2022-11-28 12:39:25
Φωτογραφία για Το τραγούδι της ημέρας: Καλή εβδομάδα!

 

Can't Help Falling In Love

artist: Christina Rokka

vocal coach: Sofia Lazopoulou

recording: Studio Terra

Written by: Luigi Creatore, Hugo Peretti, & George David Weiss

Originally recorded by: Elvis Presley

Lyrics:

Wise men say

Only fools rush in

But I can't help falling in love with you

Shall I stay?

Would it be a sin

If I can't help falling in love with you?

Like a river flows

Surely to the sea

Darling, so it goes

Some things are meant to be

Take my hand,

Take my whole life, too

For I can't help falling in love with you

Like a river flows

Surely to the sea

Darling, so it goes

Some things are meant to be

Take my hand,

Take my whole life, too

For I can't help falling in love with you

For I can't help falling in love with you

themaygeias
