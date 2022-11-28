2022-11-28 12:39:25
Can't Help Falling In Loveartist: Christina Rokka
vocal coach: Sofia Lazopoulou
recording: Studio Terra
Written by: Luigi Creatore, Hugo Peretti, & George David Weiss
Originally recorded by: Elvis Presley
Lyrics:
Wise men say
Only fools rush in
But I can't help falling in love with you
Shall I stay?
Would it be a sin
If I can't help falling in love with you?
Like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling, so it goes
Some things are meant to be
Take my hand,
Take my whole life, too
For I can't help falling in love with you
Like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling, so it goes
Some things are meant to be
Take my hand,
Take my whole life, too
For I can't help falling in love with you
For I can't help falling in love with you themaygeias
VIDEO
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ«ΈΧΕΙΣ ΤΗ ΔΥΝΑΜΗ! ΠΕΣ ΟΧΙ ΣΤΗ ΒΙΑ!»
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ