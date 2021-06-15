Δύο ερευνητικές ομάδες κέρδισαν τον διαγωνισμό που διοργάνωσε η NASA για την ανάπτυξη τεχνολογίας που επιτρέπει την δημιουργία σε εργαστηριακό περιβάλλον ανθρώπινων ιστών με στόχο την ανάπτυξη ιατρικών μεθόδων και λύσεων που θα βοηθήσουν στην αντιμετώπιση προβλημάτων υγείας όσων ατόμων θα παίρνουν μέρος σε μακρινές και μεγάλου χρόνου επανδρωμένες διαστημικές αποστολές.

Πρόκειται για δύο διαφορετικές ερευνητικές ομάδες από το Ινστιτούτο Αναγεννησιακής Ιατρικής Wake Forest (WFIRM) στην Βόρεια Καρολίνα. Η κάθε ομάδα προχώρησε στην δική της προσέγγιση για την εργαστηριακή ανάπτυξη ιστού ήπατος και αποδείχτηκαν και οι δύο μέθοδοι αποτελεσματικές υποχρεώνοντας έτσι την NASA να ανακηρύξει δύο νικητές.

«Δεν μπορώ να περιγράψω πόσο εντυπωσιακό είναι αυτό το επίτευγμα

. Όταν η NASA αποφάσισε να θέσει το 2016 αυτή την πρόκληση στην επιστημονική κοινότητα δεν ήμασταν βέβαιοι ότι θα υπάρξει τελικά κάποιος νικητής. Θα ήταν εξαιρετικά ευχάριστο να ακούσουμε κάποια στιγμή την είδηση της μεταμόσχευσης ενός τεχνητού οργάνου και ο διαγωνισμός της NASA μπορεί να παίξει ένα μικρό ρόλο σε αυτή την εξέλιξη» αναφέρει ο Τζιμ Ρόιτερ, στέλεχος της NASA στο τμήμα διαστημικής τεχνολογίας.

Οι δύο ερευνητικές ομάδες χρησιμοποίησαν τεχνολογία τρισδιάστατης εκτύπωσης για να δημιουργήσουν τον ιστό του ήπατος. Σύμφωνα με τους κανόνες του διαγωνισμού ο ιστός έπρεπε να παραμείνει ζωντανός για διάστημα 30 ημερών. Για να το καταφέρουν έπρεπε να καταφέρουν να αναπαράγουν τεχνητά την πολύπλοκη διαδικασία της έγχυσης για να πετύχουν την μεταφορά θρεπτικών συστατικών και οξυγόνου κατά την διάρκεια της δημιουργίας τους και την παράλληλη απομάκρυνση των απόβλητων. Οι δύο ερευνητικές ομάδες τα κατάφεραν χρησιμοποιώντας διαφορετικές τεχνολογίες 3D printing για να φτάσουν στον στόχο τους.

«Θα υπάρχει μικροβαρύτητα, διαστημική ακτινοβολία και δεν γνωρίζουμε πώς αυτοί οι ιστοί ή τα κύτταρα μέσα σε αυτούς θα συμπεριφερθούν. Υπάρχουν πολλά αναπάντητα ερωτηματικά. Παρόλα αυτά είμαστε αισιόδοξοι για την δημιουργία ιστού σε διαστημικές συνθήκες που θα λειτουργεί και θα συμπεριφέρεται όπως στην Γη» αναφέρει Τζέημς Γου, μέλος μιας εκ των δύο ομάδων. ναυτεμπορικη







Scientists have successfully grown liver tissue capable of functioning for 30 days in the lab as part of NASA's Vascular Tissue Challenge.

In 2016, NASA put forth this competition to find teams that could "create thick, vascularized human organ tissue in an in-vitro environment to advance research and benefit medicine on long-duration missions and on Earth," according to an agency challenge description. Today (June 9), the agency announced not one, but two winners of the challenge.

The two teams, both made up of scientists from the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) in North Carolina, won first and second place in the competition with two different approaches to creating lab-grown human liver tissue.

"I cannot overstate what an impressive accomplishment this is. When NASA started this challenge in 2016, we weren’t sure there would be a winner," Jim Reuter, NASA associate administrator for space technology, said in a statement. "It will be exceptional to hear about the first artificial organ transplant one day and think this novel NASA challenge might have played a small role in making it happen."

Team Winston's engineered liver tissue held in a chamber to test to see if fluids and nutrients can flow through. (Image credit: Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine)

The winning teams both used 3D printing technologies to create their tissue. As dictated in the challenge rules, the teams had to keep their tissues "alive" for 30-day trials. But, to engineer tissue and have it "survive," the teams had to figure out how to move nutrients and oxygen through their creation and how to remove waste. This process, known as perfusion, is done by blood vessels in organic, living tissues, but this is an extremely tricky thing to replicate artificially.

Using different materials and different 3D-printed designs, the two teams each made different gel-like frameworks for their tissues that included channels that oxygen and nutrients could run through. The teams were able to get nutrients to flow through their artificial blood vessels without leaking.

