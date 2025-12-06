2025-12-06 20:13:35
European Gravitational Observatory Recent publications.
Είμαι ευτυχής.
I’m happy and proud to share the recent publications from the European Gravitational Observatory (EGO)!
The Universe for All: Hands-On Modern Physics for STEM Educators
An innovative STEM initiative that brings modern physics closer to teachers and students through practical activities and the support of the EGO scientific community.
I am truly delighted to be part of a community that contributes both to cutting-edge science and to the education of future generations.
