«Πιστεύω ότι η εμπορική χρήση των ιπτάμενων ταξί θα ξεκινήσει το 2024 ή το 2025» δήλωσε στο Reuters ο διευθύνων σύμβουλος της EASA Πάτρικ Κάι.

Σύμφωνα με στοιχεία της υπηρεσίας, μέχρι το 2030 η αγορά ιπτάμενων μέσων αστικής κινητικότητας (UAM) θα φτάσει τα 4,2 δισεκατομμύρια δολάρια και θα απασχολεί 90.000 εργαζομένους.

H EASA έχει ήδη ξεκινήσει τη διαδικασία αδειοδότησης ορισμένων μοντέλων και οι πρώτες άδειες αναμένονται το 2024, ανέφερε ο Κάι.

Οι δηλώσεις του συνέπεσαν χρονικά με την ανακοίνωση της Avalon, εταιρεία που προσφέρει μισθώνει αεροσκάφη με leasing και είναι σήμερα ο τρίτος μεγαλύτερος ιδιοκτήτης αεροσκαφών στον κόσμο, ότι παρήγγειλε 310 ιπτάμενα ταξί από την βρετανική Vertical Aerospace, με οψιόν για ακόμα 190 –μια παραγγελία που θα μπορούσε να φτάσει τα 4 δισ. δολάρια.

Η Vertical Aerospace, στην οποία έχουν επενδύσει η American Airlines, η Avolon, η Honeywell, η Rolls-Royce και η επενδυτική εταιρεία M12 της Microsoft, ετοιμάζεται τώρα για είσοδο στο χρηματιστήριο της Νέας Υόρκης.

Το ίδιο ετοιμάζεται να κάνει και η γερμανική startup Lilium, ενώ η επίσης γερμανική Volocopter ελπίζει να επιδείξει την τεχνολογία στους Ολυμπιακούς του Παρισιού το 2024, αναφέρει το Reuters.

Ορισμένες σύντομες πτήσεις ήδη αντιμετωπίζουν ανταγωνισμό από τα τρένα υψηλής ταχύτητας, όμως τα ιπτάμενα, ηλεκτροκίνητα οχήματα θα μπορούσαν να αποδειχθούν ακόμα πιο δημοφιλή για μικρές διαδρομές μεταξύ πόλεων ή από το σπίτι στο αεροδρόμιο.

Τα ηλεκτροκίνητα αεροσκάφη θα μπορούσαν επίσης να βοηθήσουν την αεροπορική βιομηχανία να περιορίσει τις εκπομπές άνθρακα.

Το μοντέλο VA-X4 της Avalon κινείται με τέσσερις έλικες και προσφέρει εμβέλεια 160 χιλιομέτρων με μέγιστη ταχύτητα 315 χιλιομέτρων ανά ώρα.

«Αν η εμβέλεια αυξηθεί στα 400-500 μίλια [640-800 χλμ] ποιες θα είναι οι συνέπειες για τα επιβατικά αεροπλάνα στενής ατράκτου» διερωτήθηκε ο διευθύνων σύμβουλος της Avolon Ντόμναλ Σλάτερι.

Εκτίμησε μάλιστα πως η επικράτηση των ιπτάμενων ταξί «είναι αναπόφευκτη» δήλωσε το αφεντικό της Avalon, της οποίας ο στόλος περιλαμβάνει 568 επιβατικά αεροσκάφη.

Θα μπορούσε κανείς να αντιτείνει ότι τα σημερινά ελικόπτερα μπορούν ήδη να κάνουν όσα υπόσχονται για το μέλλον τα ηλεκτροκίνητα αεροσκάφη.

Μόνο που τα ιπτάμενα ταξί «είναι 100 φορές πιο ήσυχα με μηδενικές εκπομπές άνθρακα» επισήμανε ο Σλάτερι.

Virgin Atlantic is exploring whether it could launch a flying taxi service as part of a partnership with Bristol-based Vertical Aerospace.

The airline suggests electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL) could fly from towns to major airports.

Vertical Aerospace is conducting test flights of its aircraft this year.

One expert said the proposal was "less radical" than those of other air taxi companies, but argued there would be challenges ahead.

What is the idea?

Several companies have promoted the idea of autonomous "flying taxis" that could pick passengers up from rooftops in city centres and take them wherever they would like to go.

Virgin Atlantic's suggestion is slightly tamer.

It has proposed that an eVTOL aircraft could pick people up from a city such as Cambridge and fly them to a major airport such as London Heathrow.

Vertical Aerospace says its VA-X4 craft will be able to carry four passengers and a pilot up to 100 miles, as well as being emissions-free and quieter than a helicopter.

In fact the company claims it will be "near silent" when cruising.

It has already partnered with American Airlines and Avalon, an aircraft-leasing company.

Is it feasible?

"There's a lot of hype in this market," Vertical Aerospace president Michael Cervenka told the BBC.

"We have taken the approach that is pushing the bounds of what is available in terms of technology, but not going beyond."

With a 15m (49ft) wingspan, the aircraft would have to fly to and from designated spots such as helipads or regional airports.

As with any other aircraft, the VA-X4 will be subjected to strict safety and regulatory checks.

Dr Guy Gratton, associate professor of aviation and the environment at Cranfield University, said Slovenia's Pipistrel Velis gave a good indication of what a modern electric plane could achieve.

"The Velis will carry two people, half a toothbrush and fly for about an hour-and-a-quarter. That is a conventional plane and thus pretty efficient compared to anything with vertical take-off and landing," he explained.

While the VA-X4 will be quieter than a helicopter, the "rotors and wings would still make noise in forward flight", he added.

Mr Cervenka expects it will sound no louder than a refrigerator from the ground, when cruising overhead.

He said the company's goals could be achieved with today's technology rather than hoping for the invention of a "magical new battery".

But more lavish visuals of air taxis carrying passengers from one skyscraper to another would require new air-traffic control technology, public acceptance of more aircraft in cities, improvements in automation and regulatory change that could be a decade away.

