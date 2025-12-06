2025-12-06 20:13:35
Φωτογραφία για European Gravitational Observatory Recent publications.



Είμαι ευτυχής.

I’m happy and proud to share the recent publications from the European Gravitational Observatory (EGO)!

 The Universe for All: Hands-On Modern Physics for STEM Educators

An innovative STEM initiative that brings modern physics closer to teachers and students through practical activities and the support of the EGO scientific community.

I am truly delighted to be part of a community that contributes both to cutting-edge science and to the education of future generations. 

