





Η μεγάλη στιγμή έφτασε! Σε λίγη ώρα, όλα τα βλέμματα στρέφονται στον μεγάλο τελικό της Eurovision 2026, με την Ελλάδα να εκπροσωπείται από τον Ακύλα και το τραγούδι «FERTO».

Μετά από μια δυναμική πορεία στις πρόβες και έντονα θετικά σχόλια από κοινό και επιτροπές, η ελληνική συμμετοχή ανεβαίνει στη σκηνή του τελικού με στόχο να χαρίσει μια ξεχωριστή στιγμή στη χώρα μας. Το «FERTO», με το ιδιαίτερο ύφος και το βαθύ συναίσθημά του, κατάφερε να ξεχωρίσει από την πρώτη στιγμή και να δημιουργήσει τη δική του ταυτότητα στον φετινό διαγωνισμό.

Ο Ακύλας έδωσε τον καλύτερό του εαυτό σε όλη αυτή τη διαδρομή και πλέον μετρά αντίστροφα για τη σημαντικότερη εμφάνιση της χρονιάς. Η αγωνία κορυφώνεται, ενώ οι ευχές όλων συνοδεύουν την ελληνική αποστολή λίγο πριν από τη μεγάλη βραδιά.

Καλή επιτυχία Ελλάδα!

Καλή επιτυχία Ακύλα και «FERTO»!







Eurovision 2026: Good luck, Akylas! Ferto!!

The big moment has arrived! In just a little while, all eyes will turn to the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, where Greece will be represented by Akylas with the song “FERTO”.

After a powerful journey through the rehearsals and receiving highly positive comments from both the audience and the juries, the Greek entry is set to take the stage of the final with the goal of delivering a truly special moment for our country. “FERTO”, with its unique style and deep emotion, managed to stand out from the very first moment and create its own identity in this year’s competition.







Akylas has given his very best throughout this entire journey and is now counting down to the most important performance of the year. The excitement is reaching its peak, while everyone’s best wishes accompany the Greek delegation just before the big night.







Good luck, Greece!

Good luck to Akylas and “FERTO”!

Πηγή: tvnea.com