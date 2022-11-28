Can't Help Falling In Love

artist: Christina Rokkavocal coach: Sofia Lazopoulourecording: Studio TerraWritten by: Luigi Creatore, Hugo Peretti, & George David WeissOriginally recorded by: Elvis PresleyLyrics:Wise men sayOnly fools rush inBut I can't help falling in love with youShall I stay?Would it be a sinIf I can't help falling in love with you?Like a river flowsSurely to the seaDarling, so it goesSome things are meant to beTake my hand,Take my whole life, tooFor I can't help falling in love with youLike a river flowsSurely to the seaDarling, so it goesSome things are meant to beTake my hand,Take my whole life, tooFor I can't help falling in love with youFor I can't help falling in love with you

